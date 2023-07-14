News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Reforming the United Nations: An interview with Sandro Calvani

UN member nations have broken the peace treaties they had signed up to a total of about 285 times

Reforming the United Nations: An interview with Sandro Calvani

The United Nations is an international organization founded in 1945 and it currently has 193 Member States. (Photo: La Civiltà Cattolica)

Antonio Spadaro SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

By Antonio Spadaro SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

Published: July 14, 2023 05:53 AM GMT

Updated: July 14, 2023 06:02 AM GMT

I met Sandro Calvani in Milan on February 18, 2023, where we were both speaking at a conference. I listened to his speech on the possible reform of the United Nations.

Taking my cue from that talk, which I found extremely interesting, I decided to interview Calvani for the readers of La Civiltà Cattolica. Calvani has had an extensive career as a senior United Nations official, living and working in 135 countries around the world, in particular in his role at the World Health Organization (WHO).

Among the many assignments he received were as regional director for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, director of the UN’s anti-drug and anti-crime program, based in Bangkok, with responsibility for 31 countries in the region; and then he was director of the same program in Colombia.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In 2007 he was appointed by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as director of the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute.

From September 2010 to June 2013 he was executive director of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Center of Excellence on the Millennium Development Goals. He has written some 30 books on his experiences among the world’s poorest. He is a lecturer in Human Rights and Sustainable Development Policy at various Asian universities.

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholic universities urged to engage with AI's development Catholic universities urged to engage with AI's development
Religious freedom in China focus of US lawmakers' interfaith meet Religious freedom in China focus of US lawmakers' interfaith meet
Reforming the United Nations: An interview with Sandro Calvani Reforming the United Nations: An interview with Sandro Calvani
ASEAN 'can't be proxy' of any country: Indonesian prez ASEAN 'can't be proxy' of any country: Indonesian prez
Cambodian TV epic grows 'cult' of Hun Sen Cambodian TV epic grows 'cult' of Hun Sen
The value of elderly people’s existence The value of elderly people’s existence
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Mannar

Diocese of Mannar

The diocese stretches over a land area of 3,952.1 square kilometers. "Mannar" means "deer river" or "silt river."

Read more
Diocese of Vellore

Diocese of Vellore

On Nov. 13, 1952, when the dioceses of Madras and Mylapore were amalgamated and made archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore,

Read more
Diocese of Xuzhou

Diocese of Xuzhou

The diocese covers the prefectural city of Xuzhou with a territorial area of 11,258 square kilometer. It governs 3

Read more
Diocese of Jowai

Diocese of Jowai

In a land area of 3, 819 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Jowai, Khliehriat, Rymbai,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.