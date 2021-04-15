X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Laos

Rights advocate calls for release of three Lao dissidents

Trio sentenced in 2017 for participating in pro-democracy rally outside Lao embassy in Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Vientiane

UCA News reporter, Vientiane

Published: April 14, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 15, 2021 05:07 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino child admonishes Duterte for foul language

Apr 14, 2021
2

Christians decry Myanmar military's search of churches

Apr 12, 2021
3

Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord

Apr 14, 2021
4

The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan

Apr 14, 2021
5

A small victory for Christians in communist Laos

Apr 12, 2021
6

No hiding place: Myanmar refugees face arrest in Thailand

Apr 13, 2021
7

Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?

Apr 13, 2021
8

Cramped commute a Covid risk for Cambodian workers

Apr 12, 2021
9

Kenyan bishops call on government to keep refugee camps open

Apr 13, 2021
10

Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan

Apr 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Rights advocate calls for release of three Lao dissidents

Mary Lawlor says none of the jailed rights defenders have had access to lawyers. (Photo: YouTube)

A prominent United Nations-affiliated human rights advocate has called on the government of Laos to release three political dissidents who have been in prison since 2017, calling their continued imprisonment “an impediment to the advancement of human rights in the Southeast Asian nation.”

In a newly released statement, Mary Lawlor, the UN’s special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, called for the immediate release of Lodkham Thammavong, Soukane Chaithad and Somphone Phimmasone, who were sentenced to between 12 years and 30 years in prison in 2017 for their participation the year before in a small pro-democracy rally outside the Lao embassy in Bangkok.

During the demonstration protesters demanded that their country’s communist authorities respect fundamental human rights and called for investigations of alleged cases of corruption.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

When the three dissidents returned home from Thailand, where they had been working, to renew their passports, they were arrested, with the government publicly branding them a threat to national security.  

Lodkham and Somphone, who were a couple, were arrested at their home in a village in Khammuan province in early March 2016, while Soukan was arrested a few days later in Savannakhet province.

The three activists, who were promptly charged and sentenced, are currently serving their sentences in Samkhe Prison, near Vientiane, the capital.

The government should also explain the harsh prison sentences

“I am deeply concerned that these three human rights defenders have been criminalized and sentenced respectively to 12, 16 and 30 years imprisonment in retaliation for their legitimate human rights work and criticism of the government’s alleged human rights violations, corruption and deforestation,” Lawlor said in her statement.

The rights expert also called out the Lao government for failing to provide the three dissidents with access to proper legal representation, which denied them a free and fair trial.

“To date, none of the above human rights defenders have had access to their lawyers,” Lawlor said.

“The government should also explain the harsh prison sentences handed down to these human rights defenders and how these are compatible with international human rights norms and standards.” 

Related News

Political dissidents and critics of the government in Laos are routinely given long sentences in prison for criticizing government policies, including alleged cases of corruption during high-profile land reclamation projects that deprive numerous villagers of their homes and farmlands.

Several Lao citizens have in recent years been sentenced to years in prison simply for posting their grievances or those of others on social media.

Local authorities routinely resort to draconian national security laws in order to silence dissenters, according to rights activists.

“The misuse of national security laws to convict human rights defenders who are critical of the government generates fear amongst all human rights defenders in the country and has had an adverse effect on their ability to carry out their legitimate human rights work,” Lawlor said.

The Lao government must stop persecuting its citizens for peacefully exercising their right to freedom of opinion and expression

“The [Lao] government must provide the legal and factual basis behind the arbitrary arrest and incommunicado pre-trial detention of Ms. Lodkham Thammavong, Mr. Soukane Chaithad and Mr. Somphone Phimmasone,” she added.

The case of the three political dissidents has become a lightning rod for many human rights advocates in the region as their jailing is seen as testament to the repressive nature of government in a one-party state of 7 million people, which is one of Asia’s poorest countries.

“The Lao government must stop persecuting its citizens for peacefully exercising their right to freedom of opinion and expression,” Adilur Rahman Khan, vice-president of the International Federation for Human Rights, said earlier in a statement.

“Instead of devoting so many resources to silencing its critics, [the Lao government’s] primary concern should be to address the Lao people’s numerous and legitimate grievances” the rights activist added.

Also Read

The Philippines' throwaway street children
The Philippines' throwaway street children
Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Filipino Catholics mark country's first-ever baptism
Filipino Catholics mark country's first-ever baptism
Former PM leads Covid-19 protest in Timor-Leste
Former PM leads Covid-19 protest in Timor-Leste
Finding hope through a cloud of despair
Finding hope through a cloud of despair
Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord
Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord

Latest News

The Philippines' throwaway street children
Apr 15, 2021
Indian court stops police arresting nuns accused of homicide
Apr 15, 2021
Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Apr 15, 2021
Filipino Catholics mark country's first-ever baptism
Apr 15, 2021
On reconciling differences
Apr 15, 2021
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Apr 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The Philippines' throwaway street children
Apr 15, 2021
On reconciling differences
Apr 15, 2021
Finding hope through a cloud of despair
Apr 14, 2021
Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021
Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?
Apr 13, 2021

Features

Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Apr 15, 2021
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Apr 15, 2021
The rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan
Apr 15, 2021
The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan
Apr 14, 2021
Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord
Apr 14, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Barque of Peter or a school of fish The dangerous online life of Catholics

The Barque of Peter or a school of fish? The dangerous online life of Catholics
Bishops in Chile offer guidance for the countrys new constitution

Bishops in Chile offer guidance for the country’s new constitution
This cathedral lifts us up whether we are believers or not

"This cathedral lifts us up, whether we are believers or not"
NotreDame de Paris the heart of France

Notre-Dame de Paris: the heart of France
Pope Francis returns to the window

Pope Francis returns to the window
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 15 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 15 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Second Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Second Week of Easter
Lord, grant me a grateful heart

Lord, grant me a grateful heart
Mother Mary, inspire leaders of nations

Mother Mary, inspire leaders of nations
St. Bernadette Soubirous of Lourdes | Saint of the Day

St. Bernadette Soubirous of Lourdes | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.