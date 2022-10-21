News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Religious leaders want end to Ghana's illegal mines

Illegal mining, or 'galamsey,' is causing devastation, including adversely affecting people's health and the economy

Religious leaders want end to Ghana's illegal mines

Galamseyers, illegal gold panner, check sand scrapped from the river bed to check again gold speks, in Kibi on April 10, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

Damian Avevor, Catholic News Service

By Damian Avevor, Catholic News Service

Published: October 21, 2022 05:15 AM GMT

Updated: October 21, 2022 05:25 AM GMT

Religious leaders called for a week of fasting and prayer for the environment because of the devastation that illegal mining, or "galamsey," is causing, including adversely affecting people's health and the economy.

"We are calling for a week of fasting and prayers to pray for change of hearts and for God's mercy upon our nation for the destruction we have caused the environment," said Archbishop Philip Naameh, president of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference, Oct. 17. He spoke on behalf of the Christian ecumenical bodies, which include Christian and Muslim leaders, among others.

"With immediate effect, we call on religious leaders to wear red armbands to show our deep concern for the destruction of our environment through galamsey," he said. "For many years now, our sovereign country Ghana has been witnessing, under our very naked eyes, the saddest environmental coup d'état ever unleashed upon our nation, heralding a programmed and complete ecological disaster or destruction."

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Archbishop Naameh said that in pastoral and social visits around the country, "we see, denounce and cry over the wicked and greedy destruction of our forest resources."

He decried the cutting down of cash crops on a massive scale, degrading of the land and polluting the rivers with mining chemicals like mercury, chlorine and cyanide, which kill aquatic life.

"Our ecosystems are being destroyed irreversibly; our soils are contaminated with poisonous chemicals, which are very difficult if not impossible to clean them up," he said, adding, "Our people are drinking dangerously polluted water; some of our mission hospitals are recording increased strange diseases."

He said an increasing number of women were being treated for cervical and uterine cancer, and other people -- including children -- were being diagnosed with kidney disease. He said the number of stillbirths was increasing.

The effects on crops were "so bad that some countries, like Japan, require extra testing of our cocoa products before they can be accepted on their markets," he said.

"Marine life, our livestock, birds, insects and game reserves all depend on, drink and use these highly polluted waters also. Their meat and edible vegetation all end upon our dining tables."

"We have become 'living-dead-polluted-walking Ghanaians.' We need to rise up and confront the situation to save our nation," he said.

The U.S. Commerce Department's International Trade Administration says gold accounts for about accounting for about 95% of Ghana's mineral revenue.

About 35% of the gold in Ghana is extracted through illegal small-scale and artisanal gold mining, or galamsey. Environmentalists say their effects outweigh those of the larger mines. For instance, the mercury and heavy metals can contaminate drinking water and lead to kidney and neurological problems.

On Oct. 14, the religious leaders toured some galamsey sites in Ghana's Eastern Region. Father Dieu-Donne Davor, communications director of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference, who was part of the team, told Catholic News Service: "The devastation is terrible. Forests and water bodies have been destroyed. It is very disheartening."

The leadership of the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious is calling on priests to educate people on the situation.

In addition, the conference plans "to train some youth in the affected areas in the country to acquire various skills and give them start-up kits for sustainable employment," said Sister Theodora Adzayawo, a member of the Sisters of Mary Mother of the Church and executive secretary of the conference.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

UN tells Myanmar's neighbors to stop forced returns UN tells Myanmar's neighbors to stop forced returns
Asian bishops eye new formation pathways in digital age Asian bishops eye new formation pathways in digital age
Japan's sperm donation law spurs controversy Japan's sperm donation law spurs controversy
Help laity take responsibility for church, pope says Help laity take responsibility for church, pope says
Religious leaders want end to Ghana's illegal mines Religious leaders want end to Ghana's illegal mines
US Cardinal stresses need for believers to fight racism US Cardinal stresses need for believers to fight racism
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.