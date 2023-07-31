News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Report paints grim picture of Japan’s security challenges

This is the most severe and complex security scenario faced by the nation since end of WWII

A television screen at a railway station in Seoul on July 25 shows a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test. North Korea's nuclear and missile programs are among several mounting security threats facing Japan according to a recently published Japanese defense report. (Photo: AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: July 31, 2023 12:39 PM GMT

Updated: July 31, 2023 12:45 PM GMT

In a somber announcement, Japan released its 2023 defense white paper that paints a chilling picture of a security environment teetering on the edge of catastrophe.

The report reveals mounting apprehensions due to China's assertiveness in the region, an alarming convergence of military ties between China and Russia, and the unsettling backdrop of China's claims on Taiwan.

This is the most severe and complex security scenario faced by Japan since the end of World War II, according to the white paper.

A central focus of concern lies in China's external stance and military activities, which the report identifies as a major strategic challenge and an issue that raises serious alarms not only for Japan but also for the international community.

The startling backdrop of China and Russia's joint bomber flights and naval operations is seen as a deliberate show of force aimed at Japan, further heightening tensions.

The report underscores the growing danger posed by China's escalating military superiority over Taiwan, a situation that poses a significant security threat to Japan's southwestern islands, including the vulnerable Okinawa.

"An underprepared and dwindling workforce could hinder the nation's ability to respond effectively to external threats"

As the shadow of a potential Taiwan emergency looms large, the local population on these islands faces deep anxieties about becoming collateral in a high-stakes confrontation.

In response to these growing security concerns, Japan is taking decisive steps to bolster its defenses, particularly in the remote southwestern islands of Ishigaki and Yonaguni. The recent installation of missile defense bases on these islands are part of Japan's strategy to fortify its military capabilities.

However, the question of feasibility arises, given Japan's aging and shrinking population, raising doubts about the country's capacity to sustain such a build-up.

As the nation endeavors to build a robust military capable of countering the evolving security landscape, it must also prioritize tackling the underlying issues caused by an aging population.

The potential consequences of overlooking the demographic crisis while facing mounting geopolitical tensions are stark.

An underprepared and dwindling workforce could hinder the nation's ability to respond effectively to external threats. Furthermore, neglecting the welfare of the aging population may lead to economic challenges, exacerbate social disparities, and impact the overall resilience of Japanese society.

Japan is at the same time contemplating the establishment of an evacuation shelter for residents of Okinawa in the event of a potential crisis near Taiwan. The Japanese government is likely to increase efforts to fortify its defensive infrastructure in the Nansei island chain, including Okinawa's Miyakojima, where the shelter is planned.

Local municipalities in Okinawa have requested funding from the central government for shelter infrastructure and other emergency facilities.

"Fears of Japan being within striking range of nuclear attacks from North Korea and the continental United States are growing"

But the report also casts a grave spotlight on North Korea, a country rapidly advancing its nuclear and missile development.

The North's unrelenting missile tests, including the ominous specter of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), have sent shudders through the region. Fears of Japan being within striking range of nuclear attacks from North Korea and the continental United States are growing, amplifying the sense of vulnerability.

Japan's defense white paper serves as a stark reminder of the urgency to address the mounting security threats. 

But the defense effort doesn’t stop at military installations.

Japan's recent implementation of export controls on chip-making tools is also in line with US policy aimed at restricting China's access to advanced semiconductors.  Japan is restricting 23 types of equipment, including those used in chip production with potential military applications.

While the US specifically mentioned China 20 times in its October announcement targeting Chinese companies, Japan has taken a different approach with broad equipment controls that do not single out its larger neighbor.

A Japanese industry ministry official expressed unease with the US approach, stating that it is unnecessary to name specific countries and that controlling the item itself should suffice. The official added that Japan cannot impose sanctions on countries unless they are involved in a conflict.

In March, Japan's trade and industry minister clarified that China was just one of the 160 countries and regions subject to the controls, emphasizing that Japan's rules were not intended to mirror those of the US.

Despite Japan's intentions, China has issued warnings, urging Japan to reconsider its actions. The situation highlights the complexities of balancing security concerns with economic interests and international cooperation among nations with different priorities.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

