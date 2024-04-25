News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Rights advocate: Dictatorship profanes Nicaraguan churches

The Sandinista regime is targeting priests through arrests, disrupting Eucharist celebrations, and spying
Nicaraguan exiles residing in Costa Rica participate in the 'Via Crucis for Nicaragua' at the San Isidro de Coronado Church in San José on March 23.

Nicaraguan exiles residing in Costa Rica participate in the 'Via Crucis for Nicaragua' at the San Isidro de Coronado Church in San José on March 23. (Photo: AFP)

David Agren, OSV News
Published: April 25, 2024 05:58 AM GMT
Updated: April 25, 2024 06:02 AM GMT

Authorities in the city of León, Nicaragua, chose an unusual place for setting up a boxing ring and staging prize fights: the courtyard of the local cathedral. They even scheduled the matches for April 19 -- just as Bishop René Sándigo of León was celebrating his birthday.

"The boxing ring was a dismal gift that the dictatorship sent to Monsignor René Sándigo on his birthday. The dictators didn’t even respect that. Criminal, vulgar and temple-profaning dictatorship," Martha Patrica Molina, a Nicaraguan lawyer who documents hostilities against the Catholic Church, posted on X April 20.

"The Sandinista dictatorship orders the mayors' offices to use the atriums of parishes to carry out pagan activities and thus desecrate churches," she said in another April 20 post. "Masses have had to be suspended in some churches" due to noise, Molina said.

The staging of spectacles outside of places of worship escalates the repression against Catholics in Nicaragua, where the regime of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, have branded priests and bishops as "terrorists" and "coup mongers," while curtailing public demonstrations of faith -- such as processions and patron saint celebrations.

The staging of boxing matches outside of churches has disrupted activities inside, impeded access or forced Masses to be canceled and left a mess on church property -- with spectators urinating on the walls of the León cathedral -- according to reports gathered by Molina.

"The boxing events in Nicaragua generally happen in stadiums. ... But they’re doing this to offend the Catholic faith," Molina told OSV News.

Bishop Sándigo, who has not been outspoken against the regime, "is not going to denounce this," Molina added, "because the bishop is now under 24-hour surveillance."

Nicaragua's ruling Sandinista regime has sent police to arrest priests in their parishes, deployed mobs to interrupt celebrations of the Eucharist and had paramilitaries spy on clergy both inside and outside their churches, according to sources.

Molina said priests have received "courtesy visits" from the police, who warned them to watch their language in Mass. Saying words such as "justice" and "freedom" are verboten.

"I honestly don’t know how the priests are going to deliver their homilies without getting into denouncing (injustice) and announcing the Gospel," Molina said. "They are already being watched and they know that if they mention these kinds of words, then they will immediately be investigated, imprisoned, or exiled."

The Sandinista regime exiled 18 churchmen to the Vatican in January, including Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa, who had been sentenced to 26 years in prison in 2023 on charges of conspiracy and spreading false information.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The regime struck an unusually polite tone in announcing the churchmen's exile, which followed a wave of arrests of clergy over the Christmas season and further negotiations with the Vatican.

But Molina said church repression remains rife. At least 131 churchmen and 91 women religious have been expelled or exiled from Nicaragua since 2018, according to Molina's count. Some 34 churchmen have been expelled or exiled so far this year, putting Nicaragua on pace to surpass the 62 churchmen forced out of the country in 2023.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Paul Zeqing He of Wanxian, China
Read More...
Bishop
Apostolic Administrator Simon Kim Ju-young of Hamhung, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Yangke Jin of Ningbo, China
Read More...
Cardinal
Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Bombay , India
Read More...
Latest News
Malaysian top cop hails annual Church prayer service
Malaysian top cop hails annual Church prayer service
India’s Modi raises poll heat with sectarian hyperbole
India’s Modi raises poll heat with sectarian hyperbole
Politician meeting Church leaders triggers row in poll-bound state
Politician meeting Church leaders triggers row in poll-bound state
Church slams World Bank for funding coal projects in Philippines
Church slams World Bank for funding coal projects in Philippines
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.