News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

Restaurant explosion kills 31 in China

The blast occurred in the northwestern city of Yinchuan on the eve of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday

Restaurant explosion kills 31 in China
AFP, Beijing

By AFP, Beijing

Published: June 22, 2023 06:36 AM GMT

Updated: June 22, 2023 06:38 AM GMT

At least 31 people were killed when an explosion caused by a gas leak ripped through a restaurant in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan, state media said Thursday.

The blast occurred on the eve of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, when many in China go out and socialize with friends.

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed more than a dozen firefighters working at the site as smoke poured out of a gaping hole in the restaurant's facade.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

Shards of glass and other debris littered the darkened street, which is also home to a number of other eateries and entertainment venues.

Nine people including the restaurant's "owner, shareholders and staff" were held by police following the explosion, CCTV said, adding that "their assets have been frozen".

"A leak of liquefied petroleum gas... caused an explosion during the operation of a barbecue restaurant," state news agency Xinhua said of the Wednesday evening blast, citing the regional Communist Party committee.

Seven more people were receiving medical treatment, the agency said, with one of them in a "critical condition".

Two others suffered severe burns, two had minor injuries and two had scratches caused by flying glass, Xinhua said.

High school students and retirees were among the casualties, many of whom died due to suffocation likely caused by smoke inhalation, state-backed media outlet The Paper said, citing anonymous officials involved in the rescue effort.

The explosion at about 8:40 pm (1240 GMT) Wednesday took place at the Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant in a residential area of downtown Yinchuan, the capital of the Ningxia autonomous region.

Xi orders probe 

Chinese President Xi Jinping "demanded all-out efforts in treating the wounded and the strengthening of safety supervision and management in key industries and fields to effectively protect people's lives and property", Xinhua said Thursday.

Xi "urged efforts to ascertain the cause of the accident as soon as possible and hold the relevant people accountable in accordance with the law", the agency said.

"All regions and related departments should screen for and rectify all types of risks and hidden dangers," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

The Ministry of Emergency Management said local fire and rescue services had dispatched more than 100 people and 20 vehicles to the scene in the wake of the blast.

Local authorities "immediately... demanded that all-out search and rescue efforts be organized, the wounded be properly treated and casualties be reduced as much as possible", the ministry said.

The rescue efforts had concluded by 4:00 am Thursday, it said.

Scenes of chaos 

One video posted on social media showed two shirtless men, their trousers tattered and upper bodies covered in dust, crouching and standing dazed on a busy street sprayed with broken glass.

Another clip showed fire engines and ambulances tearing through the streets nearby, flashing blue and red lights and sounding their sirens.

Social media images showed dozens of people gathering behind an emergency cordon on the opposite side of the street, with some visibly distressed.

AFP was able to geolocate the clips by matching the buildings to state media footage of the explosion's aftermath.

Explosions and other deadly incidents are relatively common in China, where building codes are often poorly enforced and widespread unauthorized construction can make it hard for people to flee burning structures.

Three people were killed this month after a series of explosions caused by fireworks struck residential buildings in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin.

At least 17 people died in a fire at a restaurant in the northeastern city of Changchun in September last year, according to statements given at the time by local authorities.

In January 2022, an explosion triggered by a suspected gas leak brought down a building in the city of Chongqing, killing more than a dozen people.

And 25 people were killed in a gas blast that ripped through a residential compound in Hubei province's Shiyan in June 2021, also striking a busy two-story building packed with shoppers.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian bishop, nun get bail in anti-conversion case Indian bishop, nun get bail in anti-conversion case
Should Bangladesh alone bear the burden of Rohingya crisis? Should Bangladesh alone bear the burden of Rohingya crisis?
Police beat up Indonesian villagers protesting thermal plant Police beat up Indonesian villagers protesting thermal plant
Taiwanese tourists warned against ‘seditious acts’ in HK Taiwanese tourists warned against ‘seditious acts’ in HK
Indian prelate issues security advice after parish heist Indian prelate issues security advice after parish heist
YouTube bans Filipino pastor accused of trafficking, fraud YouTube bans Filipino pastor accused of trafficking, fraud
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Nellore

Diocese of Nellore

In a land area of 30,800 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Nellore and

Read more
Diocese of Butuan

Diocese of Butuan

In a land area of 11,276.85 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the City of Butuan and the civil Provinces

Read more
Archdiocese of Delhi

Archdiocese of Delhi

Archdiocese of Delhi comprises the state of Delhi and districts of Gurgaon, Rohtak, Mahendragarh, Sonepat, Faridabad,

Read more
Diocese of Wonju

Diocese of Wonju

In a land area of 8,931 square kilometers, the Wonju diocesan territory includes the cities of Donghae (part),

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.