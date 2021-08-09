X
India

Reminding India's tribal people of their 'past'

The nature worshippers' demand for a separate religious code has rattled nationalist forces who claim they are Hindus

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: August 09, 2021 04:16 AM GMT

Updated: August 09, 2021 04:20 AM GMT

India's tribal people celebrate the recognition of their Sarna or tribal religion in the Jharkhand state assembly on Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo supplied)

India's Hindu nationalists have been rattled by the country's Adivasis seeking a separate religious code in the forthcoming national census.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the progenitor of a large network of pro-Hindu organizations including India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is planning awareness programs to dissuade the tribal people who form 8.6 percent of India’s 1.2 billion people.

The RSS view is that all tribal people are Hindus and hence the demand for a separate religious code goes against the spirit of the Indian constitution.

But some tribal groups have long demanded that followers of their Sarna religion be listed separately from other major religions, including Hinduism, as they worship nature and have a distinct tradition and culture.

The tribal-dominated eastern state of Jharkhand even passed a resolution on Nov. 11, 2020, asking the federal government through a letter to recognize the Sarna religion and include it as a separate code in the census of 2021.  

Jharkhand’s chief minister and a prominent tribal leader, Hemant Soren, is of the view that Adivasis were never Hindus. Through a separate religion code, he is seeking a distinct, respectable identity for India’s tribal people.

Sarna tribal people are nature worshippers. They worship forests, mountains and rivers and do not belong to any religion or sect

In the RSS worldview, it is usually assumed and even taken for granted that the status of Dalits and tribal people cannot be independent of the Hindu identity.

But Ratan Tirkey, a former member of Jharkhand government’s tribal advisory committee, said: “Sarna tribal people are nature worshippers. They worship forests, mountains and rivers and do not belong to any religion or sect. Sarna people are around 150 million in India and they have been demanding recognition of their belief system since the nineties.” 

This should send a clear signal to the Hindu nationalist organizations hoping that tribal people will identify as Hindus during the forthcoming national census.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, which works among tribal people, fears that tribal people looking for a separate identity from Hinduism would eventually convert to Christianity.

“RSS has come to acknowledge that tribal people across India have understood that they are not Hindus. Hence it wants to brainwash them into joining the Hindu fold,” Father Nicholas Barla, secretary of the Indian Catholic bishops' commission for tribal affairs, told UCA News.

Father Barla said the Catholic Church does not practice or propagate religious conversation, hence the fear that tribal people may convert to Christianity was unfounded.

“RSS should now understand that tribal people are not Hindus, Muslims or Christians. They are nature worshippers,” he said.

Father Barla explained that India’s tribal people were compelled to opt for mainstream religions since the ninth column mentioning their belief system and status as a tribe was removed after the 1951 census.

Hindu organizations maintain that in the forthcoming census there are 82 faiths that have identified themselves under the head “Other Religions and Persuasion” (ORP). These are separate from the six major religions of India — Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism.

An office bearer of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, another offshoot of the RSS, told The Print, an online news platform, that 7.9 million individuals had identified themselves as ORP in the 2011 census, up from 4.2 million in 1991.

Our plan to conduct an awareness program among tribal people is to counter religious conversion and to retain the tribal people within the Hindu fold

He claimed ORPs later converted to Christianity, calling it “a ploy to create discord within the country and carry out conversions.”

“Our plan to conduct an awareness program among tribal people is to counter religious conversion and to retain the tribal people within the Hindu fold,” he said.

The awareness programs planned by the Hindu nationalist organizations include narration of stories from epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata highlighting the role of various tribes in them.

“This will help them view themselves as a part of the Hindu society,” the office bearer of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram felt. He blamed Christian missionaries for misguiding tribal people by “distorting the stories from our epics.”

However, Arun Pannalal, president of Chattisgarh Christian Forum, questioned the RSS’ controversial claims and the Gharwapsi program to bring tribal people to the Hindu fold.

“Even the Supreme Court has held that tribal people are nature worshippers, independent of all religions. They are not Hindus either,” he argued.

