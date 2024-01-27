News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Religious sister beaten up and sexually assaulted in Colombia

The Conference of Religious of Colombia released a statement Jan. 25, lamenting the tragedy and expressing full solidarity

Religious sister beaten up and sexually assaulted in Colombia

People show signs that read 'Who gave the order?' during a demonstration the day before the commemoration of the Day for Memory and Solidarity with Victims of State Crimes in Medellin, Colombia on March 5, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Eduardo Campos Lima, OSV News

By Eduardo Campos Lima, OSV News

Published: January 27, 2024 06:53 AM GMT

Updated: January 27, 2024 07:03 AM GMT

The brutal aggression and sexual assault of a nun on the outskirts of Medellín, the capital of Colombia's mountainous Antioquia province, has spurred outrage in the Colombian church, which is now demanding a full investigation into the attack and lamented the frequent acts of violence against women in the South American country.

The horror of the religious community began the evening of Jan. 22 when a 31-year-old nun, whose name has not been released, failed to come to the refectory for dinner, and her colleagues went to look for her on the property of their monastery in the rural zone of Medellín, one of the largest Colombian cities. 

After almost an hour of searching, worried by a lone shoe left in the area, they found the sister in the woods near a ravine close to their house. She had been stripped of her habit, had her neck and hands tied with a chain, was disoriented and exhibited several signs of assault, including of a sexual nature.

The criminals also stole two debit cards she was carrying. The nun was taken to a hospital and is undergoing treatment in an intensive care unit. The medical team confirmed that she was sexually violated. 

On Jan. 25, Medellín authorities announced they had identified two suspects and were trying to find them.

The monastery houses 10 nuns, who are members of a Colombian congregation founded in 1939 by the late Bishop Miguel Ángel Builes of Santa Rosa de Osos, Colombia, named Teresitas Contemplativas del Santísimo (Contemplative Thérèses of the Blessed Sacrament, a name inspired by St. Thérèse of Lisieux). They live a secluded life and access to the monastery is restricted.

The Conference of Religious of Colombia released a statement Jan. 25, lamenting the tragedy and expressing their full solidarity with the sister and her colleagues.

The letter said that in Colombian society "doors continue to be open for such manifestations of violence against women." The conference asked the authorities to conduct a serious investigation into the assault, in order to avoid it becoming "one more case that remains unpunished."

"We consider that any abuse, aggression, mistreatment or form of violence against women is abominable from every point of view, especially, in our case, against religious women," the document read.

Father Jaime Humberto Henao, who heads the Archdiocese of Medellín's Social Pastoral Ministry, told OSV News that the city is not the same "powder keg" it used to be in the 1980s, when drug lord Pablo Escobar terrorized the whole region.

"Medellín recovered from that atrocious situation. Now, there is a mafia that exports drugs to Mexico and other criminal activities. But we don't see the confrontations that were common in the 1980s," he said.

The rural district where the monastery is located, called San Cristóbal, is mostly occupied by farmers and violent occurrences are not usual, Father Henao said.

He affirmed that there are around 4,500 nuns in Medellín and a "serious incident like that deeply impacts that whole group."

"Nuns are highly respected and admired in the city. A crime like that is very surprising," he remarked, adding that the attackers were probably under the influence of drugs.

According to Father Henao, the church and other social organizations must "keep raising awareness against violence, especially violence against women," he concluded.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Religious sister beaten up and sexually assaulted in Colombia Religious sister beaten up and sexually assaulted in Colombia
Catholic midwife at Auschwitz recalled as champion of humanity Catholic midwife at Auschwitz recalled as champion of humanity
Blessings are signs of church's closeness: pope Blessings are signs of church's closeness: pope
Gazans torn between pride and frustration after ICJ ruling Gazans torn between pride and frustration after ICJ ruling
Canadian cardinal denies 'unfounded' sex assault claims Canadian cardinal denies 'unfounded' sex assault claims
Governorship hopes of Sarawak's Dayaks are dashed again Governorship hopes of Sarawak's Dayaks are dashed again
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Nagpur

Archdiocese of Nagpur

In a land area of 59,024 square kilometres, the archdiocesan territory covers three districts of Maharashtra state:

Read more
Archdiocese of Hohhot

Archdiocese of Hohhot

In a land area of approximately 17,224 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Diocese of Kurunegala

Diocese of Kurunegala

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 4,812.8 square kilometers and includes Kurunegala in North Western

Read more
Diocese of Suwon

Diocese of Suwon

With a land area of 5,565 square kilometers, the Suwon diocesan territory includes cities such as Ansan (part),

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.