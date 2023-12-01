Religious leaders differ over appointment of Sri Lanka's top cop

Buddhist monks criticize Cardinal Ranjith for questioning promotion of Deshabandu Tennekoon as acting IGP

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith speaks during a press conference in Colombo on Sept 6. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks have criticized the head of the nation’s Catholic Church for opposing the appointment of a tainted police officer to the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The monks addressed a press conference in the national capital Colombo on Nov. 30 to denounce Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, alleging he was “unduly interfering in government appointments.”

Ranjith had reacted sharply to the appointment of Deshabandu Tennekoon as the acting IGP. "It is a crime to appoint such a person as the acting inspector general of police,” he said.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry blamed Tennekoon, deputy inspector general of police in 2019, for failing to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks and recommended disciplinary action against him.

However, the Buddhist monks belonging to the organization, Pavidi Handa (Clergy's Voice), said the Catholic Church should not oppose the appointment.

"Individuals from various religions have previously served as IGPs without objection from Buddhist monks," said Murutthettuve Thera, chairman of Pavidi Handa and chancellor of the University of Colombo.

The monk underlined the importance of harmonious co-existence of Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims, Malays, and other communities in the island nation.

"All citizens must collaborate harmoniously to prevent unnecessary conflicts and tensions, particularly between the Catholic and Buddhist communities,” he added.

Venerable Madille Pannaloka Thera, secretary general of the Sinhalese National Organization accused the Catholic Church of obstructing Tennekoon’s appointment by raising doubts about his past actions.

While the press conference was on, a distorted photo showing the cardinal in police uniform was circulated on social media.

Religious leaders and rights activists raised concerns this could sour ties between the country's Buddhist majority and Christians in the country.

"The politicization of religious sentiments often occurs during elections in Sri Lanka," said a priest from the Colombo archdiocese.

The priest, who did not want to be named, told UCA News on Dec. 1 that Christians and Buddhists were "bound by brotherly love."

“We share a deep connection and care for each other… love each other," he said.

Buddhists extend their support to celebrate Christian feasts in remote parishes where they dominate, the priest added.

Nirmal Suranjini, an activist working for victims of the Easter Sunday bombings, said the Church was merely worried at the ethical implications of appointing individuals to higher positions after they have been found guilty.

"The fear of religious discord being exploited for political gain remains a poignant concern," Suranjini said.

Christians make up 6.1 percent of Sri Lanka’s population, while Muslims make up 9.7 percent, Hindus 12.6 percent and Buddhists 70.2 percent.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News