X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Richest nations urged to tackle global financial turmoil

More than $230 billion in emergency aid has become available for developing countries

Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service

Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service

Published: August 25, 2021 04:30 AM GMT

Updated: August 25, 2021 04:37 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cardinal's land case has major implications for Indian Church

Aug 23, 2021
2

ASEAN under fire for inviting Myanmar junta representative

Aug 23, 2021
3

Afghan Christians told to stay home to avoid Taliban persecution

Aug 23, 2021
4

Filipinos urge Pacquiao to forget boxing, presidency

Aug 23, 2021
5

Justice sought after Catholic journalist assaulted in Bangladesh

Aug 23, 2021
6

Real power comes from service, says Myanmar's Cardinal Bo

Aug 22, 2021
7

Are we out of options on Myanmar?

Aug 23, 2021
8

Taliban's rise likely to benefit India's pro-Hindu BJP

Aug 24, 2021
9

Indian bishops' communal call to increase birth rates

Aug 23, 2021
10

Sri Lankan churches mark 'Silent Black Protest Day'

Aug 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Richest nations urged to tackle global financial turmoil

Volunteers of the Restos du Coeur in the Pyrenees-Orientales during France's first wave of Covid-19. (Photo: AFP)

Leaders from the world's 20 largest economies are facing make-or-break decisions that can boost health care, reduce poverty and address the impact of climate change in developing nations when they meet in October in Italy, said the executive director of an alliance of faith-based development and debt relief advocacy organizations.

The questions facing the Group of 20 nations, or G-20, range from charting a path to ease the debt burden of poor countries to ensuring more equitable distribution of vaccines in response to the coronavirus pandemic, said Eric LeCompte, executive director of Washington-based Jubilee USA.

The key to recovery from the pandemic will be ensuring that decision-makers are accountable to follow through on what they say they are going to do, LeCompte explained during an Aug. 24 webinar, "Poverty and Covid-19: Challenges and Solutions," sponsored by Georgetown University's Berkley Center for Religion, Peace and World Affairs.

LeCompte credited a United States plan to donate 500 million vaccines worldwide as a significant step toward the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

He also said action by the International Monetary Fund to create US$650 billion in emergency reserve funds, known as Special Drawing Rights, or SDRs, will help nations recover.

More than $230 billion in emergency aid became available on Aug. 23 for developing countries.

She acknowledged that the pandemic has led to setbacks on gains in reducing global poverty

"Countries are going to be able to use this for health care, to prevent crisis, to get people back into jobs," LeCompte said.

At the same time, $280 billion in SDRs became available to the wealthiest nations, the Group of Seven, or G-7.

In response, LeCompte called on the more than 260 religious, environmental and labor groups that his organization pulled together in advocating for SDRs to urge the richest nations to donate "currency they don't need" to developing countries.

Other webinar participants identified additional steps they consider necessary for developing nations to climb out of the economic morass that the pandemic has compounded.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Kirsten Laursen Muth, chief executive officer of Washington-based Joint Learning Initiative on Faith & Local Communities, called for a greater voice for local organizations and community groups within the decision-making process of the complex global financial system.

She acknowledged that the pandemic has led to setbacks on gains in reducing global poverty, in part because local needs are not being heard or addressed.

"We're behind in all of those commitments," Laursen Muth said. "As we build back better, there really needs to be an intentional focus in not just the specific sectoral needs, the health, nutrition, agriculture ... but also real investment in accountability mechanisms that really show how power is being shifted, how leadership is being shifted."

In attempting to understand the changes worldwide, the U.S. Agency for International Development has committed to hearing from faith-based organizations worldwide in efforts to help people overcome poverty, illness and inadequate education, said Adam Phillips, director of the agency's Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships.

The pandemic has posed greater challenges to the world, including a rising income gap that has pushed more people into extreme poverty, Phillips said. An estimated 119 million to 124 million people now earn less than $2 a day and Phillips said USAID is working to reduce overall poverty to 7% of the global population by 2030, he said.

LeCompte acknowledged that the work facing his organization and others is daunting

Phillips pointed to efforts that are underway to improve child protection and strengthen families after about 1.5 million children worldwide have lost a parent or caregiver to Covid-19. "We expect this will affect families for years to come," he said.

In response, Phillips explained that his office is crafting an interfaith engagement policy, the first of its kind for the agency, that will ensure that USAID works with individuals and local organizations to create long-term solutions.

In advance of the Rome summit, the G-20 Interfaith Forum convenes Sept. 12-14 in Bologna, Italy. Phillips said it will be an opportunity for him to hear directly from local faith leaders about the key issues that will face G-20 leaders six weeks later.

LeCompte acknowledged that the work facing his organization and others is daunting, but that he has hope the world will respond to the needs of the poorest people as long as their voices are heard.

He also expects the next three to five years will be crucial to the world economy and expressed hope that the recent achievements within the G-20 will carry over into October.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Rights awards mark anniversary of India's anti-Christian violence
Aug 25, 2021
Moral depravity runs deep in Pakistani society
Aug 25, 2021
Japan expands virus emergency after Paralympics open
Aug 25, 2021
Solidarity marks Rohingya genocide anniversary in Myanmar
Aug 25, 2021
Christians jailed, children detained in China
Aug 25, 2021
Timor-Leste's health system 'faces collapse'
Aug 25, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Moral depravity runs deep in Pakistani society
Aug 25, 2021
Kindness overflows in Vietnam hospital for Covid patients
Aug 25, 2021
Pacquiao's loss should not be a prelude to the presidency
Aug 24, 2021
Taliban's rise likely to benefit India's pro-Hindu BJP
Aug 24, 2021
Cardinal's land case has major implications for Indian Church
Aug 23, 2021

Features

Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Aug 25, 2021
Daughter's sacrifice brings hope to Indonesian family
Aug 25, 2021
Kandhamal riots seared in memory of India's Christians
Aug 25, 2021
Singaporean Catholics travel 800km to raise funds for children
Aug 24, 2021
Catholics provide relief to Covid-19 patients in Indonesia
Aug 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
In Ireland the national synod will be organized by a lay woman

In Ireland, the national synod will be organized by a lay woman
Egypt sees an increase in govt approved church buildings

Egypt sees an increase in govt approved church buildings

Is there enough water

Is there enough water?
A dusty cardboard box

A dusty cardboard box

Much Obliged

Much Obliged
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 25 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 25 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time
O Lord, search me and guide me

O Lord, search me and guide me
May the mind of Apostle Paul be with all

May the mind of Apostle Paul be with all
Saint Joseph Calasanz | Saint of the Day

Saint Joseph Calasanz | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.