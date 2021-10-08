Rights group demands action over murdered Pakistani activist

Roshan Rajper a few days before her death with injuries sustained during an attack. (Photo supplied)

Pakistan's independent human rights group has demanded an immediate inquiry into the murder of a rights activist in southern Sindh province.

Roshan Rajper was found dead in her house in Ranipur on Oct. 6. She had been missing for several days. The police are waiting for the return of her husband, who works in Islamabad, to register the first information report. Rajper was the chairperson of the Roshan Sahara Foundation that runs centers for women empowerment.

Last month she held a press conference with an injured forehead and bandage on her right arm. She accused some locals of attacking her and trying to occupy her property, which she had dedicated to her foundation.

“She had reportedly received threats but the police failed to provide her protection. We share the grief of her family and friends,” the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said in a tweet on Oct. 7.

Sindh Human Rights Defenders Network Sustainable Development Foundation and Sindh Democratic Society also condemned “this barbaric act” and demanded action.

Although the Pakistan government says it supports freedom of speech, rights activists and journalists often report harassment and attacks.

In January, rights groups and opposition parties condemned the government over the funeral arrangements for another female activist in Pakistan’s insurgency-stricken Balochistan province. Karima Baloch, 37, was found dead a day after she went missing in Toronto, Canada.

Last week unidentified gunmen shot dead Sikh hakim (medicinal practitioner) Satnam Singh in his shop in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtukhwa province.