Rights group calls attention to displaced Papuans' plight

The government’s lack of implementation or follow-up of its humanitarian commitments is evident, says KontraS

A displaced indigenous Papuan family inside a refugee camp as conflict erupted between the Indonesian military and pro-independence groups in September 2021. (Photo: Human Rights Monitor)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 22, 2023 11:22 AM GMT

A rights group has urged the Indonesian government to ease the plight of more than 60,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Papua while calling out its failure to implement a signed agreement to allow humanitarian assistance to the affected indigenous people.

Commission for Disappearances and Victims of Violence (KontraS) in a statement on Feb. 22 called on the government to "urgently address and provide for the basic rights of IDPs."

The armed conflict between the Indonesian military and the separatist West Papua National Liberation Army since September 2021 has taken 732 human lives and displaced 60,642 Papuans from six regions – Maybrat, Gunung Bintang, Nduga, Intan Jaya, Yahukimo and Puncak Regency, according to a report released in December last year by Human Rights Monitor, which is associated with church groups in Papua.

"Apart from having to leave their homes, they are also faced with malnutrition that befalls their children… in refugee camps," KontraS said while highlighting the government's silence.

Augustinian Father Bernard Baru, the newly-appointed head of the Jayapura-based Fajar Timur School of Philosophy and Theology, who worked among IDPs in the Maybrat district, said besides not getting food and drink, the IDPs did not have access to basic health services and education inside the camps.

“They are too traumatized to return to their homes and with such poor conditions in the camps, choose to stay in the forest,” he told UCA News.

The priest also criticized the failure to implement the humanitarian pause agreement signed on Nov. 11, 2022, in Geneva by the National Human Rights Commission, the Papuan People's Council, and the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP).

"The situation of violence and disregard for the rights of civil society in Papua has not improved," KontraS coordinator Fatia Maulidiyanti concurred.

She said the conflict between the military and armed groups had since escalated as was evident from the hostage-taking of Susi Air’s New Zealand pilot Captain Philip Mehrtens by a separatist group on Feb. 6.

Markus Halu, executive director of the ULMWP told UCA News that his organization had proposed names of people to be on the humanitarian pause team, but there was no follow-up from the government and its representatives.

On Feb. 2, Military Commander Yudo Margono said he did not believe in the humanitarian pause agreement as “there is no security guarantee for the community.”

Rights group calls attention to displaced Papuans' plight
