Research shows confusing demographics of Pakistan minorities

Rights group says latest data is inconsistent and underreports the growing number of Christians

Peter Jacob, executive director of the Center for Social Justice (center), launches the 'Confusing Demographics of Minorities' white paper at the National Press Club, Islamabad, on June 7. (Photo: Suneel Malik)

A Lahore-based rights group has highlighted inconsistencies while comparing the latest data on Pakistan's religious minorities issued by two different government agencies.

The Center for Social Justice (CSJ) issued a white paper explaining that the data issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in March this year is inconsistent with the census data of 2017.

The trends in “population growth and registration with NADRA vary hugely among various faith communities, which is a cause of concern for religious minorities. No government entity has examined the causes and addressed these concerns so far,” it said.

The CSJ said the latest data underreport the growing number of Christians.

NADRA, the government department responsible for issuing identification documents, said there are 1.8 million Christians and 2.2 million Hindus in Pakistan.

But the 2017 census data showed that Christians form 2.7 million or 1.2 percent of Pakistan’s 213 million people. According to census records, there were 4.5 million Hindus in Pakistan in 2017.

No government agency has explained such huge differences, CSJ officials said at a June 7 press conference in Lahore, where they highlighted these differences in the white paper titled, “Confusing Demographics of Minorities.”

Although the census was conducted in 2017, its data on religious minorities were released only last year.

“The 2017 census data shows the astonishing trends of population growth of religious minorities in Pakistan. Christians were shown to have grown by 25.71 percent (0.55 million), while Hindus grew by 70.62 percent (1.48 million),” the white paper said.

“The mistrust created by the population census of 2017 could only be treated by participatory accountability and transparent conduct of the population census"

“The population of some of the religious minorities was shown diametrically different from the average growth in the country (exponentially high in some and low in others), which made religious minorities reject the result of the 2017 census,” it said.

Experts suspect one reason for the disparities could the difference in the offer of choices given by these two agencies.

NADRA offers a broad choice of 18 religions for citizens to self-identify their religious orientation. However, the census restricts the choice to six, expressing its “disregard for minor minorities” such as Baha’i, Kalash, Jews or Buddhists. It clubs tiny religions together into one category as ‘Others’, the whitepaper said.

Albert David, a member of the National Commission for Minorities, said the vocabulary used by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, which conducts the census, and the NADRA must be coherent and consistent. “One uses ‘Mukhanas’ for transgender while the other uses ‘Khawaja Sara.’

“There is a general concern among Christians that their numbers have hugely been underreported, which has an impact on their socioeconomic and political rights. The culture of secrecy observed in data processing must end,” he said.

The speakers proposed training staff and enumerators to ensure the correct count of the entire population with their religious, ethnic, gender or racial identity and engage local civil society organizations/volunteers to assist enumerators in all areas in general and in minority communities in particular.

They also recommended crafting the right questions to generate “good” data, including stratified and segregated development indicators, usable by policymakers and social scientists for better analysis of the quantity and quality of the population.

“The mistrust created by the population census of 2017 could only be treated by participatory accountability and transparent conduct of the population census,” said Peter Jacob, executive director of the CSJ.

He urged the government to involve non-government stakeholders to build trust and avoid controversies in the census process in 2022.

Latest News