Religious leaders urged to enhance China’s ‘soft power’

Religions should be guided by core socialist values and Chinese culture, said top govt official

Leaders and representatives from five legally recognized religions in China are seen during a state-sponsored religious training on June 13-19 at Changsha, Hunan province. (Photo: Xinde.org)

A state-sponsored training program for religious leaders in China has asked to strengthen religious exchanges with foreign countries and enhance understanding and friendship with people of other countries to create a “favorable external environment.”

The leaders have been urged to accelerate efforts to promote traditional Chinese culture, values, and unique spiritual identity in the international community by renewing their commitment to state policies, Xinde Weekly reported on June 27.

The training program for Christian, Buddhist, Taoist, and Muslim leaders on June 13-19 in Changsha, Hunan province was sponsored by the United Front Work Department, an influential body of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The department is tasked with dealing with individuals and organizations inside and outside China to enhance the country’s political, economic, and academic interests.

Among the religious leaders who attended the training were Yan Jue, president of the Chinese Buddhist Association, Li Guangfu, president of the Chinese Taoist Association, Adilijiang Ajiklimu, vice president of the Chinese Islamic Association, Li Shan, chairman of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, and Xu Xiaohong, chairman of the Chinese Protestant Three-Self Patriotic Movement Committee.

These groups are state-sanctioned bodies that oversee the affairs and activities of five legally recognized religions in the communist nation.

Chen Ruifeng, vice-chairman of the Central United Front Work Department and director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs, delivered a speech during the training.

He insisted on religious leaders to accelerate the process of the sinicization of religion, a state policy that prioritizes shaping religions with “Chinese characteristics.”

Sinicization is a political ideology that aims to impose strict rules on societies and institutions based on the core values of socialism, autonomy, and supporting the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, observers say.

“Only by fully respecting Chinese culture and consciously assimilating into Chinese culture, religion can take root and grow on the land of China, otherwise it will become water without a source and tree without roots,” Chen said in his speech, Xinde reported.

He added that religious activities in China should be based on President Xi Jinping’s guidelines presented during the National Religious Work Conference in December 2021.

Xi urged that religions in the country should be guided by core socialist values, and to enhance the understanding of the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, and China among religious figures and believers.

It is necessary to carry out education on patriotism, collectivism, and socialism in religious circles to strengthen education in the history of the [Communist] Party, the history of New China, the history of reform and opening up, and the history of socialist development, he said.

Chen also asked religious leaders to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party held on 16-22 October last year.

All people in China need to keep in mind the country has “a rich red culture,” he said, adding that it is essential to honor and promote the ideals of great national heroes like Mao Zedong, Liu Shaoqi, Ren Bishi, Peng Dehuai, He Long and other revolutionaries who founded the party and created a “New China.”

The participants also shared that they fully endorse prioritizing “cultural inheritance” for building and developing “socialist cultural power.”

They also promised to conduct relevant courses and on-site teaching that conform to the traditional Chinese culture for the purpose of building modern civilization.

