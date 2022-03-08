Indonesia

Rights groups call for release of detained Papuan activist

Victor Yeimo, spokesman for a pro-independence group, has been formally charged with treason

Victor Yeimo (left) with his legal team on the sidelines of his trial at Jayapura District Court on Feb. 21. (Photo: KNPB News' Facebook)

By Ryan Dagur, Jakarta Updated: March 08, 2022 03:30 AM GMT

International human rights organizations have urged the Indonesian government to release a prominent Papua pro-independence activist facing treason charges.

Victor Yeimo, international spokesman for the pro-independence West Papua National Committee (KNPB), is on trial at Jayapura District Court and in a hearing on Feb. 21 he was formally charged with treason.

In a March 4 statement, CIVICUS, the global civil society alliance, and the Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) expressed "deep concern" over Yeimo, whom they said was "arbitrarily detained" for speaking up against the serious human rights violations perpetrated by the Indonesian security forces against Papuans.

“We call for the immediate and unconditional release of Victor Yeimo and all other political prisoners in Papua. The government of Indonesia should not criminalize activists who speak up against human rights violations in Papua and instead listen to and address their grievances,” said Josef Benedict, Asia-Pacific civic space researcher of CIVICUS.

Yeimo, 38, was arrested on May 9 last year after he was accused of orchestrating anti-racism riots in August 2019 in cities across the province. More than 30 people died and many public buildings were damaged. The violence followed the arrest of a group of Papuan students in Surabaya, East Java, who were also subjected to racial abuse by people who accused them of desecrating the Indonesian flag.

CIVICUS and AHRC stated that it is believed Yeimo's arrest was also due to his participation at a UN Human Rights Council session the same year.

Instead of criminalizing them, the government should create a safe and enabling environment for activists and others to voice their concerns

They said that on the day of his arrest, he was denied access to his family and legal assistance and during his detention he has been diagnosed with empyema of the gallbladder, tuberculosis, hypocalcemia and leukocytosis.

Basil Fernando, director of policy and programs at AHRC, said the work of Victor Yeimo and other activists in Papua, who have been bravely speaking out about the massive human rights violations committed by security forces, is "essential to holding the government of Indonesia accountable and bring to justice to victims and their families.”

“Instead of criminalizing them, the government should create a safe and enabling environment for activists and others to voice their concerns,” he said.

Emanuel Gobay from the Papuan Law Enforcement and Human Rights Coalition, which consists of several church advocacy groups, said that apart from the issue of the treason charges against Yeimo, which "are a form of repeated criminalization of Papuan activists," his health is a concern.

He said that during the hearing on Feb. 21 Yeimo told the judge that he still needed to receive treatment for the next five months, mainly because of his tuberculosis, and therefore they asked the court for bail.

"We have applied for it, but the court has not responded yet. Because tuberculosis is potentially contagious, there are two reasons. The first is the right to health for the person concerned, but there are also health reasons for other detainees," he said.

The spotlight on Yeimo's case comes amid recent UN concerns about conditions in Papua.

In a recent statement, the UN special rapporteur on human rights defenders raised concerns about the deteriorating situation in the easternmost region, with a significant number of cases of displacement of indigenous peoples, extrajudicial killings, disappearances and torture, with the victims including children.

