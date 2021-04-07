X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Laos

Religious freedom violated in Laos, says US report

New report notes arbitrary detention of political dissidents and serious restrictions on free speech and media

UCA News reporter, Vientiane

UCA News reporter, Vientiane

Updated: April 07, 2021 08:47 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest slams death of quarantine violator in Philippines

Apr 6, 2021
2

Pope lauds Myanmar youths' commitment to democracy

Apr 5, 2021
3

Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics

Apr 6, 2021
4

Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army

Apr 5, 2021
5

Myanmar's struggle will not be in vain, says Cardinal Bo

Apr 4, 2021
6

Indian state brings in anti-conversion law

Apr 5, 2021
7

Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia

Apr 7, 2021
8

Bangladesh bishops urge dialogue to solve Myanmar crisis

Apr 6, 2021
9

Harassment of journalists on the rise in Thailand

Apr 5, 2021
10

Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights

Apr 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Religious freedom violated in Laos, says US report

Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lao capital Vientiane was built in 1928. In recent years there have been numerous reports of Christians in Laos being victimized because of their faith. (Photo: Wikiwand)

Basic rights including religious freedom continue to be routinely violated in Laos, according to a new report by the US State Department.

Among the most egregious rights violations in the Southeast Asian communist country are the arbitrary detention of political dissidents, serious restrictions on free speech and media freedom, and severe limits on any form of publicly voiced dissent, the State Department says.

Citizens are routinely detained and sentenced to years in prison simply for criticizing controversial government policies such as land reclamation projects for redevelopment in rural areas, which can deprive villagers of their livelihoods, according to the report.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Religious freedoms are also curtailed in Laos, with members of its Christian minority frequently targeted by officials over their faith, which is widely seen as an alien creed that does not belong in the country.

Click here to read the full article

 

Related News

Also Read

Indonesian cardinal calls for compassion for flood victims
Indonesian cardinal calls for compassion for flood victims
Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts
Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts
Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call
Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call
Cambodia locks down provincial borders as Covid-19 spikes
Cambodia locks down provincial borders as Covid-19 spikes
Myanmar military's attacks displace thousands of Karen
Myanmar military's attacks displace thousands of Karen
Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia
Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia

Latest News

Indonesian cardinal calls for compassion for flood victims
Apr 7, 2021
Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger
Apr 7, 2021
Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts
Apr 7, 2021
Religious freedom violated in Laos, says US report
Apr 7, 2021
Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call
Apr 7, 2021
Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Apr 6, 2021
Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Apr 4, 2021
Let us not forget the crosses of North Koreans
Apr 1, 2021

Features

Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia
Apr 7, 2021
Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 6, 2021
Papal visit to North Korea can bring peace, say Catholic leaders
Apr 6, 2021
Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights
Apr 5, 2021
Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army
Apr 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
How the pandemic is challenging Catholic theology

How the pandemic is challenging Catholic theology
Tributes for Swiss theologian Hans Kng

Tributes for Swiss theologian Hans Küng
Controversy surrounds death of outspoken Ugandan archbishop

Controversy surrounds death of outspoken Ugandan archbishop
Vatican investigates retired bishop in French Guiana over abuse allegations

Vatican investigates retired bishop in French Guiana over abuse allegations

For fundamental human rights is popes prayer intention for April

For fundamental human rights, is pope’s prayer intention for April
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 7 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 7 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday in the Octave of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday in the Octave of Easter
Lord Jesus, I have faith that You are the author of life

Lord Jesus, I have faith that You are the author of life
Jesus, be with the women religious

Jesus, be with the women religious

St. Julie Billiart | Saint of the Day

St. Julie Billiart | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.