News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Research shows confusing demographics of Pakistan minorities

Rights group says latest data is inconsistent and underreports the growing number of Christians

Peter Jacob, executive director of the Center for Social Justice (center), launches the 'Confusing Demographics of Minorities' white paper at the National Press Club, Islamabad, on June 7

Peter Jacob, executive director of the Center for Social Justice (center), launches the 'Confusing Demographics of Minorities' white paper at the National Press Club, Islamabad, on June 7. (Photo: Suneel Malik)

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: June 09, 2022 09:17 AM GMT

Updated: June 09, 2022 11:46 AM GMT

A Lahore-based rights group has highlighted inconsistencies while comparing the latest data on Pakistan's religious minorities issued by two different government agencies.

The Center for Social Justice (CSJ) issued a white paper explaining that the data issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in March this year is inconsistent with the census data of 2017. 

The trends in “population growth and registration with NADRA vary hugely among various faith communities, which is a cause of concern for religious minorities. No government entity has examined the causes and addressed these concerns so far,” it said.

The CSJ said the latest data underreport the growing number of Christians.  

NADRA, the government department responsible for issuing identification documents, said there are 1.8 million Christians and 2.2 million Hindus in Pakistan.

But the 2017 census data showed that Christians form 2.7 million or 1.2 percent of Pakistan’s 213 million people. According to census records, there were 4.5 million Hindus in Pakistan in 2017.

No government agency has explained such huge differences, CSJ officials said at a June 7 press conference in Lahore, where they highlighted these differences in the white paper titled, “Confusing Demographics of Minorities.”

Although the census was conducted in 2017, its data on religious minorities were released only last year.

“The 2017 census data shows the astonishing trends of population growth of religious minorities in Pakistan. Christians were shown to have grown by 25.71 percent (0.55 million), while Hindus grew by 70.62 percent (1.48 million),” the white paper said.

“The mistrust created by the population census of 2017 could only be treated by participatory accountability and transparent conduct of the population census"

“The population of some of the religious minorities was shown diametrically different from the average growth in the country (exponentially high in some and low in others), which made religious minorities reject the result of the 2017 census,” it said.

Experts suspect one reason for the disparities could the difference in the offer of choices given by these two agencies.

NADRA offers a broad choice of 18 religions for citizens to self-identify their religious orientation. However, the census restricts the choice to six, expressing its “disregard for minor minorities” such as Baha’i, Kalash, Jews or Buddhists. It clubs tiny religions together into one category as ‘Others’, the whitepaper said.

Albert David, a member of the National Commission for Minorities, said the vocabulary used by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, which conducts the census, and the NADRA must be coherent and consistent. “One uses ‘Mukhanas’ for transgender while the other uses ‘Khawaja Sara.’

“There is a general concern among Christians that their numbers have hugely been underreported, which has an impact on their socioeconomic and political rights. The culture of secrecy observed in data processing must end,” he said.

The speakers proposed training staff and enumerators to ensure the correct count of the entire population with their religious, ethnic, gender or racial identity and engage local civil society organizations/volunteers to assist enumerators in all areas in general and in minority communities in particular.

They also recommended crafting the right questions to generate “good” data, including stratified and segregated development indicators, usable by policymakers and social scientists for better analysis of the quantity and quality of the population.

“The mistrust created by the population census of 2017 could only be treated by participatory accountability and transparent conduct of the population census,” said Peter Jacob, executive director of the CSJ.

He urged the government to involve non-government stakeholders to build trust and avoid controversies in the census process in 2022.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Message of Pope Francis is echoed by Korean pop singers Message of Pope Francis is echoed by Korean pop singers
Check rocketing price of rice, monk tells Sri Lankan govt Check rocketing price of rice, monk tells Sri Lankan govt
Research shows confusing demographics of Pakistan minorities Research shows confusing demographics of Pakistan minorities
Filipino senator risks church anger with contraception call Filipino senator risks church anger with contraception call
Myanmar junta accused of 'gradual destruction' of Rohingya Myanmar junta accused of 'gradual destruction' of Rohingya
Indonesia invites pope to visit Muslim-majority country Indonesia invites pope to visit Muslim-majority country
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Vatican remains silent over its suspension of French ordinations

Vatican remains silent over its suspension of French ordinations

Officials in Rome refuse to say why the Holy See stopped the bishop of a southern French diocese from ordaining priests and deacons at the end of this month

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.