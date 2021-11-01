X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Religious controversies put cricket on a sticky wicket

Distasteful comments mar Pakistan's winning streak in the T20 World Cup

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: November 01, 2021 10:22 AM GMT

Updated: November 01, 2021 11:08 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia delivers 200,000 Covid vaccines to Vietnam

Oct 29, 2021
2

Empty words will not douse poor Myanmar's flames

Nov 1, 2021
3

Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps

Oct 29, 2021
4

Catholics fight for religious freedom

Oct 29, 2021
5

Philippine clergy join Robredo’s pink campaign

Oct 29, 2021
6

Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice

Nov 2, 2021
7

Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity

Oct 29, 2021
8

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Oct 29, 2021
9

The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan

Oct 29, 2021
10

Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam

Oct 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Religious controversies put cricket on a sticky wicket

Pakistan's Asif Ali plays a shot during the ICC men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Oct. 29. (Photo: AFP)

The cricket craze had taken me over even before Pakistan’s third consecutive win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Most of it has to do with the stories behind the scenes.

The first win was scored after Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets and broke its losing streak against its arch-rival. Victory over New Zealand was a matter of national pride following the Kiwis’ shocking abandonment of their Pakistan tour in September over a security alert.

My heart went out to Afghanistan’s team that made it to the UAE despite horrible circumstances back home since the Taliban takeover. May peace prevail in our plucky neighbor.

Meanwhile, Pakistanis continue celebrations at home, enjoying a pleasant distraction from increasing inflation and religious fundamentalism. A Christian composer in Faisalabad Diocese released a celebration song.

Special prayers were held for our cricket team on the directives of Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore. The prelate shared his passion on state-run Pakistan Television before the Pakistan-India clash.

“Whenever Pakistan plays against India, the whole nation is prayerful and full of emotions. Our prayers are with our team. Insha'Allah [God willing], this trophy will come to Pakistan,” he said cheerfully, raising his fist.

Today was our final. The sentiments of Muslims worldwide, including those in Hindustan, were with the Pakistani team. Congratulations to the Muslim world

And then Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed brought a distasteful element and declared that Pakistan’s win over India was a victory for Islam.

“Today was our final. The sentiments of Muslims worldwide, including those in Hindustan, were with the Pakistani team. Congratulations to the Muslim world. Islam Zindabad [long live],” he said in a video released on Twitter.

The bizarre statement prompted a storm on social media.

“I remained in prostration during the match and am thankful to God. The statement of Sheikh Rasheed has hurt me. Pakistan’s win is for all Pakistanis irrespective of their religion,” Shireen Aslam, a former member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s minority wing in Attock district of Khyber Pakhtukhwa province, said in a Facebook post. 

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The statement brought back memories of a Covid-19 notice I saw in a department store in Lahore. “O Allah, save all Muslims from coronavirus,” it stated.

These are not isolated incidents. The state has successfully garnered such sentiments since the Islamization of 1980s. It has resulted in the alienation of Pakistani minorities. Father Andrew Nisari, former rector of Lahore Cathedral who now lives in New Jersey, is rooting for India.

“Please don’t be disheartened. India has the potential. I am with Virat Kohli. Please team India stand up and surprise the world,” he stated in a social media post.    

Father Khalid Rashid Asi, director of the Diocesan Commission for Harmony and Interfaith Dialogue in Faisalabad Diocese, also criticized the all-Pakistani Muslim team in a Facebook post tagged to the archbishop of Lahore.

“Dear bishop, do we have a national cricket team? You are a good player and deeply love cricket since the days of seminary. We are proud of your interest in this cricket match. But you are supporting a team which can’t be labeled as national until it has representation of Christians, the biggest minority of Pakistan,” he stated.

“You are requested to make sure that Christian cricketers participate in the team. The nation will offer your payers and sweets. The addition of Yousuf Youhana was the result of hard work of the late Bishop John Joseph. I have proof.”    

My family used to wait and pray for the cricket star, born a Catholic, to make the sign of the cross on completing his hundred. In 2005, Youhana converted to Islam and adopted the name Mohammad Yousuf, depressing millions of minority Christians who used to cheer for the only Christian in the Pakistan team. I stopped watching cricket after he left.

Our church leaders should try to use their influence in promoting Christian talent in sports and other venues. A quota can help

A few years later, Yousuf was dropped repeatedly from the national squad over several controversies, including his stated desire to join the Indian Cricket League. The brilliant batsman hails from a poor family in Lahore and became one of a handful of Christians to play for Pakistan's national team.

In the past seven decades as a test-playing nation, Pakistan has been represented in international matches by only seven non-Muslim cricketers: five Christians and two Hindus.

In July, Zalmi Foundation partnered federal and provincial governments to organize the first Christian-centered Harmony Cricket League cup in Rawalpindi city. The HCL 2021, titled “Strengthening and connecting communities together,” will ensure the selection of a Christian player in the national team by 2023, claimed the organizers.

Players from the winning team as well as the man of the series will get exposure at the Pakistan Super League scheduled this month. Dioceses should cooperate with such groups to support Christian talent. Shortage of grounds is another challenge.

“We had to change several grounds for practice. Our youth couldn’t engage in a heated argument with Muslim cricketers occupying the playing area,” Father Sarfraz Simon, diocesan director of the National Commission for Justice and Peace in Islamabad-Rawalpindi Diocese, who led the runner-up team in HCL, told me. 

Despite the discouraging discourse, I join Pakistani Christians in rooting for the men in green. Stories around the T20 World Cup have awakened the avid cricket fan in me. Our church leaders should try to use their influence in promoting Christian talent in sports and other venues. A quota can help. Our players and prayers also matter.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistan frees detained protesters after deal with Islamists
Pakistan frees detained protesters after deal with Islamists
Hardline Hindus pressurize top Indian brands in festival season
Hardline Hindus pressurize top Indian brands in festival season
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Indian bishop to be probed for promoting hate
Indian bishop to be probed for promoting hate
New bishop for Jamshedpur in eastern India
New bishop for Jamshedpur in eastern India
Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians
Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistan frees detained protesters after deal with Islamists
Nov 2, 2021
Hardline Hindus pressurize top Indian brands in festival season
Nov 2, 2021
US woman convicted in Bali 'suitcase murder' to be deported
Nov 2, 2021
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Nov 2, 2021
Call for justice over alleged attack on Indonesian journalist
Nov 2, 2021
Indian bishop to be probed for promoting hate
Nov 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Nov 2, 2021
Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice
Nov 2, 2021
Religious controversies put cricket on a sticky wicket
Nov 1, 2021
Letter from Rome: A preacher, teacher and friend of the poor
Nov 1, 2021
Empty words will not douse poor Myanmar's flames
Nov 1, 2021

Features

Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians
Nov 2, 2021
Kishida defies critics in Japanese election
Nov 1, 2021
Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Oct 29, 2021
The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan
Oct 29, 2021
Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Oct 28, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The risk of becoming just slightly Catholic

The risk of becoming just “slightly Catholic”
Cte dIvoire waiting for the miracle of reconciliation

Côte d'Ivoire: waiting for the miracle of reconciliation
French bishops meet under the gun

French bishops meet under the gun
Sex abuse in the Church and collective responsibility

Sex abuse in the Church and collective responsibility

Faith community arrives in Glasgow to pray press world leaders for strong action at COP26

Faith community arrives in Glasgow to pray, press world leaders for strong action at COP26
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.