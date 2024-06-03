News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Renowned Sri Lankan activist priest laid to rest

Father Reid Shelton Fernando was recognized for his fight for justice after civil war and his writings and commentaries
Father Reid Shelton Fernando.

Father Reid Shelton Fernando. (Photo: Supplied)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 03, 2024 10:08 AM GMT
Updated: June 03, 2024 11:17 AM GMT

Father Reid Shelton Fernando, a renowned human rights activist during Sri Lanka's bitter civil war and a former head of UCA New's bureau in the country, was laid to rest on June 3.

Fernando died at a retirement facility in the national capital, Colombo, on June 1 at the age of 80, the Colombo archdiocese said without giving a cause of death.

He was buried in the cemetery of St. Carlo Borromeo's Church in Willorawatta, on the outskirts of Colombo.

Fernando was known for extending his vocation beyond his regular Church duties to help support people from all walks of life.

Ruwini Sithara, a member of the Kithudana Pubuduwa, the country's most significant Catholic renewal movement, highlighted Father Fernando's leadership roles as a human rights defender and a lay Catholic leader.

"The priest rendered invaluable services by training lay Catholic leadership as the national chaplain of the Christian Workers' Movement (CWM) and Young Christian Workers' Movement (YCW). He mobilized factory workers in the Free Trade Zones with the backing of the CWM and the YCW,” Sithara told UCA News on June 3.

She said Fernando was a member of the Congress of Religions and the Inter-Religious Peace Foundation.

Soon after the civil war, the priest testified before the government-appointed Lessons Learnt Reconciliation Commission “to present evidence” in 2010, said Sithara.

Fernando stood as the sole advocate demanding justice for enforced disappearances, including ten priests who were reported missing during the 26-year conflict in the island nation that claimed more than  80,000 lives when rebels sought to carve out a separate state.

The priest also compiled a theological dictionary in Sinhala, the most popular language in the Indian Ocean nation, to popularize theology among local lay students.

"Seven volumes have been already published,” said Sithara.

He also edited the local theological magazine, the Shravaka.

The priest was widely recognized in Sri Lanka for his writings and commentaries on social and political issues in newspapers.

Joe William, chairman of the National Peace Council of Sri Lanka, said, "We mourn his passing and acknowledge his invaluable efforts in advancing peace and reconciliation within and beyond the Church."

Sunimal Sudeera, a rights activist and former YCW colleague of the priest, said Father Fernando was against the executive presidency followed by Sri Lanka and started a campaign to abolish the sweeping powers given to the nation’s president.

In his autobiography, the priest recounted being transferred to a remote parish in 1992, where authorities urged him to "produce results" because of his outspokenness.

Fernando was born in November 1943 and graduated from the National Seminary in 1970, after which he was ordained a priest.

He pursued post-graduate studies at the University of Leuven in Belgium in 1985.

Fernando also briefly headed the UCAN bureau in Sri Lanka between 2003 and 2005.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Niranjan Sual Singh of Sambalpur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Napoleon Balili Sipalay of Alaminos, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Matthias Iong-hoon Ri of Suwon, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Sebastian Tudu of Dinajpur, Bangladesh
Read More...
Latest News
Saint Thomas Aquinas: An Important Heritage
Saint Thomas Aquinas: An Important Heritage
N. Korean defectors to match Pyongyang’s ‘balloon’ provocation
N. Korean defectors to match Pyongyang’s ‘balloon’ provocation
Pedophilia is not taboo enough in Japan
Pedophilia is not taboo enough in Japan
Blasphemy-accused Pakistani Christian succumbs to injuries
Blasphemy-accused Pakistani Christian succumbs to injuries
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.