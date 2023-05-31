News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Renewing and realizing the social doctrine of the Church

St Gregory of Nyssa stated that it is necessary to 'go from beginning to beginning, through beginnings that have no end'

A group of children are pictured walking with school bags on their backs

A group of children are pictured walking with school bags on their backs. (Photo: La Civilta Cattolica)

Card. Michael Czerny, SJ and Christian Barone

By Card. Michael Czerny, SJ and Christian Barone

Published: May 31, 2023 07:56 AM GMT

In the fourth century, Saint Gregory of Nyssa stated that it is necessary to “go from beginning to beginning, through beginnings that have no end.” With this new beginning in my heart, I intend to offer a summary of what Pope Francis, ten years into his pontificate, is teaching and encouraging us to put into practice in our synodal journey.

I will first explain the importance of the Aparecida Document (ApD) for the whole Catholic Church. I will then focus on how synodality is acquiring a form that moves from the particular to the universal.

I will also explore the challenges for this journey to become a reality, and why it is necessary. This will involve overcoming the stumbling block of clericalism, moving toward inculturation, valuing our differences, and building unity.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

All this should take place in a missionary key, opening our eyes to our common home and reinterpreting our social reality. May the Holy Spirit enlighten us so that every step we take will lead us to “put new wine into new wineskins” (Matt 9:17).

Read the complete feature here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with La Civilta Cattolica. 

