Rights groups hail court order on India’s cow vigilantism

The sale and consumption of beef are illegal in two-thirds of India's 28 provincial states

Civil society members protest against mob lynching in June 2017 in New Delhi (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj)

 

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: August 01, 2023 11:36 AM GMT

Updated: August 01, 2023 11:52 AM GMT

India's Supreme Court has for the first time asked six states to respond to a petition that alleged a trend of mob lynching which targeted Muslims in the name of protecting the cow, a revered animal for Hindus.

Human rights activists have welcomed the top court's July 28 move. It asked the federal home ministry and police chiefs in six states to respond to a petition filed by the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), a women’s group, on vigilante groups attacking people in their attempt to stop cow slaughter.

Violent cow vigilantism emerged after the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi first time won a landslide and came to power in 2014.

In September 2015, a Muslim farmer named Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh state allegedly for possessing beef in his house. However, laboratory tests later proved the meat was not beef.

“We welcome the direction of the Supreme Court on mob lynching. Of late, we could hear the news of such a crime every other day,” said Ratan Tirkey, a former member of the tribal advisory committee in the central Indian state of Jharkhand.

Orthodox Hindus consider the cow a sacred animal. The sale and consumption of beef are illegal in two-thirds of India's 28 provincial states.

Most victims of cow vigilantism have been Muslim meat sellers and cattle traders. Some tribal Christians were also killed accused of slaughtering cows for meat.

The Supreme Court issued the notice to the states of Haryana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, ruled by the BJP. The opposition-ruled Bihar, Odisha, and Rajasthan were also asked to file their response because of recent incidents of cow vigilantism.  

Tirkey, a Catholic, said that “mob lynching incidents are not restricted only to those six states.”

He said that “mob lynching has become a trend in the society where the majority group tries to suppress the minority."

His home state Jharkhand, which has not banned cow slaughter, has also started recording incidents of vow vigilantism, Tirkey admitted.

Between 2012 to 2022, at least 82 cases of cow-related violence were reported in the country, in which 45 people were killed and 145 were seriously injured, wrote K. P. Singh, former head of police in Haryana state in an article in the Tribune newspaper on Aug. 1.

Muhammad Arif, chairman of the Center for Harmony and Peace, welcomed the court's decision as "timely and much-needed action."

People from the minority communities, especially Muslims, are in constant fear that they may be attacked in the name of the cow, he said.

“The Muslim community has the highest victims of mob lynching compared with other minority groups as communal forces believe in mobocracy than democracy, a trend that will destroy the fraternity in our country,” he told UCA News.

Arif said in most cases vigilante attacks stem from "personal enmity, property disputes, or party politics.”

In its petition, NFIW referred to recent incidents of Muslims being lynched by a Hindu mob over suspicion of smuggling beef in Saran in northern Bihar and Nashik in Maharashtra. 

Two Muslim men were assaulted and detained by a vigilante group in Bhubaneshwar, the capital of Odisha.

A bus carrying Hajj pilgrims was intercepted by a violent mob in Kota, in northern Rajasthan, on suspicion of carrying beef with them.

“These incidents of lynching and mob violence occurring in just the last two months, are but a few examples,” the NFIW told the court.

The petition prayed for a “minimum uniform amount” to be paid as compensation to victims.

The plea said that cow vigilantism still occurs in the country despite a court judgment in 2018, which squarely blamed the government machinery.

