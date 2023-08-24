News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Rights groups ask Pakistan to end misuse of blasphemy laws

Pakistan must comprehensively review its laws, making sure that no legislation exists to foster intolerance

Rights groups ask Pakistan to end misuse of blasphemy laws

Christians hold the holy cross and placards during a protest in Karachi on Aug. 22 to condemn the attack on churches in Pakistan. More than 80 Christian homes and 19 churches were vandalized in an hours-long riot in Jaranwala in Punjab province on Aug. 16, after allegations that a Koran had been desecrated spread through the city (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 24, 2023 11:57 AM GMT

Updated: August 24, 2023 12:03 PM GMT

A forum of leading rights organizations in Asia has urged the Pakistan government to enforce the law to address vigilante violence against religious minorities, saying the recent attack on Christians shows the ongoing misuse of the blasphemy laws in the country.

The Asian Forum for Development and Human Rights (FORUM-ASIA) and its six-member organizations made the call in an Aug. 24 statement referring to last week’s violence in Punjab province, in which more than 86 Christian homes and over 20 churches were attacked, forcing many Christian families to flee.

The attack in Jaranwala town in Punjab began on Aug. 16 after Muslims accused two Christians of committing blasphemy by allegedly desecrating the pages of the Quran.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Mobs of Muslims reacted by burning down churches, vandalizing homes, and destroying private properties.

“Such mob attacks underscore the ongoing misuse of the blasphemy laws in Pakistan, which were strengthened in the 1980s as part of a drive to Islamize the state during the military dictatorship of General Zia-ul-Haq,” the rights group said.

Since then, blasphemy laws have been used to target religious minorities in the country, such as Christians, Shias, and Ahmedis, the group said.

The Pakistani government should “effectively enforce a constitutional framework for addressing vigilante violence and combating discrimination against religious minorities,” it stated.

Given the recurring misuse of blasphemy laws, “Pakistan must comprehensively review its laws, making sure that no legislation exists to foster intolerance, trample upon fundamental freedoms, and target religious minorities,” the rights group said.

The government also in collaboration with local and international organizations should raise public awareness about the fundamental rights and liberties of minority groups, including religious and ethnic minorities.

At present, Pakistan’s blasphemy laws are characterized by their broad and vague nature. When misused, such laws could infringe upon people’s fundamental rights and freedoms, said Mary Aileen Diez-Bacalso, the executive director of FORUM-ASIA.

“We urge the government to review these laws and ensure that the rights of minority groups are upheld at all times,” she said.

The rights groups urged Pakistan authorities to prioritize “the safety and well-being of all survivors, including the provision of security for minority Christians.”

They also demanded adequate financial compensation for victims and psycho-social assistance for trauma-affected individuals.

Besides, those responsible for the violence should be made accountable through legal process, it said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Is Japan's release of Fukushima wastewater safe? Is Japan's release of Fukushima wastewater safe?
Indian court says a bishop is not public authority Indian court says a bishop is not public authority
Rise in crimes amid food crisis in North Korea Rise in crimes amid food crisis in North Korea
Rights groups ask Pakistan to end misuse of blasphemy laws Rights groups ask Pakistan to end misuse of blasphemy laws
Korean religious groups to support suicide victims’ kin Korean religious groups to support suicide victims’ kin
Indian bishops over the moon with lunar mission Indian bishops over the moon with lunar mission
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Qizhou (Kichow/Qichun)

Diocese of Qizhou (Kichow/Qichun)

The Diocese of Qizhou/Kichow/Qichun was a diocese located in the city of Qizhou in

Read more
Diocese of Lashio

Diocese of Lashio

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 61,266 square kilometers.The mission territory of the Northern Shan State

Read more
Diocese of Ketapang

Diocese of Ketapang

Ketapang diocese covers 35,300 square kilometers and includes the district of Ketapang in West Kalimantan province. The

Read more
Diocese of Baoding

Diocese of Baoding

Baoding is situated in Hebei province, China, around 150 kilometres southwest to Beijing, the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.