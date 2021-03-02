X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Retired pope talks about resignation, Pope Francis' trip to Iraq

Pope Benedict is aware of what he termed 'conspiracy theories' about why he resigned

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 02, 2021 07:17 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Words are not enough to stop Myanmar's carnage

Mar 1, 2021
2

The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims

Feb 26, 2021
3

Vatican probes sex allegations against Indian bishop

Mar 1, 2021
4

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan

Feb 26, 2021
5

Religious places can reopen in Vietnamese city

Feb 26, 2021
6

Sri Lankan Church declares 'Black Sunday'

Mar 1, 2021
7

Development trumps rights in authoritarian Laos

Mar 1, 2021
8

Anger in Bangladesh after arrested writer dies in jail

Feb 26, 2021
9

Families in Indonesian rock-throwing case seek protection

Feb 26, 2021
10

Wait for new Manila archbishop 'will soon be over'

Feb 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Retired pope talks about resignation, Pope Francis' trip to Iraq

Pope Francis with Pope Benedict XVI in 2019. (Photo: saintmarksphiladelphia.org)

Although it took obvious effort to pronounce each word and sometimes his secretary repeated what he said to make it clear, retired Pope Benedict XVI spoke to an Italian newspaper about his retirement and about Pope Francis' planned trip to Iraq.

The retired pope, who will turn 94 in April, resigned Feb. 28, 2013. He lives in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican Gardens where he and his personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Ganswein, met in February with the director of the newspaper Corriere della Sera.

"His words come out drop by drop; his voice is a whisper that comes and goes," according to the article published on the anniversary of his resignation. Sometimes, the report said, Archbishop Ganswein "repeats and 'translates,' while Benedict nods in a sign of approval."

Asked if he thinks a lot about his decision to resign, "he nods," the newspaper said.

"It was a difficult decision, but I made it in full awareness, and I believe it was correct," the retired pope said. "Some of my slightly 'fanatical' friends are still angry; they did not want to accept my decision."

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Pope Benedict is aware of what he termed "conspiracy theories" about why he resigned. "Some have said it was because of the Vatileaks scandal," created when his butler leaked private documents to a journalist, he said. Others thought it was "a plot by the gay lobby," a supposed group of Curia officials who protect each other.

And, he said, some thought it was because of the case of Bishop Richard Williamson, who had been excommunicated in 1988 when he and three other traditionalist bishops were ordained against papal orders by the late French Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, founder of the Society of St. Pius X.

Pope Benedict lifted the excommunications in 2009 as a first step toward beginning formal talks aimed at reconciliation with the group. However, there was widespread outrage at revelations that Bishop Williamson had denied the gassing of Jews in Nazi concentration camps. The Vatican said the pope had been unaware at the time of the bishop's radical views on the Holocaust.

Many of Pope Benedict's supporters, he said, don't want to believe his resignation "was a conscious decision" that had nothing to do with outside pressure. "But my conscience is clear."

"There are not two popes," he said. "There is only one."

Related News

Corriere described the retired pope as alert, even though it was difficult to understand his speech at times. His wrists are "extremely thin, which underlines an image of great physical frailty." He wears a watch on his left wrist and an emergency alarm on his other, the newspaper said.

When asked about Pope Francis' planned trip to Iraq March 5-8, "his expression becomes serious, worried," the newspaper said.

"I think it is a very important visit," he said. "Unfortunately, it comes at a very difficult time that makes it a dangerous trip for security reasons and because of COVID."

And, in fact, Archbishop Mitja Leskovar, the Vatican nuncio to Iraq, who was supposed to host the pope throughout the trip, tested positive for the coronavirus and has gone into quarantine, the nunciature announced Feb. 27.

"I will accompany Francis with my prayers," the retired pope said.

Corriere also asked Pope Benedict about U.S. President Joe Biden.

"It's true, he is a practicing Catholic, and personally against abortion," the retired pope said. "But as president, he tends to present himself in continuity with the platform of the Democratic Party. And on gender policy, we still don't have a clear idea of his position."

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Pope Francis says he will remain in Rome until death
Pope Francis says he will remain in Rome until death
Vatican announces theme for World Day of Migrants and Refugees
Vatican announces theme for World Day of Migrants and Refugees
Letter from Rome: A few good men ... and maybe some women
Letter from Rome: A few good men ... and maybe some women
Cardinal's Lenten meditation: Conversion is call to renew faith
Cardinal's Lenten meditation: Conversion is call to renew faith
Vatican official insists religious services are essential
Vatican official insists religious services are essential
Former students recall 'unhealthy' environment at Vatican seminary
Former students recall 'unhealthy' environment at Vatican seminary

Latest News

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
Mar 2, 2021
Protests outside Hong Kong court where 47 face conspiracy case
Mar 2, 2021
Indonesian Christians take swipe at Islamic textbooks
Mar 2, 2021
Church plants trees to make Bangladesh greener
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Mar 2, 2021
New theology institute established in Vietnam
Mar 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr
Mar 2, 2021
Opposition to pandemic vaccine threatens Indonesia's recovery
Mar 1, 2021
Development trumps rights in authoritarian Laos
Mar 1, 2021
Words are not enough to stop Myanmar's carnage
Mar 1, 2021
Letter from Rome: A few good men ... and maybe some women
Feb 27, 2021

Features

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Mar 2, 2021
Sam Rainsy sentenced to 25 years by Cambodian court
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics and Protestants unite in Bangladesh for gathering
Mar 1, 2021
Desperate Christians face homelessness in Pakistan
Mar 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Sr Dianna Ortiz kidnapping survivor and advocate for torture victims dies at 62

Sr. Dianna Ortiz, kidnapping survivor and advocate for torture victims, dies at 62
Catholics pray for canonization of St Paul of Korea

Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Iraqi Christians remember Chaldean archbishop killed 13 years ago

Iraqi Christians remember Chaldean archbishop killed 13 years ago
Protestants in Haiti lead march against the dictatorship

Protestants in Haiti lead "march against the dictatorship"
Why John Paul II was never able to visit Iraq

Why John Paul II was never able to visit Iraq
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 2 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 2 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Second Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Second Week of Lent
Lord, we pray for our religious leaders

Lord, we pray for our religious leaders
May the words of God come to the rulers of today

May the words of God come to the rulers of today
Saint Agnes of Bohemia | Saint of the day

Saint Agnes of Bohemia | Saint of the day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.