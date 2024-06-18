Rights group slams ‘politically motivated’ cases against activists

A global rights body has accused the Cambodian government of leveling politically motivated charges against 10 environmental activists and prosecuting them to muzzle criticism of government policies, says a report.

New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) condemned the trial of members of Mother Nature, an award-winning, youth-led Cambodian environmental group, in a statement on its website on June 16.

Bryony Lau, deputy Asia director at HRW, accused Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet of following in the footsteps and policies of his father and former premier Hun Sen.

Hun Manet “seems intent on jailing environmental activists instead of embracing their contribution to Cambodian society,” Lau said.

“Cambodian authorities should stop using repressive laws and politicized courts to silence environmental defenders and other activists,” Lau added.

A flurry of charges has been leveled against the activists, HRW said.

Yim Leanghy, Sun Ratha, and Alejandro Gonzalez-Davidson have been charged with lese majeste (insulting the monarchy) and conspiracy to commit an attack under Articles 437 and 453 of the Cambodian Criminal Code.

Gonzalez-Davidson was deported from Cambodia in 2015 and remains banned from entering the country.

Thun Ratha, Long Kunthea, Phuon Keoraksmey, Ly Chandaravuth, Binh Piseth, Rai Raksa, and Pok Khoeuy have also been charged with plotting a crime.

Except for Sun Ratha, Piseth, Raksa, and Khoeuy, all the other activists appeared in court for their trial.

The activists can face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the conspiracy charges leveled against them.

Earlier on June 5, the authorities denied the supporters of the group and some members of the media access to the public hearing. This led to five of the charged activists refusing to enter the court for the proceedings.

The targeting of Mother Nature activists is purely in retaliation for their activism to protect Cambodia’s environment and several of its members have been previously imprisoned for their peaceful environmental activism, HRW said.

On June 16, 2021, the Cambodian police arrested Sun Ratha, Chandaravuth, and Chhivlimeng in Phnom Penh, and Leanghy in Kandal province for documenting the raw sewage flowing into the Tonle Sap River near the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh.

Four days later, a court charged Sun Ratha and Leanghy with the lese majeste and conspiracy. Chandaravuth was charged with conspiracy, meanwhile, Chhivlimeng was released without charge.

Earlier on May 5, 2021, a Phnom Penh court convicted Kunthea, Keoraksmey, and Thun Ratha of “incitement to commit a felony or disturb social order” under Articles 494 and 495 of the penal code for peacefully protesting the government’s filling-in of Phnom Penh’s Boeung Tamok lake.

The trio had reportedly spent more than 14 months in prison on charges they currently face while serving their sentence.

“Cambodian authorities have often charged human rights activists with incitement, which is punishable by two years in prison,” HRW said.

In 2021, the then United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Cambodia expressed concerns about the treatment of activists in the country, HRW said.

Chandaravuth, who is among the environmental activists facing charges, told HRW that the group’s actions posed no threat to Cambodia.

“Our environmental activism is not a betrayal of our nation,” Chandaravuth insisted.

“If the court has evidence proving us of plotting [a crime], broadcast the trial on national and international television so the people can see if the accusations are truly justified,” Chandaravuth added.

For more than a decade, Mother Nature has campaigned against environmentally destructive infrastructure projects, exposed corruption in the management of Cambodia’s natural resources, and mobilized young Cambodians to defend the country’s dwindling biodiversity.

In recognition of their “fearless and engaging activism,” Mother Nature in 2023 received the prestigious Right Livelihood Award.

A court had reportedly banned Thun Ratha, Keoreaksmey, and Kunthea from traveling to Sweden to receive the award which is also known as the “Alternative Nobel.”

Cambodia has one of the world’s highest deforestation rates and elevated levels of wildlife trafficking, HRW said.