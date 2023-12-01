News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Religious leaders differ over appointment of Sri Lanka's top cop

Buddhist monks criticize Cardinal Ranjith for questioning promotion of Deshabandu Tennekoon as acting IGP

Religious leaders differ over appointment of Sri Lanka's top cop

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith speaks during a press conference in Colombo on Sept 6. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 01, 2023 12:35 PM GMT

Updated: December 01, 2023 12:45 PM GMT

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks have criticized the head of the nation’s Catholic Church for opposing the appointment of a tainted police officer to the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The monks addressed a press conference in the national capital Colombo on Nov. 30 to denounce Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, alleging he was “unduly interfering in government appointments.”

Ranjith had reacted sharply to the appointment of Deshabandu Tennekoon as the acting IGP. "It is a crime to appoint such a person as the acting inspector general of police,” he said.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry blamed Tennekoon, deputy inspector general of police in 2019, for failing to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks and recommended disciplinary action against him.

However, the Buddhist monks belonging to the organization, Pavidi Handa (Clergy's Voice), said the Catholic Church should not oppose the appointment.

"Individuals from various religions have previously served as IGPs without objection from Buddhist monks," said Murutthettuve Thera, chairman of Pavidi Handa and chancellor of the University of Colombo.

The monk underlined the importance of harmonious co-existence of Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims, Malays, and other communities in the island nation.

"All citizens must collaborate harmoniously to prevent unnecessary conflicts and tensions, particularly between the Catholic and Buddhist communities,” he added.

Venerable Madille Pannaloka Thera, secretary general of the Sinhalese National Organization accused the Catholic Church of obstructing Tennekoon’s appointment by raising doubts about his past actions.

While the press conference was on, a distorted photo showing the cardinal in police uniform was circulated on social media.

Religious leaders and rights activists raised concerns this could sour ties between the country's Buddhist majority and Christians in the country.

"The politicization of religious sentiments often occurs during elections in Sri Lanka," said a priest from the Colombo archdiocese.

The priest, who did not want to be named, told UCA News on Dec. 1 that Christians and Buddhists were "bound by brotherly love."

“We share a deep connection and care for each other… love each other," he said.

Buddhists extend their support to celebrate Christian feasts in remote parishes where they dominate, the priest added.

Nirmal Suranjini, an activist working for victims of the Easter Sunday bombings, said the Church was merely worried at the ethical implications of appointing individuals to higher positions after they have been found guilty.

"The fear of religious discord being exploited for political gain remains a poignant concern," Suranjini said.

Christians make up 6.1 percent of Sri Lanka’s population, while Muslims make up 9.7 percent, Hindus 12.6 percent and Buddhists 70.2 percent.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Religious leaders differ over appointment of Sri Lanka's top cop Religious leaders differ over appointment of Sri Lanka's top cop
S. Korean charity to support poor kids in Laos, Mongolia S. Korean charity to support poor kids in Laos, Mongolia
Thailand censured for deporting Myanmar refugees Thailand censured for deporting Myanmar refugees
Myanmar junta takes over Cathedral, forcing bishop, others to flee Myanmar junta takes over Cathedral, forcing bishop, others to flee
India’s most populous state tops in persecuting Christians India’s most populous state tops in persecuting Christians
China tells Tibetan job aspirants to denounce Dalai Lama China tells Tibetan job aspirants to denounce Dalai Lama
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kagoshima

Diocese of Kagoshima

In a land area of 9,044 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kagoshima

Read more
Archdiocese of Guangzhou

Archdiocese of Guangzhou

Guangzhou is the capital of Guangdong province, 1,910 kilometers south of Beijing. Guangzhou diocese covers the cities

Read more
Diocese of Borongan

Diocese of Borongan

In a land area of 4,339.6 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Eastern Samar. Eastern

Read more
Diocese of Hiroshima

Diocese of Hiroshima

In a land area of 31,818 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, Shimane, Okayama and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.