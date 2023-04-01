News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

'Reflection group' to help decide status of mosaics at Lourdes

The mosaics commissioned from the workshop of Father Marko Rupnik are its most famous but now controversial attraction

'Reflection group' to help decide status of mosaics at Lourdes

Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, S.J., with the official image of the 10th World Meeting of Families in Rome. (Photo: catholicworldreport.com/ Screenshot from Diocesi di Roma YouTube channel)

Paulina Guzik, OSV News

By Paulina Guzik, OSV News

Published: April 01, 2023 05:28 AM GMT

Updated: April 01, 2023 05:34 AM GMT

The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes, one of the most famous sites of Marian apparitions worldwide, is facing an important decision: what to do with Father Marko Rupnik's mosaics that decorate the façade of the Basilica of the Rosary.

The mosaics, installed in 2008 for the 150th anniversary of the apparitions in Lourdes, depict the Luminous Mysteries of the Rosary. "These mosaics were commissioned from the workshop of a renowned artist: Father Marko Rupnik, a Jesuit of Slovenian origin. Like all works of art, they are appreciated by some, less so by others, but the vast majority of pilgrims and visitors to Lourdes emphasize their beauty," Bishop Jean-Marc Micas of Tarbes and Lourdes wrote in a statement March 31.

But now, with the accusations of sexual abuse of adults against Father Rupnik, Bishop Micas stressed that "the question of the status of his works and their future arises."

"Lourdes is a place where many victims come to the Immaculate Conception to seek consolation and healing," Bishop Micas said of the sanctuary that attracts close to 6 million pilgrims each year. "Their distress is great in front of (Father) Rupnik's mosaics in this same place. We cannot ignore it."

Father Rupnik, a well-known mosaic artist and spiritual director, has been accused of spiritual, psychological or sexual abuse by multiple adult women over the course of almost 40 years. The Jesuits confirmed Feb. 21 that 14 new allegations had been reported. One allegation came from a former nun who would have been a minor at the time that grooming for alleged abuse would have begun.

On March 27, the case of Father Rupnik's mosaics was brought to the attention of the sanctuary's Orientation Council by Bishop Micas and Father Michel Daubanes, rector of the sanctuary.

"The subject was addressed with great seriousness. We know well, from now on, that the victims must be at the center of our reflections, and any decision will have heavy consequences," Bishop Micas wrote.

He plans to create a reflection group "in order to be helped in the decision that I will have to make." The bishop and the rector will be part of the group, along with "at least one victim, an expert in sacred art and a psychotherapist," the statement said.

The group will "elaborate the elements necessary to make the best decision," to "carry out this reflection in the most serene manner possible" and "not to reject any decision hypothesis a priori."

"I entrust this process and the decision that will be made to the intercession of Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes, and to the mercy of God," Bishop Micas wrote, "I also count on the prayers and support of the faithful of the diocese and of those who love the Shrine of Lourdes."

The Jesuits announced Feb. 21 that they will begin an internal procedure that could include further restrictions against Father Rupnik. The priest already has been barred from hearing confessions, offering spiritual direction and leading retreats. He also is required to have the permission of his superior before engaging in any public ministry, and he is forbidden from engaging in public artistic activity.

Despite prohibitions, Father Rupnik concelebrated Mass at a basilica in Rome on March 5.

In a Feb. 24 interview, Jesuit Father Hans Zollner, Pope Francis' point man on the clergy abuse crisis and director of the Institute of Anthropology: Interdisciplinary Studies on Human Dignity and Care (IADC) in Rome, told OSV News that "If he does not follow the restrictions, it is a clear sign that he cannot be in religious life."

Asked about Father Rupnik's art, Father Zollner said, "first of all, I think he should not produce any new art. Secondly, I understand if people say, 'I can't see that anymore.' The perpetrator lives among us, the victims are with us, the discussion on the crimes and the way how to react is still ongoing. The question of how justice can be done to the victims is still open. In such a context I can hardly see how the works of Rupnik -- who supposedly should bring people to God -- can achieve this aim."

"But on the other hand," Father Zollner said, "if you take away the achievements of all people who have also committed crimes or have mishandled and abused others, very little would probably be left over. If Rupnik's artwork stays where it is, there should be a visible note so that people are informed."

Father Rupnik's art decorates famous churches and chapels from Washington, D.C., to the Vatican itself.

The statement from the Sanctuary in Lourdes did not indicate when a decision might be announced.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital
'Reflection group' to help decide status of mosaics at Lourdes 'Reflection group' to help decide status of mosaics at Lourdes
Meeting Christian friends while moving from place to place Meeting Christian friends while moving from place to place
Manila demolition drive leaves hundreds of poor homeless Manila demolition drive leaves hundreds of poor homeless
The aroma of a new-found love The aroma of a new-found love
Ten years of my Catholic faith journey Ten years of my Catholic faith journey
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Nongstoin

Diocese of Nongstoin

In a land area of 5, 247 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers entire West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya

Read more
Diocese of Romblon

Diocese of Romblon

In a land area of 1,056.70 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of Romblon.Romblon is a

Read more
Diocese of Hongdong

Diocese of Hongdong

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Hongdong is situated in Taiyuan city, in Shanxi Province in the People’s Republic

Read more
Diocese of Vinh Long

Diocese of Vinh Long

With an area of 6,772 square kilometers, Vinh Long diocese covers the provinces of Ben Tre, Tra Vinh and Vinh Long, and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.