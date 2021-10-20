X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh

Rights group documents 3,710 cases of violence against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh from 2013 to 2021

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 20, 2021 04:03 AM GMT

Updated: October 20, 2021 04:14 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Dalit Christians demand separate Catholic rite

Oct 18, 2021
2

Pakistan sees record leap in forced conversions

Oct 18, 2021
3

A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India

Oct 19, 2021
4

When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous

Oct 18, 2021
5

Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law

Oct 19, 2021
6

Cambodia begins opening up after reaching herd immunity

Oct 18, 2021
7

Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Quran 'disrespect'

Oct 18, 2021
8

Thai authorities charge sister of disappeared political dissident

Oct 18, 2021
9

Pakistan bans negative posts on social media

Oct 18, 2021
10

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage

Oct 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh

Hindus join a protest rally in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Oct. 16 to demand justice for anti-Hindu violence in various parts of the country during the recent Durga Puja festival. (Photo supplied)

Increasing Muslim mob violence against Hindus in Bangladesh signals religious extremists gaining strength in the South Asian nation, minority leaders and rights activists say.

In the latest incident, a Muslim mob burned down 30 Hindu houses and vandalized another 50 in Majhipara village in northern Bangladesh’s Rangpur district on Oct. 17 night. The attackers also snatched 25 cows and 10 goats.

The violence lasted an hour and erupted after a Hindu boy allegedly made an anti-Islamic post on a social media site.

Hindu villager Niranjan Roy, 38, said the attackers burned his two-room tin-sheet house to the ground with all the belongings and stole two cows.

“A group of Muslims came to our village chanting religious slogans and carried out this attack. Villagers including myself were hiding in the paddy field and wherever they could,” Roy told UCA News.

The attack in Rangpur was the latest violence after a series of attacks marred Durga Puja, the largest Hindu religious festival in Bangladesh.

We blame the government for this attack. If the government wanted, it could have used its power to stop the attacks

The unrest began on Oct. 13 when footage posted on social media allegedly showed a copy of the Quran placed on the knee of the Hindu monkey god Hanuman inside a tent erected to celebrate the Hindu festival in Cumilla district. Muslims took offense at what they saw as desecration of their holy book.

Muslim mobs vandalized Hindu temples and puja venues in up to a dozen districts, prompting authorities to deploy additional police and Border Guards of Bangladesh soldiers in about 22 districts.

Police fired on a rioting Muslim mob of some 500 in Hajiganj in Chandpur district, leaving four Muslims dead on Oct. 13.

In Begumganj of Noakhali district, two Hindus were killed after a mob of 200 Muslims attacked a Hindu temple on Oct. 16, police said.
Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

According to the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist and Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC), at least six Hindus were killed and 70 puja venues were attacked, looted and set on fire in the final three days of the Durga Puja festival from Oct. 11-15.

Amid concerns from neighboring Hindu-majority India, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with Hindu leaders on Oct. 14 and promised stern action against attackers. She said her government is committed to maintaining religious pluralism and harmony at any cost.

However, minority leaders say violence against Hindus during their major religious festival shows that religious extremists are demonstrating their power in the Muslim-majority nation.

Evil communal forces exist in the country and the government has failed to protect minorities from religious bigots, says Rana Dasgupta, a Hindu Supreme Court lawyer and BHBCUC secretary-general.

“We blame the government for this attack. If the government wanted, it could have used its power to stop the attacks,” Dasgupta told UCA News.

“There were similar attacks in the past, but no justice was done to victims. The politics of the blame game between the main political parties prepared the ground for extremist forces to show their strength and fueled the rise of fundamentalism.”

Political parties are hesitant to act against hardline Muslim groups in case of a backlash from Muslim voters, say rights activists.

Right now, the government needs to take a tough stance to eliminate extremist forces, no matter who they are

Dasgupta said religious minorities have lost faith in political leaders. Governments have failed to protect them from violence, including the ruling Awami League, a nominally secular party led by PM Hasina that has been in power since 2009.

“The government speaks about the safety of minorities before elections to win their votes but has not fulfilled promises after victory. The extremists are taking advantage whenever possible. This should be seen as a national problem, not just a problem for minorities,” he added.

Holy Cross Father Liton H. Gomes, secretary of the Catholic bishops’ Justice and Peace Commission, also pointed out that religious extremism is rising as the government’s commitments to minorities are not reflected in the reality amid a visible lack of justice for previous attacks.

“The government speaks about harmony but it is not doing what is needed to maintain harmony. Right now, the government needs to take a tough stance to eliminate extremist forces, no matter who they are,” he said.

The government should initiate meetings of religious leaders, politicians and civil society members to stop religious bigotry in the country, Father Gomes told UCA News.

While minority leaders express concerns, reports from rights groups point to rising violence targeting minorities, mostly Hindus.

According to Dhaka-based rights body Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), there were 3,710 attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh between 2013 and 2021. They included vandalism and arson attacks on houses, shops, businesses and temples as well as the violent grabbing of land and properties.

This year until September, at least 102 Hindu houses were vandalized and set on fire and six shops came under attack, the group reported.

When in power, political parties point fingers at the opposition for violence against minorities. As a result, justice is never done

The political blame game and a lack of sincerity to protect minority rights allows violence against minorities, says former ASK director and rights activist Nur Khan.

"When in power, political parties point fingers at the opposition for violence against minorities. As a result, justice is never done,” Khan told UCA News.

In the past 15 years, no serious action was taken against perpetrators of violence to deter them from engaging in such incidents. “So, it continues and keeps increasing,” Khan said.

Mawlana Amjad Hossain, a Shia Muslim leader from Chittagong city, said not just the government but also Muslim leaders must take steps to stop their community from engaging in violence against non-Muslims.

“Muslims who instigate violence against people of other faiths are neither Muslim nor real human beings. Muslim leaders should help their members to respect people of all faiths,” Hossain told UCA News.

Bangladesh has been known as a moderate Muslim-majority country with a long-held tradition of pluralism and religious harmony.

However, since 2013 the country has seen a sharp rise in Islamic militancy that has led to the murder of about 50 people including atheist bloggers, liberal academics, writers, publishers, religious minorities and foreigners.

About 90 percent of more than 160 million people in Bangladesh are Sunni Muslims, 8 percent are Hindu and the rest adhere to other faiths including Buddhism and Christianity, according to government data.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Easter attacks increased hostility to Muslims in Sri Lanka
Easter attacks increased hostility to Muslims in Sri Lanka
Floods, landslides kill 116 in India and Nepal
Floods, landslides kill 116 in India and Nepal
Indian lawmaker draws flak for comments on religious minorities
Indian lawmaker draws flak for comments on religious minorities
Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law
Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Philippine govt admits to police drug war offenses
Oct 20, 2021
Seven Caritas workers arrested in conflict-torn Myanmar
Oct 20, 2021
UK article sparks new call for Indonesian massacre probe
Oct 20, 2021
Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate
Oct 20, 2021
Easter attacks increased hostility to Muslims in Sri Lanka
Oct 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Oct 19, 2021
When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous
Oct 18, 2021
Letter from Rome: When a Catholic ambassador is not 'devout' enough
Oct 18, 2021
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021

Features

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Oct 20, 2021
Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Oct 19, 2021
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Oct 19, 2021
Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Oct 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Dont confuse strength and authoritarianism Melkite patriarch tells bishops

Don’t confuse strength and authoritarianism, Melkite patriarch tells bishops
French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary

French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary
Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes

Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes
Holding them to their word

Holding them to their word
Do Catholics still read

Do Catholics still read?

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.