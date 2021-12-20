X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Myanmar

Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army

HRW says it is 'mind-boggling' for Japan to accept cadets while Myanmar military commits crimes against humanity

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: December 20, 2021 07:45 AM GMT

Updated: December 20, 2021 07:57 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Japanese find comfort behind masks

Dec 16, 2021
2

Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan

Dec 17, 2021
3

After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war

Dec 16, 2021
4

Hindu leader tells India's Christians to stop conversions

Dec 17, 2021
5

Indian probe against Missionaries of Charity 'a targeted strategy'

Dec 16, 2021
6

Theologians call for Catholic recognition of Anglican ordinations

Dec 16, 2021
7

Christmas dawn Masses kick off in Philippines

Dec 17, 2021
8

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Dec 17, 2021
9

Voluptuous Thai beauty queen causes a stir

Dec 16, 2021
10

Vietnam jails farmer-activists fighting land grab

Dec 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army

A man is reunited with his family members outside the Insein Prison following his release in Yangon on Oct. 18 after authorities announced more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting against a February coup that ousted Myanmar's civilian government would be released. (Photo by AFP)

International rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) has asked the Japanese government to wind up a military pact that provides extensive academic and military training to the Myanmar army.

“It’s mind-boggling that Japan is providing military training to Myanmar cadets at the same time as its armed forces are committing crimes against humanity against Myanmar’s people,” Teppei Kasai, Asia program officer at Human Rights Watch, said in a Dec. 20 statement.

“The Japanese government should immediately suspend the program and any other ties with Myanmar’s military.” 

HRW said the National Defense Academy of Japan was hosting eight cadets from Myanmar as of Dec. 10. The program provides extensive academic and military training, including combat and arms training, to the Myanmar military, known as the Tatmadaw, that staged a coup on Feb. 1 in the Southeast Asian country.

On April 14, a Japanese Defense Ministry official admitted that Japan had been accepting cadets from Myanmar since 2015 under the Self-Defense Forces Act, which allows training to foreign nationals in Japan’s military facilities with the approval of the defense minister.

The February coup saw the arrest of civilian leaders including Nobel Peace prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi. The army put the nation under a one-year “state of emergency.” Since then, the military has killed more than 1,300 people and detained over 10,000, HRW said.

The Myanmar military has for many years committed summary killings, rape, indiscriminate shelling, torture and arson, among other war crimes

In August 2017, two years after the training program began, the Myanmar military carried out mass atrocities on the ethnic Rohingya in Rakhine state, forcing more than 740,000 to flee, the rights group noted.

At least 600,000 Rohingya in Myanmar are confined to camps “under conditions that amount to the crime against humanity of apartheid,” HRW said.

“The Myanmar military has for many years committed summary killings, rape, indiscriminate shelling, torture and arson, among other war crimes,” the statement said.

Japan has criticized the coup and sought the release of elected government officials including Suu Kyi. It joined 11 other nations to condemn the Tatmadaw’s use of military force against “unarmed civilians” on March 28.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Japan’s parliament passed a resolution in June that condemned the coup and called for “swift restoration of the democratic political system.”

In March, Australia, a major defense partner of Japan, suspended military cooperation with Myanmar due to the deadly crackdown on anti-coup protesters.

“Japan should follow suit with Australia and immediately cut ties with the Myanmar military,” Kasai said. “Japan should not be supporting and endorsing Myanmar’s extremely abusive armed forces by training Tatmadaw soldiers.”

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vatican appoints new bishop to Vietnam diocese
Vatican appoints new bishop to Vietnam diocese
Super Typhoon Rai claims 208 lives in the Philippines
Super Typhoon Rai claims 208 lives in the Philippines
Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas
Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas
Death toll passes 200 after Philippine typhoon
Death toll passes 200 after Philippine typhoon
Vietnamese nativity scenes promote humanity during pandemic
Vietnamese nativity scenes promote humanity during pandemic
The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom
The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom
Support Us

Latest News

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre
Dec 20, 2021
Vatican appoints new bishop to Vietnam diocese
Dec 20, 2021
Korean Church calls for halt to homeless shelter demolition
Dec 20, 2021
Super Typhoon Rai claims 208 lives in the Philippines
Dec 20, 2021
Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas
Dec 20, 2021
Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army
Dec 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'
Dec 20, 2021
Letter from Rome: Hope and despair are contagious
Dec 20, 2021
Making Christmas relevant to Indonesians
Dec 19, 2021
Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan
Dec 17, 2021
India-Bangladesh ties are no more refugees of the past
Dec 17, 2021

Features

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre
Dec 20, 2021
The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom
Dec 20, 2021
Thai transgender people struggle for their rights
Dec 17, 2021
Asian arms industry thrives amid regional disquiet
Dec 17, 2021
Japanese find comfort behind masks
Dec 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Newspaper forces reluctant Spanish bishops to face sex abuse crisis

Newspaper forces reluctant Spanish bishops to face sex abuse crisis
Chilean bishops assure presidentelect of Churchs mission to nation building

Chilean bishops assure president-elect of Church’s mission to nation building
Every day is Covid Christmas

Every day is Covid Christmas
The pope the president and the grandchildren

The pope, the president and the grandchildren
Rome further restricts use of preVatican II liturgy

Rome further restricts use of pre-Vatican II liturgy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.