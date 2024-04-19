News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Report shows increase in abortion, decrease in health services

Planned Parenthood performed 392,715 abortions in 2021-22, an increase of about 18,000 from the previous report
Planned Parenthood claims to be the US' largest sex educator, an advocate of the fight to protect and expand reproductive freedom, and a leader in research to make sexual and reproductive health care better for all people.

Planned Parenthood claims to be the US' largest sex educator, an advocate of the fight to protect and expand reproductive freedom, and a leader in research to make sexual and reproductive health care better for all people. (Photo: Planned Parenthood)

Kate Scanlon , OSV News
Published: April 19, 2024 04:25 AM GMT
Updated: April 19, 2024 04:30 AM GMT

Planned Parenthood's latest annual report shows an increase in abortions from the previous year, while also showing a decrease in health services.

Its 2022-2023 annual report, titled "Above and Beyond," detailed its operations from 2021-2022, a window of time that included the June 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the abortion issue back to the legislature.

Planned Parenthood performed 392,715 abortions in 2021-22, according to the report -- an increase of about 18,000 from the previous report. For every adoption referral it made in 2021-22, Planned Parenthood performed approximately 228 abortions.

Meanwhile, total cancer screening and prevention services -- such as pap tests and HPV vaccinations -- decreased by more than 6,000 since the previous report, from 470,419 to 464,021. Pap tests alone declined from 228,466 to 197,617, while HPV vaccinations increased.

A joint message from Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and Tanuja Bahal, its board chair, said "these have been the most trying of times," for Planned Parenthood staff, citing the Dobbs ruling and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"And yet, each day, they open their doors," the pair said. "They welcome patients from down the street, and patients from two, or three, or five states over. They listen. They educate. They hold hands. They find the referrals, the resources, the energy, the extra minute a patient needs."

The message said Planned Parenthood "is proud to be the nation's largest sex educator, an advocate at the forefront of the fight to protect and expand reproductive freedom, and a leader in research to make sexual and reproductive health care better for all people."

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said in a statement, "Planned Parenthood's business is abortion, abortion and more abortion."

"Their annual report shocks the conscience, showing that they ended nearly 393,000 American lives in a single year," Dannenfelser said.

Dannenfelser argued that the data shows that "pregnant women who walk into Planned Parenthood are sold an abortion 97% of the time, rather than helped to keep their child or make an adoption plan."

"Meanwhile they saw 80,000 fewer patients, provided 60,000 fewer pap tests and breast exams, and even gave out less contraception," she said. "As a reward, Democrats in Washington and in the states sent them almost $700 million from the taxpayers -- one third of their revenue -- to end the fiscal year with $2.5 billion in net assets. Vice President Kamala Harris even made a campaign stop at a Planned Parenthood abortion center. In turn, their political arm spends more than any other abortion-related group to lobby the federal government against commonsense policies like protecting babies born alive after failed abortions."

The Biden administration has sought to protect Planned Parenthood's federal funding. But despite campaign promises from former President Donald Trump during his earlier campaigns to defund Planned Parenthood, that organization's federal funding actually went up during the Trump administration, with its federal reimbursements and grants reaching record levels during the group's fiscal years starting in 2017 and 2018.

Jeff Bradford, president of Human Coalition, said in a statement the annual report "is jarringly titled 'Above and Beyond.'"

"The sick irony is that they are going 'above and beyond' not to care for women, but to expand abortion -- more wounded women, more dead children," Bradford said. "At Human Coalition, we know full well that vulnerable women are victims of the abortion industry because we see the walking wounded all the time. They leave abortion clinics and return to the very circumstances that pressured them to abort in the first place -- poverty, unemployment, family pressure, or domestic abuse. Abortion solves none of these problems. And in our experience, most of these women seeking abortion -- 76 percent -- would prefer to parent if their circumstances were different.

"Our pregnancy centers and partner pregnancy centers provide them with a range of care support they didn't know they had, and walk with them to a place of stability and empowerment where they can be the mothers they wanted to be," he continued. "This is true empowerment because they leave our centers transformed. We are here for women and children and we are proud to be the ones who will truly go 'above and beyond' for them."

The Catholic Church teaches that all human life is sacred and must be respected from conception to natural death and, as such, opposes direct abortion as an act of violence that takes the life of the unborn child. After the Dobbs ruling, the U.S. bishops have reiterated the church's commitment to serving both women and unborn children.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Paul Yoshinao Otsuka of Kyoto, Japan
Read More...
Father
Former Bishop-Elect Joseph Shen Guo’an of Hankow/Hankou (Wuhan), China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Linus Pingal Ekka of Gumla , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Rex Cullingham Ramírez of Naval, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Sri Lankan Church skeptical of opposition poll promise
Sri Lankan Church skeptical of opposition poll promise
Indian Catholic priests face charges after Hindu mob attacks school
Indian Catholic priests face charges after Hindu mob attacks school
Indian govt is targeting, silencing critics, says global rights group
Indian govt is targeting, silencing critics, says global rights group
Karachi’s Christian youth sign up to become cops amid crime surge
Karachi’s Christian youth sign up to become cops amid crime surge
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.