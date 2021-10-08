X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Rights group demands action over murdered Pakistani activist

Roshan Rajper found dead in her house in Ranipur several days after she went missing

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: October 08, 2021 03:16 AM GMT

Updated: October 08, 2021 03:27 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Christians demand action against church attackers

Oct 5, 2021
2

China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church

Oct 5, 2021
3

Cambodian karaoke workers 'pressured into abortions'

Oct 5, 2021
4

US lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta

Oct 6, 2021
5

Suspected Muslim insurgents attack train in southern Thailand

Oct 5, 2021
6

Vietnamese priest faces state ire over Covid fund criticism

Oct 6, 2021
7

Rohingya refugees fear for lives after leader's murder in Bangladesh camp

Oct 6, 2021
8

Thai police nab prostitution kingpin

Oct 6, 2021
9

Vietnam Catholics urged to take care of orphans

Oct 5, 2021
10

Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church

Oct 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Rights group demands action over murdered Pakistani activist

Roshan Rajper a few days before her death with injuries sustained during an attack. (Photo supplied)

Pakistan's independent human rights group has demanded an immediate inquiry into the murder of a rights activist in southern Sindh province.

Roshan Rajper was found dead in her house in Ranipur on Oct. 6. She had been missing for several days. The police are waiting for the return of her husband, who works in Islamabad, to register the first information report. Rajper was the chairperson of the Roshan Sahara Foundation that runs centers for women empowerment. 

Last month she held a press conference with an injured forehead and bandage on her right arm. She accused some locals of attacking her and trying to occupy her property, which she had dedicated to her foundation.

“She had reportedly received threats but the police failed to provide her protection. We share the grief of her family and friends,” the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said in a tweet on Oct. 7.

Sindh Human Rights Defenders Network Sustainable Development Foundation and Sindh Democratic Society also condemned “this barbaric act” and demanded action.

Although the Pakistan government says it supports freedom of speech, rights activists and journalists often report harassment and attacks.

In January, rights groups and opposition parties condemned the government over the funeral arrangements for another female activist in Pakistan’s insurgency-stricken Balochistan province. Karima Baloch, 37, was found dead a day after she went missing in Toronto, Canada.

Last week unidentified gunmen shot dead Sikh hakim (medicinal practitioner) Satnam Singh in his shop in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtukhwa province. 

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indian Jesuits put off plan to name park after Stan Swamy
Indian Jesuits put off plan to name park after Stan Swamy
20 killed, hundreds injured as earthquake strikes Pakistan
20 killed, hundreds injured as earthquake strikes Pakistan
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Rohingya refugees fear for lives after leader's murder in Bangladesh camp
Rohingya refugees fear for lives after leader's murder in Bangladesh camp
Did Pakistan help the Taliban regain power?
Did Pakistan help the Taliban regain power?
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Support Us

Latest News

Catholics under attack in China
Oct 8, 2021
Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Oct 8, 2021
Taliban guard site of Bamiyan Buddhas they destroyed
Oct 8, 2021
Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Indian Jesuits put off plan to name park after Stan Swamy
Oct 8, 2021
Filipina journalist shares Nobel Peace Prize
Oct 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Oct 8, 2021
Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops
Oct 8, 2021
Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Francis officially launches the synodal process this Sunday

Francis officially launches the “synodal process” this Sunday
Pope to declare St Irenaeus a Doctor of the Church

Pope to declare St. Irenaeus a Doctor of the Church
Pope calls on all religions to defuse the temptation to fundamentalism

Pope calls on all religions to "defuse the temptation to fundamentalism"
Australias plenary council members focus on mission

Australia’s plenary council members focus on mission

Central Asia gets new Catholic bishops conference

Central Asia gets new Catholic bishops’ conference
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.