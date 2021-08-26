X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

Rewards for spying on 'illegal religious activities' in China

Chinese cities and counties introduce cash incentives for residents who report on unauthorized religious activities

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: August 26, 2021 04:15 AM GMT

Updated: August 26, 2021 06:45 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic church demolished despite protests in Pakistan

Aug 25, 2021
2

Cardinal's land case has major implications for Indian Church

Aug 23, 2021
3

Afghan Christians told to stay home to avoid Taliban persecution

Aug 23, 2021
4

ASEAN under fire for inviting Myanmar junta representative

Aug 23, 2021
5

Filipinos urge Pacquiao to forget boxing, presidency

Aug 23, 2021
6

Justice sought after Catholic journalist assaulted in Bangladesh

Aug 23, 2021
7

Outrage as Thai police torture and kill drug suspect

Aug 25, 2021
8

Timor-Leste's health system 'faces collapse'

Aug 25, 2021
9

Taliban's rise likely to benefit India's pro-Hindu BJP

Aug 24, 2021
10

Indonesian police arrest Christian YouTuber for blasphemy 

Aug 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Rewards for spying on 'illegal religious activities' in China

A church in China's Ningxia province. (Photo: China Christian Daily)

Local authorities in northeastern China have introduced financial rewards for people to spy on their neighbors and report “illegal religious activities.”

The local branch of the United Front Work Department in Meilisi Daur district of Qiqihar in Heilongjiang province launched the scheme this month, reported China Christian Daily.

The department is the umbrella intelligence and coordination body of the Chinese Communist Party that gathers intelligence, manages relations and attempts to influence individuals and organizations including religions and religious groups inside and outside China.

The Aug. 9 announcement in Qiqihar said that informants could earn up to 1,000 yuan (US$150) for tips about “illegal foreign infiltration” and whistleblowers could be paid from 500 to 1,000 yuan for reports about unqualified religious personnel, unauthorized trans-regional activities, preaching and distributing printed religious works, audio-visual products outside places of worship, unauthorized donations or private house gatherings.

In the past two years, the Chinese government introduced several laws and regulations demanding registration of all places of worship with the government. Laws also criminalized clergy, who mister communities, without government registration.

Leaders of the underground Churches say the laws are meant to target them and their clergy.     

Informants can use phone calls, emails and letters to contact authorities.

The move seeks to “strengthen the control of illegal religious activities in the district, prevent any Covid-19 cluster resulting from religious gatherings, mobilize the public to engage in preventing, suppressing illegal religious activities, and ensure a harmonious and stable religious landscape,” the statement said.

In Henan province last year, similar rewards were offered for people who reported illegal religious activities via a hotline

Similar rewards systems were previously introduced in Boshan district and Weihai City, both in Shandong province.

The notice urged residents to report any unauthorized religious training and summer or winter camps attended by minors, or any evangelistic activity for “parenting purposes.” Unapproved internet religious information, religious donation campaigns that violate the law, and charitable activities for evangelism would be also included, China Christian Daily reported.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Such financial incentives in officially atheist China are not new.

In 2019, US-based International Christian Concern reported that authorities in Guizhou province had started offering incentives of up to $1,000 to residents to report illegal religious activities. The move specifically targeted churches that met without government registration.

In Henan province last year, similar rewards were offered for people who reported illegal religious activities via a hotline.

Other places such as Fujian, Guangxi, Hebei and Liaoning have been offering financial incentives for whistleblowers since last year.

Communist China recognizes the legal entity of five religions — Protestantism, Catholicism, Buddhism, Islam and Taoism. However, for decades, authorities have strictly controlled official religious groups and persecuted those adhering allegiance to unrecognized or unregistered groups.

Global watchdogs have documented and criticized China’s repressive policies and actions against religious groups including Christians.

In January, US-based Christian group Open Doors published a World Watch List that listed China 17th among 20 50 countries where Christians face the most severe forms of persecution.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Japan's ruling party sets leadership race date before poll
Japan's ruling party sets leadership race date before poll
Japan expands virus emergency after Paralympics open
Japan expands virus emergency after Paralympics open
Christians jailed, children detained in China
Christians jailed, children detained in China
Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Old films face censorship in Hong Kong crackdown
Old films face censorship in Hong Kong crackdown
China reports zero local virus cases as Delta spread falls
China reports zero local virus cases as Delta spread falls
Support Us

Latest News

Pope meets genocide survivor who inspired his Iraq trip
Aug 27, 2021
Pope names Salesian nun interim secretary of dicastery
Aug 27, 2021
Church mourns death of New Delhi's Syro-Malankara bishop
Aug 27, 2021
German bishop skeptical about exempting priests from celibacy
Aug 27, 2021
Poverty worsens as contagion batters Thailand
Aug 27, 2021
Sri Lankan religious leaders decry police statement
Aug 27, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Unwinnable 20-year Afghan war brought only human suffering
Aug 27, 2021
Communication challenges and opportunities for Asian Church
Aug 26, 2021
Taliban's victory likely to boost Indonesian terror groups
Aug 26, 2021
Moral depravity runs deep in Pakistani society
Aug 25, 2021
Kindness overflows in Vietnam hospital for Covid patients
Aug 25, 2021

Features

Skewed sex ratio leads to dubious marriages in India
Aug 26, 2021
Tears and fears over church demolition in Pakistan
Aug 26, 2021
Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Aug 25, 2021
Daughter's sacrifice brings hope to Indonesian family
Aug 25, 2021
Kandhamal riots seared in memory of India's Christians
Aug 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis attitude adjustment program is gaining traction

Pope Francis' "attitude adjustment program" is gaining traction
There are no devils left in hell they are all in Rwanda Missionary 1994

‘There are no devils left in hell – they are all in Rwanda’ – Missionary 1994
Climate crisis displacement and solidarity

Climate crisis, displacement and solidarity
How the pandemic is challenging Catholic theology

How the pandemic is challenging Catholic theology
Kng and Ratzinger opposite but complementary paths to Jesus

Küng and Ratzinger: opposite, but complementary paths to Jesus
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 27 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 27 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the purity of mind and heart in all our words and action

Lord, grant us the purity of mind and heart in all our words and action
Jesus our Lord, listen to the prayers of all the mothers

Jesus our Lord, listen to the prayers of all the mothers
Saint Monica | Saint of the Day

Saint Monica | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.