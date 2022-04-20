News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Indonesia

Rights groups pull no punches over Indonesian prisons

Report seeks UN support to pressure govt into ensuring treatment of prisoners meets international standards

Burned-out cells are seen at a prison in Tangerang, Indonesia, after a fire in September 2021 killed 49 inmates. (Photo: Law and Human Rights Ministry)

Konradus Epa

By Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: April 20, 2022 09:10 AM GMT

Updated: April 20, 2022 09:57 AM GMT

Rights groups have called on the United Nations to pressure the Indonesian government into overhauling a prison system they say is so poor that it abuses the rights of inmates.

The call came in a report by several rights groups in a report sent to the UN special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment last week but which was only made public on April 18.

The groups, including the Legal Aid Foundation and Imparsial, are representing the families of seven prisoners who died in a September 2021 fire at a prison in Tangerang, near the Indonesian capital Jakarta, killing 49 inmates.

Those in charge of the prison are on trial for negligence in connection with the blaze.

Fadhil Alfatan, coordinator of the groups, said the fire, where many of the prisoners who died were found still locked in their cells, was a gross human rights violation, as was the torture of inmates and overcrowding in prisons across the country.

According to the Law and Human Rights Ministry, about 252,400 inmates in Indonesia are crammed into a prison system with the capacity to house 135,700. 

He said his group had outlined to the UN special rapporteur how the prison system was plagued by overcrowding, an insufficient number of warders, torture and general bad management

Indonesia has 525 prisons, of which 404 are hugely overcrowded, according to Alfatan.

"The Indonesian government needs to seriously commit to making improvements in prisons, not only in Tangerang but also across Indonesia," Alfatan said.

“The fire was caused by the bad system and we want to ensure justice for the victims' families and improve the prison system,” he said.

“Instead of receiving understanding, the Tangerang families were threatened by officials from the Law and Human Rights Ministry when they reported the fire case to the National Commission and Human Rights.” 

"We must acknowledge honestly that torture has become part of a culture in prisons across Indonesia”

He said prison management must be reformed and inmates’ rights respected and this is the responsibility of the Law and Human Rights Ministry.

"Inhuman treatment and punishment aren’t in line with international laws," Alfatan said.

In one case in March 2019, Indonesian prison authorities came under fire from rights groups after a video emerged in which a group of shackled Indonesian prisoners were filmed crawling, shuffling and being dragged across gravel by prison guards as they were being transferred between prisons in Bali.

"We must acknowledge honestly that torture has become part of a culture in prisons across Indonesia,” Petrus Selestinus, a Catholic layman and chairman of a lawyers' group, told UCA News on April 20. 

He said Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly needs to address what is contained in the report and not ignore it.

