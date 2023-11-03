News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Rights group demands release of Myanmar environmental activist

Man Zar Myay Mon has been sentenced to total 21 years imprisonment for leading anti-coup protests

Myanmar environmental and land rights defender, Man Zar Myay Mon, has been arrested, tortured and jailed for leading peaceful anti-coup protests.

Myanmar environmental and land rights defender, Man Zar Myay Mon, has been arrested, tortured and jailed for leading peaceful anti-coup protests. (Photo: The Irrawaddy via FIDH) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 03, 2023 09:11 AM GMT

Updated: November 03, 2023 09:32 AM GMT

A human rights body has called on Myanmar military junta to immediately release environmental and land rights defender, Man Zar Myay Mon, who has been handed lengthy prison terms for leading peaceful anti-coup protests.

The arrest and jailing of Myay have caused deep concerns, the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, a partnership of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the World Organization Against Torture (OMCT) said in a statement on Nov. 2.

“The Observatory condemns the convictions and prison sentences of Myay, which seem to be only aimed at punishing him for his legitimate human rights activities, and urges the military junta to overturn his conviction, immediately release him, and put an end to all acts of harassment - including at the judicial level - against him and all other human rights defenders in the country,” the statement said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Myay is a member of the Myanmar Alliance for Transparency and Accountability (MATA) and of the Subnational Coordination Unit (SCU) of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) in Sagaing region of north-western Myanmar.

The MATA is a network of over 400 civil society organizations and individuals who work on natural resource governance advocacy across all states of Myanmar

The EITI implements global standards to promote open and accountable management of oil, gas, and mineral resources.

Myay was also a leading figure in peaceful anti-coup protests in Chaung-U Township, Sagaing region, following the military coup on Feb. 1, 2021.

He was arrested on June 8 of that year by military soldiers after he went into hiding for nearly two months after an arrest warrant was issued against him. He remained imprisoned at Monywa Prison ever since.

The Monywa Prison Court sentenced Myay to 11 years in prison on Oct. 18. He was reportedly convicted under the Counter-Terrorism Law, including “possession or distribution of explosives.” 

This sentence followed a previous 10-year prison term imposed on him for “incitement” under the Penal Code in 2021, bringing his total sentence to 21 years in prison.

At the time of publication of this Urgent Appeal, Myay remained imprisoned in Monywa Prison, Sagaing region, where he has been arbitrarily detained since his arrest in June 2021.

Myay worked for many years to promote accountability of the extractive industries for the benefit of local communities, the Observatory noted. 

He led a regional mining investigation and helped inform the development of mining legislation in Sagaing region. Throughout this process, he helped uncover many instances of corruption among government officials. He was also active as one of the community leaders in the Letpadaung mine protests in Sagaing region.

Since his arrest, the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders and the UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar expressed deep concern about him.

The Observatory expressed its utmost concern regarding the torture to which Myay has been subjected during his detention and pointed out the high risk of further acts of ill-treatment and torture he may face while in military custody. 

“The Observatory urges the military junta to guarantee his physical integrity and psychological well-being in all circumstances,” it added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The religious face of India-Canada tensions The religious face of India-Canada tensions
Filipina worker’s body arrives, thousands continue in Israel Filipina worker’s body arrives, thousands continue in Israel
Remembering ‘Early Christians’ from 21st century India Remembering ‘Early Christians’ from 21st century India
Political violence grips Bangladesh as election looms Political violence grips Bangladesh as election looms
Church and Slavery, Yesterday and Today Church and Slavery, Yesterday and Today
Rights group demands release of Myanmar environmental activist Rights group demands release of Myanmar environmental activist
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Purnea

Diocese of Purnea

Diocese of Purnea covers a land area of 15,733.4 square kilometers. The diocesan territory consists of the flat

Read more
Diocese of Xuanhua

Diocese of Xuanhua

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Xuanhua/Süanhwa is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Mangalore

Diocese of Mangalore

Nestling on the sea-board of Karnataka state is the city of Mangalore, the headquarters of Dakshina Kannada, one of the

Read more
Diocese of Barishal

Diocese of Barishal

Barishal Diocese is located in the city with the same name on the banks of the Kirtankhola river in south-central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.