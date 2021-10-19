X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Religious leaders oppose US firm's stake in Sri Lankan power plant

Cardinal Ranjith and a Buddhist monk file a petition in the Supreme Court against Yugadanavi deal

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: October 19, 2021 09:30 AM GMT

Updated: October 20, 2021 01:31 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Dalit Christians demand separate Catholic rite

Oct 18, 2021
2

Pakistan sees record leap in forced conversions

Oct 18, 2021
3

When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous

Oct 18, 2021
4

Thai authorities charge sister of disappeared political dissident

Oct 18, 2021
5

Pakistan bans negative posts on social media

Oct 18, 2021
6

Cambodia begins opening up after reaching herd immunity

Oct 18, 2021
7

Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei churches to 'walk together'

Oct 16, 2021
8

Sri Lankan cardinal seeks global support for Easter attack victims

Oct 18, 2021
9

A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India

Oct 19, 2021
10

Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Quran 'disrespect'

Oct 18, 2021
Support UCA News
Religious leaders oppose US firm's stake in Sri Lankan power plant

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith speaks during a press conference at the Archbishop's House in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 6, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo has teamed up with Buddhist monk Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thera to legally challenge the recent handing over of a 40 percent share in a Sri Lankan power plant to an American company.

They filed a fundamental rights petition in the Supreme Court against the transfer of shares of the Yugadanavi Power Plant to the US-headquartered New Fortress Energy.

The petitioners have demanded the deal be scrapped, claiming that their fundamental rights, as well as the rights of the entire citizenry and their future generations guaranteed under the country’s constitution, have been infringed by the actions of those involved in the Yugadanavi deal.

The agreement signed on Sept. 21 virtually handed over a monopoly to a US company, which was arbitrary and contrary to the law, the petitioners claimed. The petition mentions 54 persons as respondents, including Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, several cabinet ministers and ministerial secretaries.

Ven. Gunawansa Thera said the cabinet had failed to focus on issues such as the national economy and security before making the decision and raised serious concerns regarding the transparency of the process and the tender system.

“Acting in this manner is a violation of the fundamental rights of the people of the country. That is why Cardinal Ranjith and I filed a case in the Supreme Court,” the monk said, adding that the court is now their only hope.

The court application seeks an order to prevent New Fortress from obtaining the LNG supply contract

The Yugadanavi oil-fired power station is the only power plant in Sri Lanka capable of running on diesel or liquefied natural gas (LNG), with the latter less polluting and more cost-effective than other options.

The Sri Lankan government’s approval of the agreement has led to a huge controversy with opposition parliamentarians accusing it of putting the country's energy sovereignty at risk.

The petitioners have pointed out to the court that the transfer of state-owned shares to a foreign company is a reckless act that will have a negative effect on the power sector and is detrimental to the unity of the country.

The court application seeks an order to prevent New Fortress from obtaining the LNG supply contract.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Tissa Attanayaka, an opposition parliamentarian, alleged that the agreement was signed at midnight to keep citizens in the dark. “Parliamentarians and other relevant stakeholders should be made aware of the content of the agreement,” he demanded.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law
Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Indian pastor injured after mob barges into church
Indian pastor injured after mob barges into church
Pakistan told to end harassment of activist and family
Pakistan told to end harassment of activist and family
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Flash floods, landslides kill 24 in southern India
Flash floods, landslides kill 24 in southern India
Support Us

Latest News

Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021
Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law
Oct 19, 2021
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Oct 19, 2021
Indian pastor injured after mob barges into church
Oct 19, 2021
Researchers urge Asian churches to promote peace
Oct 19, 2021
Religious leaders oppose US firm's stake in Sri Lankan power plant
Oct 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Oct 19, 2021
When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous
Oct 18, 2021
Letter from Rome: When a Catholic ambassador is not 'devout' enough
Oct 18, 2021
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021

Features

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Oct 19, 2021
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Oct 19, 2021
Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Oct 15, 2021
Young Thais resort to desperate measures to protest unjust law
Oct 14, 2021
The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan
Oct 14, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Church is not the hierarchys private property says African theologian

The Church is not the hierarchy’s private property, says African theologian

Pope Francis officially recognizes the Ecclesial Conference of Amazonia

Pope Francis officially recognizes the Ecclesial Conference of Amazonia
Iraqi cardinal laments political blockage over inconclusive elections

Iraqi cardinal laments “political blockage” over inconclusive elections
French leaders charm offensive at the Vatican

French leader’s charm offensive at the Vatican

5 reasons why Catholics should care about the COP26 climate summit

5 reasons why Catholics should care about the COP26 climate summit
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.