Rights groups seek release of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist

Chow Hang-Tung, one of the organizers of the annual Tiananmen vigil, is detained under the sweeping national security law
Chow Hang-Tung (right) arrives at the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong on June 8, 2023.

Chow Hang-Tung (right) arrives at the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong on June 8, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: May 02, 2024 04:45 AM GMT
Updated: May 02, 2024 04:54 AM GMT

Global rights groups have sought the release of a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist citing violation of international conventions.

Chow Hang-Tung is facing charges under the sweeping national security law and her detention is in contravention of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) to which Hong Kong is a party, they said in a joint statement on May 1.

A year ago, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) found the arrest and detention of Hang-Tung arbitrary, noted civil society alliance CIVICUS, Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development, and Asia Democracy Network in the statement.

Hang-Tung as one of the four vice-chairs of the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Patriotic Democratic Movement of China (HKA) used to organize annual Tiananmen vigils to mark the controversial Tiananmen massacre undertaken by the Chinese Communist Party in 1989 against pro-democracy protesters.

Arrested in September 2021 and sentenced to a 12-month jail term for her participation in the June 2020 vigil, Hang-Tung is also accused of “inciting others to participate” through her writings.

In March 2023, she was convicted and sentenced to 4.5 months in prison for "not complying with the requirement to provide information" on the HKA under the draconian National Security Law (NSL).

The Hong Kong authorities have ignored the findings of the WGAD to prosecute Hang-Tung on “baseless charges,” the statement observed.

“She has repeatedly been held in solitary confinement. We urge the government to drop all charges,” they said.

According to the WGAD, Hang-Tung’s “arbitrary detention” falls under category I (no legal basis justifying the deprivation of liberty).

The working group had urged the administration to take steps to release Hang-Tung and to accord her an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations.

The group had also asked the Hong Kong administration to revise the provisions of the National Security Law to comply with its obligations under articles 9 and 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The working group said certain provisions in the NSL were “inconsistent with the right to a fair trial.”

“Chow Hang-Tung’s case exemplifies the severe situation for civic freedoms in Hong Kong since the draconian NSL came into force in 2020,” the statement said

We urge the Hong Kong government to take immediate steps to implement the recommendations of the UN Working Group without delay, they said.

The sweeping law has been used to prosecute dozens of activists, journalists and critics, the statement said.

The sweeping law has been used to prosecute dozens of activists, journalists and critics, the statement said.

The threats are further amplified with the adoption of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, a new law that has ignited widespread concerns over freedoms in the former UK colony.

Human rights defenders should not be harassed and intimidated for doing their work and exercising their fundamental freedoms, they said in the statement.

UCA News
