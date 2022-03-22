News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Myanmar

Rights bodies seek 'long-overdue action' against Myanmar regime

The military junta will continue to murder innocent people, bomb homes and destroy families, warns Amnesty International

Myanmar protesters with their faces painted stand near a burning makeshift barricade during a protest against the military coup in Yangon on March 30, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter

Updated: March 22, 2022 09:54 AM GMT

International rights organizations have urged the United States and other countries to pursue justice and action against Myanmar’s military regime for committing genocide and crimes against humanity.

The calls came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a speech at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, on March 21 said: “I have determined the members of the Burmese military committed genocide and crimes against humanity against Rohingya.”

New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the US government should coordinate long-overdue action with other countries to pursue justice, both for mass crimes committed against the Rohingya and for those committed against other ethnic minorities and pro-democracy protesters since the military coup in February 2021.

“The US government should couple its condemnations of Myanmar’s military with action,” John Sifton, Asia advocacy director at HRW, said in a March 21 statement. “For too long, the US and other countries have allowed Myanmar’s generals to commit atrocities with few real consequences.”

More than 740,000 Rohingya were forced to flee their homes to Bangladesh following the Myanmar military’s bloody crackdown in August 2017 after decades of systematic discrimination, statelessness and targeted violence.

“Momentum for international justice must be accelerated to end the rampant culture of impunity in Myanmar, where no senior figures have ever faced the consequences of their appalling campaign against the Rohingya people,” said Erwin van der Borght, Amnesty International’s interim regional director.

“Declaring that what happened to the Rohingya is in fact genocide should spur international accountability efforts and make it more difficult for the Myanmar military to continue its atrocity crimes”

Borght said that “without accountability, Myanmar’s military will continue to believe it has a blank check to murder innocent people, bomb their homes and destroy their families.”

Amnesty International supports the call for the investigation and prosecution of senior military officials for crimes under international law in Myanmar, which include crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide.

Fortify Rights said UN member states should publicly acknowledge the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar and ensure the UN Security Council refers the situation to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“Declaring that what happened to the Rohingya is in fact genocide should spur international accountability efforts and make it more difficult for the Myanmar military to continue its atrocity crimes,” said Zaw Win, human rights specialist at Fortify Rights.

The case of genocide opened by Gambia against Myanmar is ongoing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) while cases against Myanmar and its leaders are also being heard in the ICC and a court in Argentina.

Six of Myanmar’s most senior army officers including Min Aung Hlaing have been accused of genocide by a UN fact-finding mission and recommended for criminal prosecution.

