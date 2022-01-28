X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste

Expectations are high that old campaigner Ramos-Horta will reinvigorate the Catholic nation's politics 

Siktus Harson

Siktus Harson, Jakarta

Published: January 28, 2022 10:30 AM GMT

Updated: January 28, 2022 12:03 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India

Jan 26, 2022
2

Mekong dams hit fishing and farming in Laos, Thailand

Jan 26, 2022
3

Priests urge Filipinos to shoot down Marcos election bid

Jan 26, 2022
4

Is India on the path to genocide?

Jan 26, 2022
5

Indonesian terrorists 'infiltrating Islamic schools'

Jan 26, 2022
6

Villagers lament changing Mekong River

Jan 26, 2022
7

Two arrested for vandalizing St. Sebastian statue in India

Jan 27, 2022
8

Growing support for striking workers at Cambodian casino

Jan 27, 2022
9

Pakistani netizens divided over blasphemy death sentence

Jan 27, 2022
10

The increasing woes of Asia’s Christians

Jan 28, 2022
Support UCA News
Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste
Former president of Timor-Leste and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta gets a traditional welcome in Dili on Jan. 23 after he officially announced he would run again for office in the presidential election. (Photo: AFP)

The return of former president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta to Timor-Leste politics was not a surprise but has disappointed some. 

The disappointment rests mostly among young people who feel that 20 years after independence there is no sign of the old leadership passing the baton to the younger generation.

But for many, it is hoped his return will breathe some life back into Timor-Leste politics. With his leadership experience, he is expected to transform the political landscape blotted by conflict among the elite.

In 1996, three years before the Timor-Leste independence referendum, Ramos-Horta and Bishop Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts during the struggle for freedom from Indonesia. 

During the early years of independence from 2002 to 2006, Ramos-Horta was foreign minister. He became prime minister in 2006 and then president in the 2007 election. 

About seven months later, he was shot in an assassination attempt by rebels and then lost to Taur Matan Ruak, the present prime minister, when seeking another term in 2012. 

Timur, who recently submitted his resignation to run in the poll, was disappointed by Fretilin’s nomination of Lu-Olo

The 72-year-old Ramos-Horta has returned with the full support of Xanana Gusmao, the central figure in the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction Party (CNRT).

At least five candidates have declared their candidacy in the March 19 presidential election, including Martinho Germano da Silva Gusmao, a former priest from Baucau Diocese.

Before Pope Francis revoked his priesthood status in November, he had worked as a commissioner of Timor-Leste’s National Electoral Commission and a lecturer at the Superior Institute of Philosophy and Theology in Dili.

However, some analysts predict that the election on March 19 will be a battle between the three lions: Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres, Jose Ramos-Horta and military chief General Lere Anan Timur. All were leading figures during the independence fight.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Timur, who recently submitted his resignation to run in the poll, was disappointed by Fretilin’s nomination of Lu-Olo. He’s also frustrated because the president has yet to approve his resignation. 

Timur’s determination to run as an independent will split Fretilin voters, which is disadvantageous for Lu-Olo in his bid for a second term. It could also open the door for Ramos-Horta to win the election. 

It was a good start for him to tell CNRT voters during the declaration of his candidacy last week that his decision to run had been largely inspired by Gusmao’s zealous and unceasing service to the people even in times of crisis, including during the pandemic. 

Gusmao remains the most influential person in Timor-Leste, and winning his support means something. 

But Ramos-Horta’s comeback is not just a homecoming party. He has business to attend to.

Gusmao and his CNRT chose him because he was considered the right person to fix a prolonged political stalemate stemming from President Lu-Olo's rejection of seven ministers proposed by CNRT and its allies in 2018. 

The president’s claim that they were not suitable hurt Gusmao’s feelings and since then he has maneuvered against the government. Unsuccessfully.

Many lauded Lu-Olo’s actions and believed it what the president of the republic should do, returning the pillars of democracy — executive, judiciary and legislature — to function as they should.

But for Gusmao, CNRT and its allies, the president’s actions were unconstitutional and disrespected the coalition that was formed after early elections called by Lu-Olo. 

For them, Fretilin’s political maneuver has prolonged the political crisis and fears that, if it continues in the post-pandemic era, it will cause further political and economic instability. 

Another daunting task for Ramos-Horta is to ensure that the oil and gas sector continues to provide revenue for Timor-Leste

What is needed now is a person who can carry out a five-year mandate and ensure positive economic growth as the nation emerges from a recession caused by the pandemic.

Is Ramos-Horta the right person to do this? Maybe yes, maybe no. But it’s interesting to note that before he announced his candidacy, Ramos-Horta and Gusmao agreed that, if elected, the first thing he needs to do is dissolve parliament and call for new elections to settle the political impasse. 

He also agreed to restructure the Court of Appeal and the Attorney-General's Office and work with the CNRT to achieve the goals.

Another daunting task for Ramos-Horta is to ensure that the oil and gas sector continues to provide revenue for Timor-Leste, such as the Greater Sunrise and Tasi Mane projects that stalled due to the current political crisis.

There’s no better person to pursue these projects, worth $40-50 billion in revenue, than Gusmao, who played an important role in securing the exploration and revenue-sharing deal on the Greater Sunrise oil and gas fields between Timor-Leste and Australia.

It was signed in Kuala Lumpur in 2018 when the political crisis at home also emerged. Under the deal, Timor-Leste will receive 70 percent of the revenue if the pipeline goes to Timor-Leste or 80 percent if it goes to Darwin. 

It suggests that if Ramos-Horta is elected, he will appoint Gusmao as prime minister to press ahead with the multibillion-dollar oil and gas project. 

Church leaders such as Archbishop Virgilio do Carmo da Silva of Dili hope the pipeline from the oil field goes to Timor-Leste as it would create many job opportunities and revenues can be used to fund much-needed health and education infrastructure as well as clean water and electricity. 

The return of Ramos-Horta offers many prospects for change. Whether he gets the chance lies in the ballot box. 

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vietnamese bid adieu to father of mindfulness
Vietnamese bid adieu to father of mindfulness
'Living in a dark era': one year since Myanmar's coup
'Living in a dark era': one year since Myanmar's coup
Myanmar conflict becomes nightmare for children
Myanmar conflict becomes nightmare for children
Three Indonesian soldiers die in Papua ambush
Three Indonesian soldiers die in Papua ambush
Philippine bishops' chief lashes out at fake election news
Philippine bishops' chief lashes out at fake election news
The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
Support Us

Latest News

Indian priest charged with provoking Muslims
Jan 29, 2022
Vietnamese bid adieu to father of mindfulness
Jan 29, 2022
Accurate information is a human right, pope tells Catholic media
Jan 29, 2022
Vatican projects budget deficit for 2022 as pandemic continues
Jan 29, 2022
Lessons from the Holocaust
Jan 29, 2022
'Living in a dark era': one year since Myanmar's coup
Jan 29, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Lessons from the Holocaust
Jan 29, 2022
Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste
Jan 28, 2022
The increasing woes of Asia’s Christians
Jan 28, 2022
Is India on the path to genocide?
Jan 26, 2022
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022

Features

The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
Jan 28, 2022
Ex-government workers mine for salvation in Afghan mountains
Jan 28, 2022
Reopening of Maya Bay signals changes to Thai tourism
Jan 26, 2022
Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India
Jan 26, 2022
Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A Supplement Not a Substitute

A Supplement, Not a Substitute
Two lost voices

Two lost voices
What now for senior clergy who covered up abuse

What now for senior clergy who covered up abuse?
Televised Mass and the synodal Church

Televised Mass and the synodal Church
Gracious words they would not accept

Gracious words they would not accept
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.