X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

Jesuits seek federal help to examine the health of 84-year-old Father Stan Swamy

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Published: May 18, 2021 09:05 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Court blocks 'blasphemous' Indian movie accused of defaming Catholics

May 14, 2021
2

Pakistani Christians warned against supporting Israel

May 14, 2021
3

Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan

May 17, 2021
4

Pandemic kills four Catholic priests daily in India

May 16, 2021
5

Indian Church launches home care program for Covid patients

May 14, 2021
6

Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar

May 17, 2021
7

Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait

May 17, 2021
8

Hong Kongers escape China’s persecution

May 14, 2021
9

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Kachin state

May 17, 2021
10

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

May 14, 2021
Support UCA News
Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

Father Stan Swamy has been in Taloja Central Jail in Mumbai since last October. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Indian Jesuits have petitioned the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to examine the health of a jailed Jesuit following suspicions that the 84-year priest has contracted Covid-19.

The petition calls for the federal body to form a team of retired Supreme Court judges, senior doctors and civil society members to evaluate the condition of Father Stan Swamy, who has been in Taloja Central Jail in Mumbai since last October.

The Jesuits’ demand came after family members of the rights activist priest suspected that he could be suffering from Covid-19 as a second wave of the pandemic spread across India, particularly in western regions.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Father Swamy had a severe cold, fever, body pain and diarrhea and could not even attend a call from his legal team. This indicates that he was suffering from Covid-19,” his elder brother Irudaya Swamy, 90, told a virtual press conference on May 15.

“We are not sure if he is getting proper medical attention. His health condition is getting worse.”

Father A. Santhanam, a Jesuit lawyer from Tamil Nadu state, said the NHRC was petitioned on May 16.

Father Swamy is already suffering from Parkinson’s disease and needs the help of inmates to take care of his daily chores

Father Swamy has been in Taloja Central Jail in Mumbai, capital of Maharashtra state, since Oct. 9, a day after federal anti-terror police arrested him from his residence in Ranchi, capital of Jharkhand state in eastern India.

The priest, who works for the rights of tribal people in Jharkhand, was accused of conspiring with the outlawed Maoist rebels to overthrow the federal government and organize violence.

He is among 16 rights activists detained in the same jail on charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act linked to a 2018 riot in Maharashtra’s Bhima Koregaon village.

Jesuits and rights activists say the police fabricated charges and evidence against the activists to silence them after they criticized the policies and programs of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that runs the federal government.

Related News

Father Santhanam said several others jailed with Father Swamy are also not keeping well. They too need care after many in the prison including staff and cooks reportedly contracted Covid-19, he said.

“We are seriously worried about his health,” Father Santhanam told UCA News on May 17.

“Father Swamy is already suffering from Parkinson’s disease and needs the help of inmates to take care of his daily chores. His situation will be serious if he is infected.”

Jesuit Father Joseph Xavier, director of the Indian Social Institute based in Bengaluru city, said Father Swamy “never complained about his health in the past months but on May 14, for the first time, he spoke of his deteriorating health.”

The priest on April 26 appealed for bail in Bombay High Court, challenging the order of a special court that denied him bail twice. The High Court has scheduled the bail hearing for May 19.

Also Read

Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
Land dispute hits Christian cemetery in northern India
Land dispute hits Christian cemetery in northern India
Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row
Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row
Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan
Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan
Sri Lankan garment workers seek urgent government help
Sri Lankan garment workers seek urgent government help
India struggles to dispose of Covid dead
India struggles to dispose of Covid dead

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
Nuns join efforts to tackle Covid-19 in Vietnam
May 18, 2021
Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19
May 18, 2021
Philippine Catholic youths vow not to squander vote
May 18, 2021
Myanmar military release arrested Catholic priest
May 18, 2021
Land dispute hits Christian cemetery in northern India
May 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
May 16, 2021
Covid-19 pandemic teaches value of silence
May 14, 2021
A modern-day lesson from the conversion of St. Ignatius
May 13, 2021

Features

Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row
May 17, 2021
Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan
May 17, 2021
Vietnam priest rekindles religious, cultural values via antiques
May 17, 2021
Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan
May 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Meet the catechists of Ouagadougou

Meet the catechists of Ouagadougou
Catholic women step into the pulpit in Germany

Catholic women step into the pulpit in Germany
Pope chooses fellow Jesuit as Hong Kongs new bishop

Pope chooses fellow Jesuit as Hong Kong’s new bishop
In the eye of the storm

In the eye of the storm
US wants pope to attend Glasgow climate conference

US wants pope to attend Glasgow climate conference
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 18 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 18 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Seventh Week of Easter
Holy Spirit, enlighten us in our endeavours to live the Good News of the Gospel for our good

Holy Spirit, enlighten us in our endeavours to live the Good News of the Gospel for our good
Enable us Jesus to give your words that give life

Enable us Jesus to give your words that give life
St. John I, Pope | Saint of the Day

St. John I, Pope | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.