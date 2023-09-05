News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Religion, culture can be misused to oppress, pope says

Pope Francis answered 10 questions from reporters accompanying him back to Rome from his Sept. 1-4 visit to Mongolia

Religion, culture can be misused to oppress, pope says

Pope Francis speaks to journalists aboard the papal plane. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Cindy Wooden, OSV News

By Cindy Wooden, OSV News

Published: September 05, 2023 05:22 AM GMT

Updated: September 05, 2023 05:25 AM GMT

When religion or culture is used to sow division or to impose a certain worldview on others, it becomes an ideology, Pope Francis said.

"When culture is distilled and transformed into ideology, this is poison," the pope told a reporter who asked about his remarks in August to young Russian Catholics about being proud of their cultural heritage.

The pope admitted Sept. 4 it was not his best moment when he cited the examples of Peter the Great and Catherine II, who conquered and subjugated neighboring nations and who Russian President Vladimir Putin has evoked as role models in his war on Ukraine.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Russian heritage is very good, it's very beautiful; just think of the field of literature, music," the pope said. "Perhaps it was not the best way but speaking about the 'great Russia' -- not geographically but culturally -- what came to mind was what we were taught in school, Peter I and Catherine II."

Careful not to mention Putin and his war on Ukraine, Pope Francis said Russian culture "has a beauty, a great depth that should not be erased because of political problems."

"It is true I was not thinking about imperialism when I spoke; I was speaking about culture and the transmission of culture is never imperial," he said. "It's true there are some imperialisms that want to impose their own ideology, but I'll stop there."

Spending about 35 minutes answering 10 questions from reporters accompanying him back to Rome from his Sept. 1-4 visit in Mongolia, the pope also pointed to "ideology" as the cause behind much of the criticism of the current process of the Synod of Bishops on synodality.

The pope insisted people must learn to "distinguish between the culture of a people and the ideology of some philosopher or politician who belongs to that people."

"This is true for the church as well," he said. "Many times people propose ideologies that detach the church from the life that flows from its roots and rises; they detach the church from the influence of the Holy Spirit. It is an ideology incapable of incarnating itself. It's just ideas, but an ideology that gains strength and becomes politics usually ends up a dictatorship with an inability to dialogue and to move ahead with cultures."

Another reporter asked Pope Francis about a book recently published with a foreword from U.S. Cardinal Raymond L. Burke warning of the potential damage the synod discussions could unleash.

In response, the pope repeated a story he had told on other occasions.

"A few months ago, I phoned a Carmelite monastery and asked how the nuns were doing. The prioress responded and at the end, she told me, 'But, Your Holiness, we are afraid about the synod.'

"'What's going on? Do you want to send a sister to the synod,' I said, joking. 'No,' she said, 'we are afraid it will change the (church's) doctrine.'"

At the root of those fears, the pope said, are ideologues who want to frighten Catholics and divide the church.

"In the church, whenever someone wants to interrupt the journey of communion, they always use an ideology and accuse the church of this or that," the pope said. "But they never accuse it of what is true or sinful."

Instead, he said, "they defend a 'doctrine' in quotation marks that is like distilled water, it has no flavor and it's not true doctrine that is in the Creed."

Pope Francis also was asked about Vatican-China relations, especially given the Chinese government's decision to not allow bishops or priests from the mainland to go to Mongolia to see him.

While educational and cultural exchanges are becoming normal, the pope said, "I think we must focus more on the religious aspect, so we understand each other better and so that Chinese citizens don't think the church does not accept their culture and values and that the church there depends on a foreign power," meaning the Vatican.

Relations are "underway," he said. "I have great respect for the Chinese people."

Noting how many Vietnamese Catholics traveled to Ulaanbaatar to be at Mass with the pope and noting the recent agreement of Vietnam to allow a Vatican diplomat to reside in the nation, a reporter asked Pope Francis if he might travel there.

"I don't know if I will go, but John XXIV certainly will," the pope said, using the name he had invented for his successor as pope.

As for other trips, Pope Francis said the only one with a fixed place on his calendar is a visit Sept. 22-23 to Marseille, France, for a meeting of bishops of dioceses bordering the Mediterranean.

An idea has been floated that he should visit Kosovo and that is being studied, the pope said. "But to tell you the truth, traveling now is very -- it's not as easy as it was in the beginning," particularly because of his difficulties walking. "We'll see."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Religion, culture can be misused to oppress, pope says Religion, culture can be misused to oppress, pope says
Kurdish-led forces push to quell unrest in east Syria Kurdish-led forces push to quell unrest in east Syria
Japanese man admits starting deadly studio fire Japanese man admits starting deadly studio fire
Asian theology helps bolster interreligious dialogue Asian theology helps bolster interreligious dialogue
Rape surge on Indonesian island sparks anger Rape surge on Indonesian island sparks anger
Protestant pastor shot at in Pakistan’s Jaranwala Protestant pastor shot at in Pakistan’s Jaranwala
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Linqing is a county-level city under the administration of the prefecture-level

Read more
Diocese of Maliana

Diocese of Maliana

The diocese of Maliana serves three districts located in the border areas between Timor Leste and Indonesia. These

Read more
Diocese of Yanggu

Diocese of Yanggu

Liaocheng is a prefecture-level city in western Shandong province. It borders the provincial capital of Jinan to the

Read more
Archdiocese of Ende

Archdiocese of Ende

The archdiocese covers 5,084.50 square kilometers in the central part of Flores Island. It serves the people of Bajawa

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.