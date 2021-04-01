X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Remembering the Catholic independence hero of Korea

Ahn Jung-geun's faith inspired his fight against injustice and Japanese occupation

Rock Ronald Rozario

Rock Ronald Rozario

Updated: April 01, 2021 04:03 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vietnamese priest's crusade against slavery and trafficking in Taiwan

Mar 30, 2021
2

Suicide bomb attack rocks Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday

Mar 29, 2021
3

Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor

Mar 29, 2021
4

Pakistani Christians practice Islamic traditions during Lent

Mar 30, 2021
5

Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook

Mar 29, 2021
6

Thousands of Karen flee to Thailand after Myanmar airstrikes

Mar 29, 2021
7

Number of Catholics worldwide continues to grow

Mar 29, 2021
8

Suicide bombers attack Indonesian cathedral

Mar 29, 2021
9

Indonesian minister meets archbishop over suicide bombing

Mar 30, 2021
10

72 Cambodian journalists threatened with violence in 2020

Mar 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Remembering the Catholic independence hero of Korea

Ahn Jung-geun (left) and Japanese prison guard Chiba Toshichi, who befriended the Korean and became a supporter of his independence cause. (Photo: YouTube)

Ahn Jung-geun is hailed as a Korean independence hero, a patriotic martyr who took grave risks and sacrificed his life for the cause of freedom from Japanese occupation of his homeland.

Ahn, a Buddhist-turned-Catholic, shot dead Hirobumi Ito, a four-time prime minister of Japan and the first Japanese governor of Korea, on Oct. 26, 1909, at Harbin train station in China.

Ito was appointed as the chief colonial official after Korea became a protectorate of Japan at the end of the Joseon dynasty’s rule (1392-1897) through the Korea-Japan Eulsa Treaty in 1905 following Japan’s victory in the Russo-Japanese war that same year.  

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Ahn was arrested, tortured and executed by Japanese imperial forces on March 26, 1910, in Lushun prison in China.

South Korea’s capital Seoul has a museum dedicated to the memory of Ahn Jung-geun. In 2014, China opened the Ahn Jung-geun Memorial Hall in the northern city of Harbin to pay tribute to him, triggering a protest from the Japanese government as Ahn is considered a terrorist in Japan.

The Catholic University of Daegu is the only university in South Korea that established an institute dedicated to academic research on the life and works of the Catholic independence hero. It also installed a life-size statue of Ahn near the central library of the campus in 2011.

This year marks the 111th anniversary of the death of Ahn and the university’s Ahn Jung-geun Research Center has undertaken a series of programs and activities to shed new light on his life, works and yearning for independence and peace in Korea.   

The center is hosting an exhibition with about 100 pieces of historical items and artifacts including photographs and oil paintings depicting his life, Catholic faith, patriotism and struggles for independence. Among the artifacts is a white silk coat worn by Ahn before he was executed.

The center has also persevered the original copy of the unfinished book, Oriental Peace Theory, which is a testament of Ahn’s thoughts and ideology for peace in East Asia.

In October 2012, the center hosted Hwang Eun-sil, 81, Ahn’s granddaughter, and she spoke to students about the life and struggles of her grandfather. Earlier, in 2010, the university held a memorial concert to mark the centenary of Ahn’s death.

Related News

Every year on March 26, the university holds a memorial Mass to mark his martyrdom. This year it planned to start a “peace camp” with students but it was delayed due to coronavirus restrictions .

On Oct. 20-26, a calligraphy competition on Ahn Jung-geun is planned. This will not be an academic event but a competition for people from all walks of life and ages, from elementary school students to the general public.

The great interest in Ahn Jung-geun at the Catholic University of Daegu is a legacy of its role as a center of the anti-Japanese independence movement. According to its website, university students were among the first activists who joined the anti-Japanese nationalist movement in 1919 following Japan’s annexation of Korea.   

Cecilia Kim Hyo-shin, director of the Ahn Jung-geun Research Center, believes that the life, works and faith of Ahn still inspire generations of South Koreans.

“Ahn Jung-geun was a great patriot and thinker who not only thought about his nation but also the good future of East Asia based on peace. We feel proud to build upon his legacies,” Cecilia told the Catholic Times in a recent interview.

“I think that the reason that our country was able to rise to the ranks of developed countries as an economic and cultural stronghold was because of the spirit of heroes like Ahn Jung-geun.” 

Ahn Jung-geun was born on Sept. 2, 1879, as the eldest of three sons and one daughter of his Buddhist parents in Haeju of Hwanghae province, now part of North Korea. During his early years, Korea slowly moved away from the rule of the centuries-old Joseon dynasty to become part of the militarist and expansionist Japanese empire.

In his teenage years, he was strongly attracted to Christianity, which was then a new phenomenon in Korea, and converted to Catholicism on Jan. 10, 1897, taking Thomas as his baptismal Christian name.

He married Kim Aryeo and they had three children — two sons and a daughter.

Following his embrace of Christianity, he joined foreign Catholic missionaries to serve Christian communities. With support from the Catholic Church, he set up two Catholic schools and served as the principal.

His ailing father encouraged him to join the anti-Japanese nationalist movement that sought to break free from imperial occupation. His heroic struggles for independence culminated in the assassination of Japanese governor Hirobumi Ito in 1909 that led to his execution a year later at the age of 31.

Although Ahn’s action further propelled the Japanese imperial grip on Korea, he is regarded as a national icon of independence across the country as well as a subject in popular culture including drama, cinema, art, literature and music.

For his contributions to the independence movement, Ahn was awarded South Korea’s Order of Merit for National Foundation in 1962.

Ahn is also remembered for his vision for Asia, known as Pan-Asianism, which was based on the union of three countries of East Asia — Korea, China and Japan — to counter what he called the “White Peril” of European colonialist nations in order to establish to peace in the region.

For decades the Catholic Church in Korea had condemned Ahn for the murder of Ito. That started to change in 1993 when Cardinal Stephen Kim Sou-hwan (1922-2009), then archbishop of Seoul, decided to pay tribute to Ahn by celebrating a memorial Mass.

“He acted justly to defend the nation. The Catholic Church does not consider the murder committed to defend the nation against an unjust violence as a crime," Cardinal Stephen told the Vatican Insider.

Franklin Rausch, an American assistant professor of history and philosophy, wrote in 2019 that Ahn Jung-geun’s Catholic faith played an important role in his life and led him to fight injustice.  

Also Read

Let us not forget the crosses of North Koreans
Let us not forget the crosses of North Koreans
Only 'patriots' can stand in Hong Kong elections
Only 'patriots' can stand in Hong Kong elections
Sumo as a religious rite in Japan
Sumo as a religious rite in Japan
Hong Kong artists in the crosshairs
Hong Kong artists in the crosshairs
Vietnamese priest's crusade against slavery and trafficking in Taiwan
Vietnamese priest's crusade against slavery and trafficking in Taiwan
Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun
Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun

Latest News

Let us not forget the crosses of North Koreans
Apr 1, 2021
The many gifts of Easter
Apr 1, 2021
Covid-19 overshadows Holy Week in Timor-Leste
Apr 1, 2021
Church in a quagmire over same-sex unions
Apr 1, 2021
Thousands sign petition seeking freedom for Indian Jesuit
Apr 1, 2021
Philippine priest washes feet of Manila street dwellers
Apr 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Let us not forget the crosses of North Koreans
Apr 1, 2021
The many gifts of Easter
Apr 1, 2021
Church in a quagmire over same-sex unions
Apr 1, 2021
Holy Week a nightmare for Christians in Asia and Africa
Mar 31, 2021
Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook
Mar 29, 2021

Features

Covid-19 overshadows Holy Week in Timor-Leste
Apr 1, 2021
Is there no link between terrorism and religion?
Apr 1, 2021
Remembering the Catholic independence hero of Korea
Apr 1, 2021
Repression more dangerous than Covid-19 in military-ruled Myanmar
Mar 31, 2021
Sumo as a religious rite in Japan
Mar 31, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Two vicars general abruptly resign in Archdiocese of Paris

Two vicars general abruptly resign in Archdiocese of Paris
Sudan signs agreement with rebels recognizing religious freedom

Sudan signs agreement with rebels, recognizing religious freedom
Getting out of it together

Getting out of it together
The cultural disarmament of progressive Catholic bishops

The cultural disarmament of progressive Catholic bishops
Easter eggs even in lockdown a family ritual

Easter eggs even in lockdown: a family ritual
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Thursday April 1 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Thursday April 1 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Good Friday of the Lord's Passion

Readings of the Day: Good Friday of the Lord's Passion
Lord, help us to receive the Body of Christ with much love for Him

Lord, help us to receive the Body of Christ with much love for Him
Gaze at all the crucified from the Cross, O Lord

Gaze at all the crucified from the Cross, O Lord
St. Francis of Paola | Saint of the Day

St. Francis of Paola | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.