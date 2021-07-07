X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Rights group blames Modi regime for Jesuit's death in detention

Human rights defenders across India have been targeted by the Modi government, CIVICUS says

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 07, 2021 07:55 AM GMT

Updated: July 07, 2021 08:29 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Most Americans oppose unrestricted abortion in late pregnancy

Jul 3, 2021
2

Why Father Stan Swamy had to die

Jul 6, 2021
3

Jailed elderly Jesuit dies in hospital days before bail hearing

Jul 5, 2021
4

Death toll in Philippine military plane crash rises to 50

Jul 5, 2021
5

Forced labor: Thailand put on US human trafficking watchlist

Jul 5, 2021
6

Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention

Jul 6, 2021
7

Can a papal visit bring peace to restive Papua?

Jul 4, 2021
8

Pandemic surges across Cambodia's countryside

Jul 6, 2021
9

Vietnam arrests four for anti-state Facebook posts

Jul 3, 2021
10

Vietnam Catholics celebrate feast of Mother of Hanoi

Jul 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Rights group blames Modi regime for Jesuit's death in detention

Protesters including two Christian nuns hold placards during a protest in Kolkata, India, on July 6 in connection with Father Stan Swamy's death while under detention on sedition charges. (Photo: AFP)

An international alliance of civil rights groups has blamed the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the death of an 84-year-old Jesuit social activist who died under detention.

Human rights defender Father Stan Swamy’s death on July 5 while awaiting trial has deeply shocked and outraged global civil society alliance CIVICUS.

The priest's death “is a result of the persecution he has faced by the Modi government after revealing abuses by the state,” the group said in a press statement.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Father Swamy worked among tribal groups and other minorities of eastern India's Jharkhand state for over four decades, creating awareness among communities about their tribal and civil rights.

“Swamy’s death is a tragic loss for civil society and highlights the dangerous situation for other human rights defenders currently in jail in India,” said Lysa John, CIVICUS secretary-general.

“Human rights activism and criticism of the state should not amount to the equivalent of a death sentence.” 

It is disturbing that activists are locked up and continuously denied bail despite calls by the UN to decongest prisons and release political prisoners

Father Swamy was among 16 activists and intellectuals arrested under India’s terrorism laws when they were linked to a violent incident in the village of Bhima Koregaon near Pune in January 2018.

They were accused of collaborating with an outlawed Maoist group to engineer violence between castes and destabilize the federal government, run by the Modi-led pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While Father Swamy was detained in Taloja Central Jail outside Mumbai, rights groups raised concerns about inhuman and degrading detention conditions.

The aged priest, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease and other ailments, even had requests for a straw, sipper bottle and winter clothes rejected, CIVICUS noted.

Related News

He was moved to a hospital in the seventh month of his detention in late May and tested positive for Covid-19. He suffered a heart attack on July 4 and was put on a ventilator, but his condition deteriorated and he died on July 5.

Dozens of activists are in detention under India's anti-terrorism laws, including those linked to the Bhima Koregaon case. Some have spent more than three years in jail, the rights group said.

“It is disturbing that activists are locked up and continuously denied bail despite calls by the UN to decongest prisons and release political prisoners during the pandemic,” John said.

The case of Father Swamy shows that holding these activists at this time poses a serious risk to their lives and adds another layer of punishment, she said.

Human rights defenders across India have been targeted by the Modi government

“The government must drop the baseless and politically motivated criminal charges against them and release them immediately,” said John.

Human rights defenders across India have been targeted by the Modi government for their involvement in protests or criticizing authorities, CIVICUS noted.

The slow investigative process and extremely stringent bail provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act ensure that those detained are held in pre-trial detention for long periods, the statement said.

In December 2019, CIVICUS downgraded India’s rating from "obstructed" to "repressed" due to its increased restriction of space for dissent, particularly following PM Modi’s re-election in May 2019.

Also Read

Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character
Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character
Hospital name change irks Pakistani Christians
Hospital name change irks Pakistani Christians
Hindu arrested over pastor's death in northern India
Hindu arrested over pastor's death in northern India
Indian Jesuit's body cremated under prison rules
Indian Jesuit's body cremated under prison rules
Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Bangladeshi priest appointed to Vatican's diplomatic mission
Bangladeshi priest appointed to Vatican's diplomatic mission

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character
Jul 7, 2021
Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?
Jul 7, 2021
Hospital name change irks Pakistani Christians
Jul 7, 2021
Hindu arrested over pastor's death in northern India
Jul 7, 2021
Korean Church provides emergency relief for India, Myanmar
Jul 7, 2021
Rights group blames Modi regime for Jesuit's death in detention
Jul 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character
Jul 7, 2021
Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?
Jul 7, 2021
Why Father Stan Swamy had to die
Jul 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: John Paul II's angry outburst at World Pride 2000
Jul 5, 2021
Can a papal visit bring peace to restive Papua?
Jul 4, 2021

Features

Vietnamese sisters join the Covid front line
Jul 7, 2021
Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy
Jul 7, 2021
Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Jul 6, 2021
Distressed Malaysians raise white flag for help during pandemic
Jul 5, 2021
Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Jul 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Mosuls religious heritage is slowly coming back to life

Mosul's religious heritage is slowly coming back to life
A double first for the Lutheran World Federation

A double first for the Lutheran World Federation
The New Donatism

The New Donatism
Frontera Where the limits of a wall and the promise of the unknown intersect

Frontera: Where the limits of a wall and the promise of the unknown intersect
Archbishop denounces Bolivias high rate of femicide

Archbishop denounces Bolivia’s high rate of femicide

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 7 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 7 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to see Your Presence in all situations, even in these trying times of Covid-19 pandemic

Lord, help us to see Your Presence in all situations, even in these trying times of Covid-19 pandemic
Enable us Jesus to heal a wounded world

Enable us Jesus to heal a wounded world
Blessed Ralph Milner | Saint of the Day

Blessed Ralph Milner | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.