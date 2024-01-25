News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Respiratory illnesses affect volcano-displaced Indonesians

The eruption of the Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano in Catholic-majority Flores Island displaced 6,303 people

People displaced by volcano eruption are seen at an evacuation center in Konga, East Flores Regency, Indonesia.

People displaced by volcano eruption are seen at an evacuation center in Konga, East Flores Regency, Indonesia. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 25, 2024 11:52 AM GMT

Updated: January 25, 2024 12:19 PM GMT

A third of the more than 6,000 people displaced by a volcanic eruption in Indonesia's Catholic-majority island of Flores are suffering from respiratory illness, says a government agency.

As of Jan. 24, about 2,285 people out total of 6,303 internally displaced by the eruption of the Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano in East Flores Regency are suffering from Acute Respiratory Tract Infections, the National Disaster Management Agency reported.

The number of people falling ill with respiratory problems is increasing every day, the agency said.

The displaced people who hail from eight affected villages, are still in evacuation posts with minimal facilities since the first eruption on New Year's Eve.

Robi Liwu, a health worker at a refugee post in Wulanggitang subdistrict, said that most of the people "experience coughs, colds and sore throats."

"Aside from being affected by volcanic ash, the unstable weather and the density of the refugee camps make it easy for them to get infected," he told UCA News.

Maria Dona Tobi, 67, said she received treatment from a health post twice but she was still experiencing "colds, sore throats and breathing difficulties."

“I last had treatment on January 21. Until now, I still often have difficulty breathing because of inhaling the sharp smell of sulfur," said the woman from Nawokote village.

She said since she took refuge at the beginning of this month in the courtyard of the Wulanggitang 1 State Junior High School, she often slept barefoot on the floor because the facilities at the evacuation post were very minimal.

Mona Aran, 42, a displaced person from Konga village, said that apart from experiencing breathing problems, she also had a fever several times.

She said dozens of people lived in a tent, and every night "had to lie down on thin mats."

She said that there were indeed mattresses provided by the government and volunteers, but they were prioritized for toddlers and the elderly.

Lewotobi Laki-laki seismic activity increased since last month and the first eruption occurred in the early hours of Jan. 1.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation raised the warning status to the highest level on Jan. 9.

In a statement on Jan. 25, the agency stated that from monitoring results from January 16-22, there was a decrease in the volcano's visual and seismic activity, but its status remained at the highest level.

Hendra Gunawan, head of the agency said they recorded 227 eruptions, 40 avalanche hot cloud earthquakes, 480 avalanche earthquakes, and 29 harmonic earthquakes.

He said the potential for larger hot clouds could still occur, so people were asked not to carry out any activities within a five-kilometer radius.

"Be aware of the potential for rain lava floods in rivers that originate at mountain peaks if high-intensity rain occurs," he said.

With a height of 1,584 meters, Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, adjacent to Lewotobi Perempuan, is part of a group of volcanoes that extends across the Flores mainland. Mount Lewotobi Perempuan last erupted in 1935.

Flores is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity.

The Southeast Asian archipelago nation is home to nearly 130 active volcanoes, according to official data.

