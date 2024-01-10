Residents flee after volcano eruption alert in Indonesia

The Mount Lewotobi Laki, which first erupted on Jan. 1, is located in a predominantly Catholic area

Motorists ride as mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki spews hot smoke in Flores Timur, Nusa Tenggara, Timur province on Jan. 2. (Photo: AFP)

The Indonesian government has raised the status of a volcano to the highest level in a predominantly Catholic area, forcing local people to flee their homes.

The increase in status of the Mount Lewotobi Laki volcano on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province was announced by the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation, effective Jan 9, 11 p.m., which indicates the potential for a major eruption within 24 hours.

The volcanic activity of Mount Lewotobi Laki strengthened since Dec. 12 and the first eruption occurred on Jan. 1.

Anselmus Bobyson Lamanepa, an officer monitoring the mountain's activities, said that the government has asked villages to immediately move to safer places.

Anselm warned of cold lava flooding if torrential rains occurred.

"Cold lava can come down through rivers that originate at the top of the mountain," he said.

People should wear masks to avoid the dangers of volcanic ash on the respiratory system, added Anselmus.

The government has closed local airports on Flores Island and banned activities within a radius of 4 kilometers from the center of the eruption and 5 kilometers to the northwest and north of the mountain's crater.

On Jan. 9 evening, the mountain made repeated roars, accompanied by sparks of fire and the residents in the surrounding villages started to flee, mainly to the neighboring Sikka Regency.

Onsa Onan, 38, said he chose to leave his house after the continuous roar until Jan. 10, lasting till 3 a.m.

"I took my child in my arms and sat outside until 5 a.m.," he said.

Dozens of people, using cars and motorbikes, have crowded the grounds of St. John Baptist Church in Sikka Regency, said Maria Holo, a resident.

"They are mainly from Hokeng Jaya Village, in Wulanggitang district," she told UCA News.

On Jan. 9, the rescue team evacuated 31 residents who were finding it difficult to move to a safer place since Jan. 1.

"They included children and elderly and were starving," said Holo.

Government data showed the number of people moving to safer places at 5,057 till Jan. 9, excluding those who have sought safety with their relatives.

Caritas has opened a public kitchen in Larantuka diocese in the eastern part of Flores Island, said Marianus Dewantoro, coordinator of the papal charity.

Residents of Flores, including students, and people in other cities have started a fund-raising campaign.

With a height of 1,584 meters, Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, adjacent to Lewotobi Perempuan, is part of a group of volcanoes that extends across the Flores mainland. Mount Lewotobi Perempuan last erupted in 1935.

Flores is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity.

The Southeast Asian archipelago nation is home to nearly 130 active volcanoes.

