Retired Thai Bishop Sangval dies at 87

Updated: February 11, 2022 10:42 AM GMT
Bishop Joseph Sangval Surasarang, former bishop of Chiang Mai Diocese in Thailand died at the age of 87. (Photo: Facebook page of Bishop Joseph Sangval Surasarang)
Bishop Joseph Sangval Surasarang, former bishop of Chiang Mai Diocese in northern Thailand, died on Feb. 10 at the age of 87.
He has been suffering from old-related illnesses, according to church sources.
Catholics in Chiang Mai, where he was bishop for 22 years from 1987, remember him for his sense of humor and friendliness.
About 70 percent of more than 50,000 Catholics in Chiang Mai come from various ethnic tribal groups such as Karen people.
Bishop Sangval was fluent in various tribal languages and often offered Masses in tribal languages.
He also made frequent pastoral visits to meet Catholics mostly living in the mountains.
Born on Aug. 25, 1935, Joseph Sangval Surasarang became a priest on Dec. 22, 1962.
He served in various parishes and was vicar general of Archdiocese of Bangkok and parish priest of Assumption Cathedral in Thai capital when Pope John Paul II visited Thailand May 10-11, 1984.
He accompanied the pope throughout the trip including his meeting with late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit, on 10 May, at the Royal Palace in Bangkok.
Pope John Paul II appointed him the third bishop of Chiang Mai Oct. 17, 1986, and he was ordained bishop on Jan. 6, 1987.
Despite his retirement on Feb. 10, 2009, he has been active in pastoral ministries in Chiang Mai.Church people said he fondly welcomed clergy, religious and laypeople who often visited him for blessing and counseling, even when he was hospitalized.
When Pope Francis visited Thailand on Nov. 20-23, 2019, Bishop Sangval traveled to Thai capital Bangkok and met with the pope for a brief, cordial personal visit.
In a message posted on Facebook on Feb. 11, Chiang Mai Diocese said: "He loved people so much. We thank God for his life among us."
