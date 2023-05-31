News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Japan

Religious tensions in Japan as Muslim population grows

The monotheistic nature of Islam is incompatible with the concept of polytheism in Shinto religion

Muslim residents in Japan gather for a Friday service in Japan's largest mosque, the Tokyo Camii (mosque), in Tokyo on Jan. 30, 2015

Muslim residents in Japan gather for a Friday service in Japan's largest mosque, the Tokyo Camii (mosque), in Tokyo on Jan. 30, 2015. (Photo: AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: May 31, 2023 03:56 AM GMT

Updated: May 31, 2023 04:27 AM GMT

Japan's religious landscape is undergoing a transformative shift, which is all the more evident by looking at the growing number of mosques that have emerged in the country over the past two decades.

The change can be attributed to a lesser degree to increasing intermarriage between Muslims and Japanese citizens (many Japanese converted to Islam through marriage), but mostly to the rising number of immigrants coming from Islamic states.

The number of Muslims in Japan was estimated to be between 10,000 to 20,000 in the year 2000 while the current estimates are of over 200,000. That is a ten-fold increase in less than one generation.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Also, mosques that used to be an uncommon sight in Japan are no longer rare. As of March 2021, there were 113 mosques in Japan, up from only 15 in 1999.

A notorious case is the Masjid Istiqlal Osaka, which came up in Osaka's Nishinari Ward last year. It is housed in a structure that was once a factory. Donations from Indonesians mostly funded the costs of the renovation work, and we know that the largest Muslim population in the world is found in Indonesia.

While this trend reflects a more inclusive Japanese society, it also presents challenges and friction.

"Maintaining unwavering beliefs can sometimes blind us to our surroundings and lead to inflexible thinking"

An unsettling incident unfolded recently when a man from Gambia vandalized a Japanese shrine, confronting a woman mid-prayer with a chilling declaration: “There is only one God, the Muslim God, and here, there is no God.” This was all caught on camera and the video went viral online.

The comments from Japanese social media users were not pleasing.

"Maintaining unwavering beliefs can sometimes blind us to our surroundings and lead to inflexible thinking. It can make us resistant to accepting other perspectives, leading to friction. Islam serves as a prominent illustration of this phenomenon," read one comment.

Another comment was: “In Japan, the basic human right called ‘freedom of religion’ is guaranteed, and this is based on the idea that ‘allowing other people's beliefs’ is the basis. Those who attack the beliefs of others cannot share our values, so we cannot live together. The existence of such a dangerous Muslim person endangers also the living environment of all Muslims.”

And one more comment read, “The goal of Islam is world domination. None of this is compatible with the way of thinking that has been rooted in Japan since ancient times.”

I have chosen specifically the least “heated” comments.

Islam and Shinto are two distinct religious traditions with unique beliefs and practices. While both religions offer guidance and spiritual meaning to their followers, they differ significantly in their origins and core beliefs.

Islam originated in the 7th century, it emerged as a monotheistic religion centered on the belief in one God, Allah, and the teachings of the Quran, considered the holy book of Islam.

"This harmonious coexistence becomes inconceivable from the perspective of a Muslim"

Shinto on the other hand is the indigenous religion of Japan with roots that trace back to ancient times. It developed organically from Japanese folklore, rituals and animistic beliefs. Shinto does not have a specific founder or a single authoritative scripture but is characterized by reverence for kami, the divine spirits or forces present in nature and various aspects of life.

Also, Shinto does not have a comprehensive set of doctrines or a rigid belief system. Shinto emphasizes purity, gratitude and living in harmony with the natural world.

One notable aspect of Shinto is its inclination to embrace other religions, considering itself as a religion encompassing eight million gods. This inclusiveness is exemplified by the presence of the iconic torii (the traditional Japanese gate that marks the entrance to a Shinto shrine) inside many Buddhist temples.

Although it may seem inconceivable today, for over a millennium Shinto and Buddhism were in fact intertwined, with individuals visiting temples expecting to pay reverence to both Shinto kami and Buddhist deities.

However, this harmonious coexistence becomes inconceivable from the perspective of a Muslim. The concept of polytheism in Shinto is incompatible with the monotheistic nature of Islam. Islamic teachings emphasize the oneness of God and strictly prohibit the worship of any other entities.

This potential clash of faiths and divergent theological perspectives can make the idea of peaceful coexistence between Shinto and Islam difficult to conceive from a Muslim standpoint.

The recent act of vandalizing the Shinto shrine highlights the challenges in envisioning a peaceful coexistence between these two faiths.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

22 Comments on this Story
SATEJ TIMAKIWALA
Initially they say Good morning,,, then form colony,, then area,, the city & last departe country...it is going on from last 1500 years all over the world..
Reply
IRON CHEF
Haha you're funny. Do you mean the British colonial? Or France?
ANDH-BHAKT
Eventually complete asia-pacific will turn into akhand Islamic
Reply
TANVIR
If Muslims were intended to do that they had the chance to transform the entire Asia. But, they never forced anyone to convert, and always maintained a good relation with people of different religion. So, do not impose the "Akhand Bharat" dream on Muslim
ABDUL
Insha allah, one day will come when people will follow only one religion, greatest religion of all, islam
MAX
Allow a large number of Muslims migration and you are asking for trouble. Social cohesion is torn. They have many ideas that are incompatible with modern society and values
Reply
MANUAH
Can you pl look into your own Islamic countries first and lebnon and Iran were what earlier
ROGER SMITH
The author is trying to malign Islam. It has nothing to do with Japanese Muslims but a lone criminal from Gambia. Stop spreading hatred but leave and harmony.
Reply
ARVIND MUKHERJEE
Islam is a religion brewing trouble all over the world be it Islamic state or non islamic
MURALI
Many drops make a ocean.. I am sorry to say you are naive. If you live for another 30 years you will surely change your opinion.
ERIC COPLEY
The writer is from a Christian publication..not surprising that the article paints a negative picture of Islam.
HUSSAIN KAZI
Islam means peace. A genuine Muslim never act like a man who attacks anyone for religion. This was an attempt prohibited by Islam and gives other people negative views on Islam. We denounce all acts of attack against any religion across the world.
Reply
AS
Haha....this a joke of century...
HIDESATO SAKAKIBARA
Nonsense. What religious tensions? So one crazy person vandalized a Shinto shrine. They should be caught and punished. I doubt that his fellow Muslims in Japan condone this act. The number of Muslims in Japan is still rather small, and many are non-practicing. Also, then tensions are nothing compared to the fiasco taking place in the UK and elsewhere in Europe. Stop making a mountain out of a molehill.
Reply
IT'S THE TRUTH
The goal of Islam is world domination. They are breeding like crazy, they'll become the most populated religion in the coming times. Japan should distroy mosques and ban muslim practices. I want to say this to all japnese, there's still time or else they'll become minorities in their own country.
Reply
MAZHAR HUSAIN
The motive of the Gambian man is not clear. He might be mentally derailed. Islam/Muslims are coexisting with other religion everywhere. What he did is against the teaching of Islam and norm of any religion and civil society.
Reply
ILPALAZZO
Japan would be a LOT better without any Islam in its country. Seriously, don't let it take hold!
Reply
SM ART
Japan should ban this Arab cult once and for all. This cult is a curse everywhere it goes. And now it's clearly a bane to the Japanese.
Reply
KHALIL BONJOL
The writer should make a comparison of the effect of Islam with that of Christianity on Japanese society as Christianity was in Japan earlier than Islam.
Reply
KESHAV SAPRU
Hilarious, Christians saying that we should accept polytheism because monotheism leads to inflexibility.
Reply
SAMIN
I guess the article was written because of incomplete understanding of Islam. Of course Islamic beliefs are sometimes incompitable with other peoples beliefs but Islam is not blind to reality.Islam tolerates disbelievers even if they are polytheists.But about destruction of places of worship it ultimately depends upon the need and interest of muslims.If there is a great number of non muslims then there is a need for those places of worship and they can not be destroyed but if non muslim population is small and they don't need those places of worship and if it serves the interest of the muslims(i.e muslims need those places of worship) then they can be destroyed.(see Akham Al dhimma by Ibn al-Qayyim) Also, Robertson, in his book Biography of Charlequin, said that “The Moslems alone were the ones who joined between Jihad and tolerance toward the followers of other faiths whom they had subdued, leaving to them the freedom to perform their religious rites.” (Gustav Lobon, Arab Civilization, p. 128 fn.).” Of course all this rulings come into effect if muslims are in power or in governmental positions but as a minority muslims are not allowed to do things which may bring harm to himself and his community he needs to follow the rules of the country.
Reply
TRUTH WITHOUT POLITICAL CORRECTNESS
Person who Brock the stuff at Santo sharing was correctely following his Arbi Deen (religion). Prophet himself Brock 360 statues of macca after attacking and capturing the city... He did blood bath too
Reply

