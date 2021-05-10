X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told

Event to commemorate martyr bishop is told that Christians must learn to manage draconian laws

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: May 10, 2021 08:46 AM GMT

Updated: May 10, 2021 09:28 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino husband confronts 'philandering' priest

May 7, 2021
2

Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree

May 7, 2021
3

Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China

May 9, 2021
4

Indian lay Catholic cleared for sainthood

May 7, 2021
5

Indian bishop dies after Covid-19 treatment

May 7, 2021
6

Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis

May 7, 2021
7

Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician

May 10, 2021
8

Vietnam arrests banned book publisher's distributor

May 7, 2021
9

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

May 7, 2021
10

Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told

May 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told

Supporters of religious group Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nubuwwat march during a rally in Peshawar in July 2020 in support of Khalid Khan, who shot dead a man accused of blasphemy in a courtroom. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic priests and nuns at a recent debate on minority rights urged Christians in Pakistan to avoid demanding the repeal of blasphemy laws.

“It is impossible to abolish blasphemy laws. Our struggle to end it will fail. It is wrong to raise such slogans. It creates unrest. We are heralds of hope but we should not give false hope to others. People don’t listen,” said Father Khalid Rashid Asi, director of the Diocesan Commission for Harmony and Interfaith Dialogue in Faisalabad Diocese.

“If I speak openly, my family and people will be burned. What role can a pastor play here? The courts are silent; the political leaders are helpless and nobody listens to cultured society in this regard. The situation has become very difficult. Inflaming such issues makes them go out of control.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We must educate our people about surviving in government departments. We can only learn to manage the blasphemy laws. We have to learn to live with it and avoid this death. But we must discuss its misuse with radical groups and the government. Police officers and magistrates must seek a way to seek truth with reconciliation.” 

Father Asi was one of the panelists at a May 8 program organized by Minority Concern Pakistan in remembrance of Bishop John Joseph of Faisalabad, who killed himself on May 6, 1998, in front of the courthouse in Sahiwal after a Christian, Ayub Masih, was sentenced to death for blasphemy.

Dominican Sister Naseem George, former president of the Major Superiors' Leadership Conference Justice and Peace Commission, also rejected any possibility of repealing blasphemy laws.

This pressure has made it difficult to breathe

“My first thought is it’s impossible. Mob vigilantes have spread fear and harassment; it has become a cultural approach. People just go wild. Even police can’t control them. This pressure has made it difficult to breathe. But we hope for better times. Our society needs to be decent,” she said.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, police data shows that at least 586 persons were booked on charges of blasphemy in 2020, with the overwhelming majority from Punjab.

According to the 2021 annual report of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, conditions in Pakistan continue to worsen as “the government systematically enforced blasphemy and anti-Ahmadiyya laws and failed to protect religious minorities from abuses by non-state actors.”

Blasphemy has been a sensitive issue in Pakistan. Church leaders and human rights groups say blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores.

Related News

Also Read

Christian groups team up for food scheme in India
Christian groups team up for food scheme in India
Indian bishop dies after Covid-19 treatment
Indian bishop dies after Covid-19 treatment
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
Sri Lanka bans visitors from India over Covid fears
Sri Lanka bans visitors from India over Covid fears
Pope prays for India's emergency workers as pandemic surges
Pope prays for India's emergency workers as pandemic surges
Indian political leaders mourn senior Mar Thoma bishop
Indian political leaders mourn senior Mar Thoma bishop

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Christian leaders alarmed over growing violence in Jerusalem
May 11, 2021
Reform aims to carry Gospel mission forward, says pope
May 11, 2021
Land rights activists dice with death in southern Thailand
May 11, 2021
Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Indonesian court overturns school ban on forced religious attire
May 10, 2021
Macau honors Our Lady of Fatima with postal stamps
May 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality
May 9, 2021
Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China
May 9, 2021
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021
Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis
May 7, 2021
The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
May 6, 2021

Features

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Rome's traditional religious workshops struggle amid pandemic
May 9, 2021
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Christian groups support conference on Europes future

Christian groups support conference on Europe’s future
Canadian bishops launch online platform to report clerical abuse

Canadian bishops launch online platform to report clerical abuse
God hasnt forgotten the people of Central African Republic

"God hasn’t forgotten the people of Central African Republic"
The Kremlin and the Patriarch an ambivalent partnership

The Kremlin and the Patriarch: an ambivalent "partnership"
Catholic priests bless gay couples in defiance of Vatican

Catholic priests bless gay couples in defiance of Vatican
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 10 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 10 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week of Easter
Holy Spirit, guide and strengthen me

Holy Spirit, guide and strengthen me
Fill us Lord, with the Advocate you promised

Fill us Lord, with the Advocate you promised
St. Ignatius of Laconi | Saint of the Day

St. Ignatius of Laconi | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.