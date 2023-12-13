Religion Today Film Festival 2023

The theme at the center of this year’s festival was the exploration of the concept of community (including the digital)

The title screen of the movie 'Super Jesus' displayed during the film festival. (Photo supplied)

Celebrating its first 50 years, Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) was the opening film of the 26th Religion Today Film Festival.

Norman Jewison’s groundbreaking rock opera – bringing to the big screen an unprecedented image of Jesus in tune with the youth culture of the 1970s – was the ideal film to begin the event in Trento, Italy, from September 13-20, 2023.

The Religion Today Film Festival has long been a dynamic meeting point between different religions and cultures, answering a broad desire for the absolute in contemporary forms of spirituality.

In addition to offering an interesting look at the thirst for meaning differently presented in the most distant contexts, the event creates an exciting and lively crossroads. Representatives from the world of cinema and different religions stand side by side in an encounter where culture becomes the bridge for a meeting between different sensibilities and forms of spirituality.

The warm welcome of Lisa Martelli and Andrea Morghen, president and director of the festival respectively, fostered the festive atmosphere of this small but lively event.

In addition to the screening of the films, which were open to the general public for free in several theaters in and around Trento, there was no shortage of meetings and debates between film lovers and representatives of the local community. Sharing by men and women in the entertainment industry alternated with stories from clergy and charity workers, and in some cases the boundaries blurred.

It was an encouragement to start an important reflection on the meaning of a citizenship open to all cultural, minority and religious diversities. Beginning in Trento, the festival offers venues and meetings in several Italian cities, including Bolzano, Rome, Marina di Camerota.

The festival and education

The event’s presence in schools is one of its strengths, a worthwhile difference from other festivals.

Some of the various collaborators of the Religion Today Film Festival, including director Morghen himself, spend mornings in elementary and middle schools in Trento and in towns throughout the province.

The pupils, accompanied by their teachers, take the opportunity to experience a unique and special morning, as the festival leaves the Trento movie theaters behind for a few hours to enter the school environment. The screening of some short films initiates interesting debates and discussions.

These films, selected for their comprehensibility and proximity to the world of youth, become an opportunity to reflect on what children experience on a daily basis.

