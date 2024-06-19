Rights group slams quick bail for Pakistan’s blasphemy rioters

A Pakistani rights group has slammed the authorities in Sargodha district of Punjab province for bailing out most Muslims arrested for their alleged involvement in lynching a Christian accused of committing blasphemy.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) said it is “highly concerned” about the quick post-arrest bails of 52 Sargodha mob attackers on Nazir Masih family.

The bail puts a question mark on the authorities’ attempts to deliver justice for the victim of mob violence, the group said in a statement on June 16.

The Sargodha incident resembles what occurred in the Jaranwala area of Punjab last year and in other places in the past, where Christians were accused of blasphemy, leading to riots targeting churches and Christian houses.

Nazir Masih, a 74-year-old Christian and shoe factory owner in Sargodha was brutally assaulted by a Muslim mob on May 25 after being accused of committing blasphemy by burning pages of the Quran.

His house and factory were reportedly attacked, looted and vandalized. Police managed to rescue his family members unharmed.

Masih died while undergoing treatment in a hospital on June 3.

The attack sparked street protests by Christians in various parts of the Muslim-majority country that criminalizes defamation of Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.

Following the attack on Masih, a criminal case was filed with the local police against 40 known and over 400 unknown assailants. Police reportedly detained more than 60 suspects.

HRFP said that its investigations found allegations of blasphemy against Nazir Masih as fabricated, just like other cases of blasphemy riots against Christians.

“The same format has been seen in the practice in both [Sargodha and Jaranwala] incidents and many other blasphemy cases, from the use of Quranic papers, provoking people, mob attacks, burning homes and properties and after all that the attackers easily get bail and released within few days,” the rights group said.

HRFP demanded strict action in alleged blasphemy incidents. It claimed intelligence reports reveal that "the same people from same extremist groups have accused multiple innocents.”

The group said it had documented a series of incidents of hate crimes, including blasphemy cases against Christians, and found all were cooked up.

HRFP also investigated a case of sexual violence against two Christian women from Sargodha district in January this year.

Rukhsana Bibi and Asifa Bibi suffered sexual and physical violence while working in their fields on Jan. 27. The group of attackers was led by a local Muslim named Abdul Rauf but the families of the victims alleged police took no action against them.

Rauf continued to threaten them.

HRFP president Naveed Walter said these recent incidents showed that religious persecution is rampant in Pakistan and minorities get a raw deal from law enforcement agencies.

The government should ensure the protection and rights of the minorities so they can live freely, without the fear of alleged blasphemy, physical attacks, or threats, Walter added.