Reinvigorating the democratic spirit among young Japanese

In recent days, Kyoto has unveiled an intriguing strategy aimed at bolstering youth participation in upcoming local elections. The city's streets are now adorned with vibrant posters that cleverly mimic the aesthetic of an "idol" contest.

This novel approach is not just about aesthetics, it's a strategic move to pique the interest of younger voters and guide them toward the voting booths. This marks a significant departure from the traditional Japanese cultural norm, which often discourages open discussions on politics and related matters.

The long-standing reticence is seen as a contributing factor to the historically low voter turnout among the youth. By repackaging the electoral process into something more relatable and engaging, the government hopes to foster a more politically active young populace.

This initiative is part of a long-term strategy that started with the lowering of the voting age a few years ago. Comparing the current voter turnout among the youth in Japan to the figures before the voting age was reduced reveals a noticeable increase.

Before the voting age was lowered, voter turnout for those aged 18 and 19 was 32.28 percent. Voter turnout for individuals in their 20s was 30.96 percent.

In contrast, after the voting age was lowered, the official statistics for the latest national elections indicate that the percentage was 52 percent for the Upper House (July 2022) and 56 percent for the Lower House (October 2021).

"The expression of political views is still approached with a degree of reservation and caution"

This comparison indicates that the policy change might have had a positive impact on encouraging younger individuals to participate in the democratic process.

However, the effectiveness of this campaign remains to be seen.

In Japanese culture, the expression of political views is still approached with a degree of reservation and caution. It is a sort of unspoken rule deeply ingrained and can be observed across various aspects of social interaction, not least within the family unit.

Many people, including my friends, have experienced this during their teenage years, noting that any attempts to raise “political” topics are frequently met with reticence or outright avoidance.

The roots of this phenomenon are deeply embedded in Japan's social fabric.

As an old Jesuit missionary friend of mine who has spent decades in Japan always reminds me, that Japan's societal structure has for centuries emphasized harmony, consensus, and the avoidance of conflict. These values are then reflected in communication styles that often prioritize indirectness and ambiguity, especially concerning subjects that might be contentious or divisive, such as politics.

"There's an emerging space for more open expressions of political thought, especially within the realms of social media"

This cultural predisposition can also be attributed to the post-World War II era when Japan underwent significant political and social transformation. During this period, there was a conscious effort to distance the public discourse from the fervent nationalism that characterized the pre-war years. As a result, political engagement became somewhat subdued, with a focus on economic reconstruction and growth taking precedence.

In family settings, this translates to a tendency to shy away from political discussions. Parents might adopt a “cold attitude” towards politically charged questions from their children, not necessarily out of disinterest or disagreement, but as a reflection of a broader cultural norm that de-emphasizes overt political discourse.

This approach is seen as a way to avoid confrontation. The same is also true for religious or philosophical discussions, which rarely happen among Japanese.

The younger generations, influenced by global connectivity and the democratizing power of social media, might be shifting these norms gradually.

Despite the traditional reticence, there's an emerging space for more open expressions of political thought, especially within the realms of social media.

Here, individuals can anonymously explore and engage with content that resonates with them; content that might have been considered taboo within the traditional family setting. This shift in dynamic is reflected in innovative advertising campaigns targeting the youth, which aim to resonate with their pop culture sensibilities, signaling a fresh approach to engaging young people in the political sphere.

Will this innovative approach inspire a new wave of civic participation, or will the deep-rooted cultural norms prove too ingrained to overcome? Only time will tell, but it's certainly a bold step towards reinvigorating the democratic spirit among Japan's youth.

