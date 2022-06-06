News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Redemptorist students graduate in Vietnam

Saint Alphonsus Theologate students told to rely on God for strength during their missions

Students with their diplomas at Saint Alphonsus Theologate in Vietnam

Students with their diplomas at Saint Alphonsus Theologate in Vietnam. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 06, 2022 07:21 AM GMT

Updated: June 06, 2022 09:45 AM GMT

Students have graduated at Saint Alphonsus Theologate in the Redemptorist Province of Vietnam.

The 11 students received their diplomas in a ceremony at the college in Ho Chi Minh City attended by the provincial superior, formators, professors and almost 200 students.

Father Anthony Nguyen Van Dung, dean of Saint Alphonsus Theologate, said students had faced many difficulties in the academic year.

They had to join online classes because of the Covid-19 pandemics, some became sick and others had sacrificed their studies to help the poor.

Father Joseph Do Dinh Tu, director of the college, told the graduates that they will face difficulties in their missions but they will become great chances as they realize that they cannot depend on their own strength but must rely on God.

On June 2, the province officially announced the candidates who will profess their first vows (11 novices), final vows (12 brothers) and be ordained to the priesthood (eight confreres) and deaconate (11 confreres).

The Mass of first and final vows will be celebrated on June 30. The Mass for the ordination of priests and deacons will be celebrated on July 1. Both Masses will take place at the Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Ho Chi Minh City.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnam Catholics pay tribute to Franciscan theologian Vietnam Catholics pay tribute to Franciscan theologian
Thailand told to end Rohingya detentions, boat pushbacks Thailand told to end Rohingya detentions, boat pushbacks
Bangladesh cancels top human rights group's license Bangladesh cancels top human rights group's license
Suicide of three sisters spotlights India's dowry violence Suicide of three sisters spotlights India's dowry violence
Pope saddened by Pentecost church massacre in Nigeria Pope saddened by Pentecost church massacre in Nigeria
Beatifications of martyred priests lift Lebanese mired in poverty Beatifications of martyred priests lift Lebanese mired in poverty
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Five keys for true interreligious dialogue

Five keys for true interreligious dialogue

As the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue holds its plenary assembly this week in Rome, an expert from Africa explains why it’s urgent for Catholics to engage people of other faiths

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.