X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Religious leaders oppose bid to legalize cannabis in Sri Lanka

Politician and indigenous doctors argue that cannabis can be effective against Covid-19 infections

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: September 01, 2021 10:21 AM GMT

Updated: September 01, 2021 03:34 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Crisis deepens in India's Eastern Church over liturgy

Aug 31, 2021
2

Timor-Leste priest suspended over presidential aim

Sep 1, 2021
3

'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'

Aug 31, 2021
4

Attacks on Christians go unpunished in Indian state

Aug 30, 2021
5

Religious leaders oppose bid to legalize cannabis in Sri Lanka

Sep 1, 2021
6

Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute

Sep 1, 2021
7

Philippine health workers strike over unpaid benefits

Aug 30, 2021
8

World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya

Sep 1, 2021
9

The deafening silence of the Pakistani Church

Aug 31, 2021
10

A daily struggle for refugees in Myanmar's Rakhine state

Aug 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Religious leaders oppose bid to legalize cannabis in Sri Lanka
A Sri Lankan navy sailor uses a makeshift decontamination chamber after the seizure of narcotics from a cargo carrier near Colombo on April 1, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

A politician and indigenous doctors have urged the Sri Lankan government to legalize cannabis and its production for self-immunization amid protests by religious leaders.

“Legalize cannabis with regulations for adult use. It is an important and revolutionary decision to be taken for the betterment of the people of this country as well as for the promotion of indigenous medicines,” said Thusitha Balasuriya, secretary of the Social Democratic Party.

He claimed that local and foreign researchers have shown in their studies that cannabis’ active compounds can be used to treat coronavirus infection and pneumonia. “Drugs such as cannabis can be combined with new knowledge and technology in the world to control the pandemic,” he said.

Balasuriya said cannabis is used around the world to boost immunity but the citizens of Sri Lanka are not allowed to use it even though it is an indigenous medicine.

Cultivation of the cannabis plant is banned in Sri Lanka except for use as traditional Ayurvedic medicine. Locals claim that it can be used to relieve symptoms such as anorexia, which is commonly reported among coronavirus patients.

Some indigenous doctors have even sought permission from the Sri Lankan government to cultivate cannabis but religious leaders are against any move to legalize the cultivation and use of cannabis in the country.

About 40,000 people die every year in Sri Lanka due to causes like drug abuse, alcoholism and tobacco consumption

Ven. Ittapana Dhammalankara Thera, the chief prelate of Kotte Sri Kalayani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha of Siyam Maha Nikaya, has said that the government should take immediate action to stop all promotions related to the production of cannabis and its abuse.

The country’s Catholics, including the archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, have organized several protest marches and rallies against the increased abuse of illegal drugs in the island nation.

In April 2019, the prelate also issued a pastoral letter urging all parishes and church institutions to denounce drug peddling.

A Catholic priest who wanted to remain anonymous said there may be some ulterior motives in the case of businessmen and drug addicts but the government can find the real truth behind the demand.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He said if the drug was of any help to corona-affected people, the government must pay due attention. But there should be a definite plan to implement it and keep away future generations of the country from drug abuse, he added.

About 40,000 people die every year in Sri Lanka due to causes like drug abuse, alcoholism and tobacco consumption.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Church demands action over Sri Lankan Easter bombings
Church demands action over Sri Lankan Easter bombings
Indian Kashmir separatist leader buried in pre-dawn funeral
Indian Kashmir separatist leader buried in pre-dawn funeral
Caritas Pakistan launches disease awareness drive
Caritas Pakistan launches disease awareness drive
Canadian nun pioneered Catholic family welfare in Bangladesh
Canadian nun pioneered Catholic family welfare in Bangladesh
Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India
Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India
Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute
Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute
Support Us

Latest News

Tribal love must go beyond wearing traditional clothing
Sep 2, 2021
Church demands action over Sri Lankan Easter bombings
Sep 2, 2021
Pope wants to continue dialogue with China despite challenges
Sep 2, 2021
Vietnam students expected to proclaim Christ
Sep 2, 2021
Timor-Leste's prime minister tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 2, 2021
Centuries-old remains of first Korean Catholic martyrs recovered
Sep 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Tribal love must go beyond wearing traditional clothing
Sep 2, 2021
The chimera of a unified Korea
Sep 2, 2021
World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya
Sep 1, 2021
Keeping alive the loved ones who disappeared
Aug 31, 2021
'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'
Aug 31, 2021

Features

Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India
Sep 1, 2021
Honored Bangladeshi scientist has saved millions of lives
Sep 1, 2021
Organic revolution threatens tea disaster in Sri Lanka
Sep 1, 2021
Christians wary as Covid-19 third wave strikes Nepal
Aug 31, 2021
Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Aug 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Intolerable situation say bishops as more students kidnapped in Nigeria

“Intolerable situation,” say bishops, as more students kidnapped in Nigeria
Muslim and Christian clerics unite for peace in Mali

Muslim and Christian clerics unite for peace in Mali
Laywoman takes over communications for French bishops

Laywoman takes over communications for French bishops

Pope Francis small steps to promote women at the Vatican

Pope Francis' small steps to promote women at the Vatican
Controversial US priest still speaking out despite limits from bishop

Controversial US priest still speaking out despite limits from bishop
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may I continue Your work of reconciliation and unity

Lord, may I continue Your work of reconciliation and unity
May people see you in each one of us, Lord

May people see you in each one of us, Lord
Saint Gregory the Great | Saint of the Day

Saint Gregory the Great | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.