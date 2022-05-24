News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Reparations unlikely for victims of Pol Pot's regime in Cambodia

Genocide museums and memorials could be used to acknowledge the 20th century's worst killings

Reparations unlikely for victims of Pol Pot's regime in Cambodia

Cambodian monks look at skulls displayed at the Choeung Ek killing fields memorial in Phnom Penh. In 1975, the Khmer Rouge launched a four-year pursuit of a communist utopia leading to the deaths of up to two million people through overwork, starvation and execution. (Photo: AFP)

Luke Hunt

By Luke Hunt

Published: May 24, 2022 10:25 AM GMT

Updated: May 24, 2022 10:26 AM GMT

Hopes of financial compensation for survivors of Pol Pot’s brutal regime that ruled Cambodia with an iron fist between 1975 and early 1979 are becoming less likely as the Khmer Rouge Tribunal continues to wind down.

The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), which was sworn in 16 years ago and charged with prosecuting senior leaders of the regime for unleashing one of the worst mass killings in the 20th century, could secure only three guilty verdicts for crimes against humanity and genocide.

“Compensation could only work with a complete acknowledgement of responsibility,” said Ou Virak, president of the Phnom Penh-based Future Forum think tank. “There are far too many people who remained in power and too many powerful countries that need to be held accountable.”

Since the tribunal was only responsible for pursuing crimes inside Cambodia during the four-year regime, it meant China, which backed Pol Pot, and America’s involvement in the Indochina wars were not a consideration amid the mountains of evidence.

Instead, genocide museums, memorials, stupas and education programs will make up the legacy to be left behind by the ECCC. “Global investment in genocide museums here in Cambodia, potentially funded by countries who want to salvage their souls, could be a good starting point,” said Ou Virak

Most senior leaders of the Khmer Rouge died violently or behind bars, either awaiting their trial or following their conviction. Only Khieu Samphan, the former head of state, remains alive and in jail awaiting his appeal for a genocide conviction. If that is overturned, he will remain behind bars for a previous conviction and his role in the deaths of around two million people, more than quarter of Cambodia’s population.

“They seek to provide judicial recognition to victims of the Khmer Rouge, assist survivors to restore their dignity, heal trauma and injuries suffered by victims, and preserve their collective memories”

Efforts to prosecute lesser-ranking Khmer Rouge commanders were thwarted by disputes between international and local lawyers working for the court that proved impossible to resolve. Many of those commanders have retired to a quiet life and some still hold political connections.

Under Cambodian law, civil parties can claim compensation in criminal cases for damages they suffered from the crimes being tried. But any fiscal compensation would have to be provided by the Cambodian government, Western or Chinese donors, however unlikely.

ECCC spokesman Neth Pheaktra said reparations acknowledged by the tribunal were solely collective and moral in nature, adding that the court’s legal framework was not capable of providing individual monetary compensation.

“They seek to provide judicial recognition to victims of the Khmer Rouge, assist survivors to restore their dignity, heal trauma and injuries suffered by victims, and preserve their collective memories,” he said.

Some academics have argued strongly for financial reparations.

A 2008 survey by the Berkeley Human Rights Center found that 12 percent of Cambodian respondents wanted economic measures as part of compensation packages while just 10 percent asked for memorials and commemorations.

All surveys indicated justice for lost relatives and international recognition for the crimes committed under Pol Pot were among the top priorities.

Hao Duy Phan, a research fellow at the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies, suggested in the East Asia Law Review that NGOs could “act as coordinators working with the government in assisting the victims and mobilizing financial resources.”

“It is clearly impossible to give individual financial compensation to every one of the millions of Khmer Rouge survivors and their descendants who can also establish harm as a victim”

A later survey by the Berkley Human Rights Center indicated that attitudes had changed, with most people backing symbolic measures such as museums and public ceremonies.

Helen Jarvis, former chief of the Public Affairs Section from the ECCC’s inception until June 2009 and then head of the Victims Support Section, said she supported a wide range of collective and moral reparations for all victims.

This included ceremonies, memorials, recognition, maintenance of archives and documentation, access to mental and physical health and welfare support, as well as special recognition for all those who participated in the ECCC process as civil parties.

“It is clearly impossible to give individual financial compensation to every one of the millions of Khmer Rouge survivors and their descendants who can also establish harm as a victim,” she said.

But she felt that all eligible elderly or needy victims should be entitled to assistance under the National Social Security Fund, including non-citizens who can establish that they also suffered harm from the Khmer Rouge.

Cambodia has the means of allocating funds after initiating its first social welfare system early last year as part of financial measures introduced to protect the poor, about 17 percent of the population, against the economic crunch that accompanied the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ou Virak said more education investment about this part of Cambodia’s history, and a truth and reconciliation commission, would also be welcome contributions.

“Other forms of compensation could be in stupas and memorials at various locations to acknowledge the atrocities that have taken place, and as a reminder to the world we have failed these victims,” he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Punishment for selling Christian books devastates Chinese couple Punishment for selling Christian books devastates Chinese couple
Star power: How Jesuit spirituality gives rise to great scientists Star power: How Jesuit spirituality gives rise to great scientists
US cardinal urges Italian bishops to share sex abuse information US cardinal urges Italian bishops to share sex abuse information
Elderly must share life's wisdom with young, pope says Elderly must share life's wisdom with young, pope says
NGOs in Thailand protest draft law curtailing operations NGOs in Thailand protest draft law curtailing operations
Pope prays for US shooting victims, calls for stricter gun laws Pope prays for US shooting victims, calls for stricter gun laws
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Polands top bishop describes Vaticans view towards Russia as naive

Poland's top bishop describes Vatican’s view towards Russia as “naive”

Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, president of the Polish bishops' conference, says Vatican's attitude to Russia should be changed and made more mature

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.