Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste

Former president of Timor-Leste and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta gets a traditional welcome in Dili on Jan. 23 after he officially announced he would run again for office in the presidential election. (Photo: AFP)

The return of former president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta to Timor-Leste politics was not a surprise but has disappointed some.

The disappointment rests mostly among young people who feel that 20 years after independence there is no sign of the old leadership passing the baton to the younger generation.

But for many, it is hoped his return will breathe some life back into Timor-Leste politics. With his leadership experience, he is expected to transform the political landscape blotted by conflict among the elite.

In 1996, three years before the Timor-Leste independence referendum, Ramos-Horta and Bishop Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts during the struggle for freedom from Indonesia.

During the early years of independence from 2002 to 2006, Ramos-Horta was foreign minister. He became prime minister in 2006 and then president in the 2007 election.

About seven months later, he was shot in an assassination attempt by rebels and then lost to Taur Matan Ruak, the present prime minister, when seeking another term in 2012.

The 72-year-old Ramos-Horta has returned with the full support of Xanana Gusmao, the central figure in the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction Party (CNRT).

At least five candidates have declared their candidacy in the March 19 presidential election, including Martinho Germano da Silva Gusmao, a former priest from Baucau Diocese.

Before Pope Francis revoked his priesthood status in November, he had worked as a commissioner of Timor-Leste’s National Electoral Commission and a lecturer at the Superior Institute of Philosophy and Theology in Dili.

However, some analysts predict that the election on March 19 will be a battle between the three lions: Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres, Jose Ramos-Horta and military chief General Lere Anan Timur. All were leading figures during the independence fight.

Timur, who recently submitted his resignation to run in the poll, was disappointed by Fretilin’s nomination of Lu-Olo. He’s also frustrated because the president has yet to approve his resignation.

Timur’s determination to run as an independent will split Fretilin voters, which is disadvantageous for Lu-Olo in his bid for a second term. It could also open the door for Ramos-Horta to win the election.

It was a good start for him to tell CNRT voters during the declaration of his candidacy last week that his decision to run had been largely inspired by Gusmao’s zealous and unceasing service to the people even in times of crisis, including during the pandemic.

Gusmao remains the most influential person in Timor-Leste, and winning his support means something.

But Ramos-Horta’s comeback is not just a homecoming party. He has business to attend to.

Gusmao and his CNRT chose him because he was considered the right person to fix a prolonged political stalemate stemming from President Lu-Olo's rejection of seven ministers proposed by CNRT and its allies in 2018.

The president’s claim that they were not suitable hurt Gusmao’s feelings and since then he has maneuvered against the government. Unsuccessfully.

Many lauded Lu-Olo’s actions and believed it what the president of the republic should do, returning the pillars of democracy — executive, judiciary and legislature — to function as they should.

But for Gusmao, CNRT and its allies, the president’s actions were unconstitutional and disrespected the coalition that was formed after early elections called by Lu-Olo.

For them, Fretilin’s political maneuver has prolonged the political crisis and fears that, if it continues in the post-pandemic era, it will cause further political and economic instability.

Another daunting task for Ramos-Horta is to ensure that the oil and gas sector continues to provide revenue for Timor-Leste

What is needed now is a person who can carry out a five-year mandate and ensure positive economic growth as the nation emerges from a recession caused by the pandemic.

Is Ramos-Horta the right person to do this? Maybe yes, maybe no. But it’s interesting to note that before he announced his candidacy, Ramos-Horta and Gusmao agreed that, if elected, the first thing he needs to do is dissolve parliament and call for new elections to settle the political impasse.

He also agreed to restructure the Court of Appeal and the Attorney-General's Office and work with the CNRT to achieve the goals.

Another daunting task for Ramos-Horta is to ensure that the oil and gas sector continues to provide revenue for Timor-Leste, such as the Greater Sunrise and Tasi Mane projects that stalled due to the current political crisis.

There’s no better person to pursue these projects, worth $40-50 billion in revenue, than Gusmao, who played an important role in securing the exploration and revenue-sharing deal on the Greater Sunrise oil and gas fields between Timor-Leste and Australia.

It was signed in Kuala Lumpur in 2018 when the political crisis at home also emerged. Under the deal, Timor-Leste will receive 70 percent of the revenue if the pipeline goes to Timor-Leste or 80 percent if it goes to Darwin.

It suggests that if Ramos-Horta is elected, he will appoint Gusmao as prime minister to press ahead with the multibillion-dollar oil and gas project.

Church leaders such as Archbishop Virgilio do Carmo da Silva of Dili hope the pipeline from the oil field goes to Timor-Leste as it would create many job opportunities and revenues can be used to fund much-needed health and education infrastructure as well as clean water and electricity.

The return of Ramos-Horta offers many prospects for change. Whether he gets the chance lies in the ballot box.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.