Rewriting the story of food

People prepare food to be served in communal meals in Sibreh, in Indonesia's Aceh province during World Food Day on Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Food and shelter are the most basic human needs and thus are at the very top of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals – “zero hunger” being the second goal on the list and “good health and wellbeing” placed third.

Oct. 16 is World Food Day. It commemorates the founding date of the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) in 1945. Since 1995, World Food Day has drawn our attention every year to the need for food security for all.

This year’s slogan is “Safer food, better health” and points to the need to build a sustainable world where everyone, everywhere has regular access to enough nutritious food.

A worthwhile goal indeed. But 77 years after the setting up of the FAO, why hasn’t it been reached?

Obstacles to food security

Frankly, there are obstacles. Although we have made progress towards building a better world, too many people have been left behind, people who are unable to benefit from innovation or economic growth.

Today perhaps the biggest obstacle is climate change.

The consequences of climate change – global warming, acid rain, arable land becoming desert, periodic flooding – has made it even harder for farmers to grow their crops and to sell their harvests. Because of severe weather conditions, many rural folks have become “climate refugees.”

At the same time, rising poverty is pushing an increasing number of city residents to turn to food banks, requiring emergency food aid.

We need food systems that are capable of nourishing 10 billion people by 2050 but are nowhere near that objective.

Hunger is often not a problem of there being no food; it’s a problem of supply and distribution – food isn’t available here and now.

Approximately 15-30 percent of food in emerging economies is wasted. Each year billions of tonnes of food go to waste, while one in four people is malnourished.

A system of food banks captures surplus food and delivers it to the people who need it most, engaging all sectors of society – business, governments and NGOs –in the process.

Food banks acquire donated food, much of which would otherwise be wasted, from farms, manufacturers, distributors, retail stores, consumers and other sources, making it available to those in need through an established network of community agencies. These agencies include school feeding programs, food pantries, soup kitchens, hospices, substance abuse clinics, after-school programs and other nonprofit programs that provide food to the hungry.

But ending hunger isn’t only about supply. Enough food is produced today to feed everyone on the planet.

The problem is access and availability of nutritious food, which is increasingly impeded by multiple challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, conflict, climate change, inequality, rising prices and international tensions. People around the world are suffering the domino effect of challenges that know no borders.

Worldwide, more than 80 percent of the extreme poor rely on agriculture and natural resources for their living. They are usually the hardest hit by natural and man-made disasters and are often marginalized due to gender, ethnic origin, or status. It is a struggle for them to gain access to training, finance, innovation and technologies.

The politics of food

Food, despite being so basic to human beings, is among the most highly politicized items in the world.

We know how Churchill exacerbated the Bengal famine of 1942 by deliberately withholding food stocks from starving Indians, and how Stalin used starvation to crush millions of Ukrainian farmers who resisted his forced collectivization in 1932-33.

If there were no food politics, why is it that so many in this country go to bed hungry every night? Why is it that girls are usually undernourished compared with boys? And why is China buying millions of hectares in Africa to grow food for its own people, while the people in those very countries go hungry? And why is beef banned in India for religious reasons, while thousands of vagrant cows sicken and die? The questions go on and on.

Our globalized world is one where our economies, cultures and populations are becoming increasingly interconnected. If this is so, then the reality is that we are all dependent on one another.

If someone is left behind, a chain is broken, impacting not only the life of that person but also ours. No one must be left behind.

By aiming for better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life, we can transform the agri-food systems.

We can build forward by implementing sustainable solutions that consider development holistically, and thus inclusive economic growth, and greater resilience.

To write a new story

For each and every one of us, food tells a story.

It starts with agriculture, what we grow and how we sell and to whom. It continues with logistics, why some are fed and others stay hungry.

It ends at the table where politics dictates what I eat and what I don’t, why I eat and what I waste.

But we have one planet and we are part of one global system. Let’s rewrite the story of food for a better and more sustainable world.

